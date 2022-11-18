Read full article on original website
Watch: Ex-UFC Star Greg Hardy Floors Hasim Rahman Jr., Secures Decision Win At MF & DAZN: X Series 003
Greg Hardy scored a knockdown and beat Hasim Rahman Jr. in their boxing match. “Prince of War” improved his unbeaten record in pro boxing, while Rahman Jr. has now lost two fights in a row. Former UFC heavyweight contender Greg Hardy has been enjoying his time in boxing. Just...
Khabib Nurmagomedov Names Three Fighters He Wishes He Had Fought During His UFC Career
Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the fights he missed out on. Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will go down as one of the best lightweights to have ever fought in the UFC. He retired back in 2020 with an astonishing record of 29-0 and is now a member of The UFC Hall of Fame. During his run in the lightweight division, Nurmagomedov faced some of the toughest fighters at the weight. He was never beaten and walked away while still at the top of his game. Now, thriving in retirement, Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the three fights he wished he had during his UFC run.
Khamzat Chimaev strongly rejects Francis Ngannou’s fighter pay gripe: “He was speaking about living outside before”
Khamzat Chimaev has hit out at Francis Ngannou for criticising the Ultimate Fighting Championship over fighter pay. For the last few years, fighter pay has been a big issue in the UFC. From champions to contenders and beyond, many have had a thing or two to say on the matter.
Connor McGregor Hits Back At Khabib For Insult: “Your Fathers Plan is Never Complete Because You Quit and Ran”
More than four years removed from their UFC 229 showdown, the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is still far from slowing down. Appearing at a public speaking engagement in Toronto, Nurmagomedov spoke about the recent success of his fight team, including Islam Makhachev’s defeat of Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC lightweight championship. ‘The Eagle’ also spoke about newly crowned champion Usman Nurmagomedov who bested Patricky Pitbull to become the Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder on Friday night.
Exclusive: Kayla Harrison Claims Larissa Pacheco Would Beat Cris Cyborg, Give Amanda Nunes ‘A Really Hard Time’
Kayla Harrison is putting her next (and last) PFL opponent on a pedestal. The two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion is hoping to make it a ‘3-peat’ against Larissa Pacheco, however Harrison isn’t counting out the Brazilian brawler whatsoever. She does quite the opposite, putting respect on the name of Pacheco.
Leon Edwards refuses to “let go” of Jorge Masvidal altercation at UFC London: “I have to get it back in the octagon or in the street”
Leon Edwards has admitted he can’t let go of his 2019 interaction with Jorge Masvidal at UFC London. At this moment in time, Leon Edwards is on top of the world. He’s the UFC welterweight champion and with a trilogy fight against Kamaru Usman on the horizon, we’d say he’s almost certainly set for the biggest payday of his career.
Paddy Pimblett explains process for losing 50 pounds ahead of UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett’s dramatic shifts in weight has raised eyebrows, but “The Baddy” always has a plan to cut down before his fights. Up next for Pimblett, he fights Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and ahead of that booking, the popular lightweight revealed his secret for managing his weight on his YouTube channel.
Former MMA Fighter & Boxing Title Challenger Mark Potter Passes Away After Battle With Stomach Cancer
Former combat sports star Mark Potter passed away from stomach cancer. The former heavyweight boxing title challenger began his boxing journey in 1997 and went undefeated in his first seven outings as a professional until Antoine Palatis snapped his run in Sep. 1998. Potter chose to step away from the boxing and would later return in 4oz gloves to compete inside the octagon.
Michael Chandler Does Not Think He Owes Dustin Poirier An Apology Following UFC 281
Michael Chandler is reflecting on his UFC 281 loss to Dustin Poirier. In what was named “Fight of the Night” at the massive UFC 281 fight card, Michael Chandler lost via submission to Dustin Poirier on the main card. The bout was a possible title contender bout in the lightweight division. Poirier will move on and keep himself in the mix but Chandler’s future seems unclear.
Report: UFC Wants Jon Jones To Fight Francis Ngannou At UFC 285 But Has A Second Choice
UFC wants Jon Jones to return for UFC 285 in March against Francis Ngannou. However, Curtis Blaydes will take his place if the matchup does not come to fruition. Former light heavyweight champion Jones has been out of action since his last outing against Dominick Reyes in Feb. 2020 at UFC 247. Jones managed to edge out Reyes in a close-fought war many believe could have swung either way. Following the razor-thin win, Jones vacated his 205-pound title and announced a move up to the heavyweight division.
UFC Vegas 65: Derrick Lewis Released From Hospital, One Day After Freak Main Event Withdrawal
‘The Black Beast’ is back on his feet. It’s not every day the UFC has its main event cancelled, but that would be the case for UFC Vegas 65 on Saturday. Derrick Lewis was supposed to headline in a heavyweight bout against Serghei Spivac, but that’d be scrapped just hours before and the UFC would then promote Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu as the two men on the marquee.
Sean O’Malley Says He’s Fighting For Title Next But Henry Cejudo Fight Is ‘Bigger’, Set Possible Return Date
“Sugar” is fine with either a title fight or a showdown with Henry Cejudo. Coming off a controversial decision victory over former No. 1 bantamweight contender Petr Yan at UFC 280, Sean O’Malley has got fans waiting for his next move. As expected, “Sugar” is confident that all signs point to a title fight with Aljamain Sterling, but he’s also acknowledging the return of Henry Cejudo.
Israel Adesanya’s Coach Weighs In On The Stoppage At UFC 281
Head coach of Israel Adesanya, Eugene Bareman is not upset with the ref’s stoppage at UFC 281. UFC 281 saw longtime UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya fall to his rival Alex Pereira. Although it seemed as if Adesanya was winning the majority of the fight, Pereira was able to land the TKO in the fifth and final round to become the new champion. Following the bout, many people believed that the stoppage was a bit too early and that veteran referee Mark Goddard should have let the fight continue a bit longer.
‘Power Rangers’ Star, Former Fighter Jason David Frank Dead At 49
Jason David Frank is no longer with us. On Sunday, it was confirmed that the ‘Power Rangers’ actor and former MMA fighter had died at the age of 49. Frank’s manager, Brian Butler, would break the news of his passing. According to a report from TMZ, Frank committed suicide.
Paulo Costa Casts Doubt on UFC 284 Fight with Robert Whittaker: ‘I Don’t Have a Deal Yet’
Despite reports that Paulo Costa has been booked to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 284, ‘The Eraser’ says it isn’t quite a done deal. The one-time title contender spoke with Kacper Rosolowski and Denis Shkuratov of Submission Radio to discuss the upcoming bout. It was then that Costa revealed he very much wanted to meet ‘The Reaper’ in Australia this February, but the UFC has neglected to work with him on a new contract.
KSI vs. Dillon Danis Set For January 14 Boxing Match At MF & DAZN X Series 004
KSI vs. Dillon Danis boxing match is scheduled on January 14, 2023. The two have engaged in a scuffle prior to the announcement of their fight. KSI and Dillon Danis were in attendance at the recent Misfits Boxing 3. As expected, the two had an intense face-off and back-and-forth inside the ring after KSI announced they will take on each other in a boxing match on Jan. 14, 2023, at the MF & DAZN X Series 004 pay-per-view event at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Gilbert Burns Accepts Khamzat Chimaev’s Rematch Request: “Any weight”
Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev have agreed to potentially have their rematch fight at UFC 283. The UFC’s return to Brazil in 2023 has fighters scrambling to find an opponent so they can compete in the surreal atmosphere. One fighter that has recently mentioned wanting to fight at UFC 283 is Khamzat Chimaev.
