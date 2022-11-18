What's at the Lions' Ford Field before Bills-Browns? A carnival (really)
The Buffalo Bills are stopping the show at Ford Field so they can host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
No, really.
The Bills (6-3) had their matchup in Orchard Park moved to the home of the Detroit Lions due to a snow storm sweeping through western New York. The Browns (3-6) will meet them there, but until then, Detroit is actually using the area for the time being.
Ahead of Buffalo and Cleveland’s stay, Ford Field is hosting a local carnival. It’s going to have to be taken down to make way so Bills and Browns can take the field:
As always with the crazy past few days, there’s a twist.
Buffalo using Ford Field is not unheard of. It happened before back in 2014.
What had to quickly close so the Bills could face the New York Jets that day? A carnival.
The Lions even made note of it on social media in 2014:
And then there’s the final curveball: The note about two NFL games. What’s going to happen in Detroit this week? A carnival, followed by two contests, this time both involving Buffalo…
What a time to be alive.
