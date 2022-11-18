ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's at the Lions' Ford Field before Bills-Browns? A carnival (really)

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Buffalo Bills are stopping the show at Ford Field so they can host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

No, really.

The Bills (6-3) had their matchup in Orchard Park moved to the home of the Detroit Lions due to a snow storm sweeping through western New York. The Browns (3-6) will meet them there, but until then, Detroit is actually using the area for the time being.

Ahead of Buffalo and Cleveland’s stay, Ford Field is hosting a local carnival. It’s going to have to be taken down to make way so Bills and Browns can take the field:

As always with the crazy past few days, there’s a twist.

Buffalo using Ford Field is not unheard of. It happened before back in 2014.

What had to quickly close so the Bills could face the New York Jets that day? A carnival.

The Lions even made note of it on social media in 2014:

And then there’s the final curveball: The note about two NFL games. What’s going to happen in Detroit this week? A carnival, followed by two contests, this time both involving Buffalo…

What a time to be alive.

