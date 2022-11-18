Read full article on original website
BBC
Five boys and girl charged over listed building fire in Dundee
Five boys and a girl have been charged over a fire at a listed building in Dundee. Firefighters tackled the blaze at the former Robertson's furniture shop on Barrack Street for nine hours after an alarm was raised on 12 November. Police Scotland confirmed four boys age 13, one boy...
BBC
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Angus road
A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car on an Angus road. The 48-year-old man was riding a black BMW R1150GS on the B961 at Monikie when it was involved in a collision with a MG5 EV. The incident took place at the junction with Panmure Road at...
BBC
Woman who died in A9 crash named as Claire Wilson
A woman who died in a one-vehicle crash on the A9 in Perthshire has been named by police. Claire Wilson, from Dunfermline, was driving a white Mini Cooper which crashed at about 21:20 on Thursday at the junction for Stanley, between Luncarty and Bankfoot. The 55-year-old, who was the only...
BBC
Women drugged victim with GHB - murder trial
A 33-year-old man was murdered after two women drugged him in his flat with the sedative GHB, a court heard. Saul Murray died in the early hours of 27 February in New Town Street, Luton. Luton Crown Court heard that one of the women made contact with the victim...
BBC
'Bondi Beast' serial rapist identified after almost 40 years
Almost 40 years after his first attack, Australian police have identified a serial rapist who terrorised Sydney over three decades. Keith Simms targeted 31 women between 1985 and 2001, entering their homes or attacking them while they were out jogging, police say. Detectives initially believed several different men were behind...
BBC
Woman strangled and dumped in bin, court hears
Businesswoman Louise Kam, 71, disappeared in July 2021 and was later found dead. Kusai Al-Jundi, 24, from Harrow and Mohammed El-Abboud, 28, from Barnet deny murdering Ms Kam. Their trial has opened with jurors hearing from the prosecution. Two men are accused of strangling a 71-year-old woman and...
BBC
Megan Newborough: Man in 'volcano' rage as he killed woman, jury told
A man accused of murdering his girlfriend has told jurors he went into a rage "like a volcano" as he strangled her to death. Ross McCullum killed Megan Newborough, 23, in the living room of his home on 6 August 2021. The 30-year-old has admitted her manslaughter but denies murdering...
BBC
Pier push killer to be assessed in secure hospital
A 29-year-old man who killed a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier is to be assessed at the State Hospital in Carstairs. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered severe neck injuries...
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Police seek man over fatal stabbing
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man at London's Notting Hill Carnival say they "urgently" need to trace a man. Takayo Nembhard, an aspiring rapper from the Fishponds area of Bristol, was stabbed in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover, in August. His partner, O'shian Edwards, has since...
BBC
Folkestone: Two hurt by falling hotel render discharged from hospital
A coach driver and passenger hurt by render which fell from a hotel have been discharged from hospital, a holiday company has said. Just Go Holidays said one of its coaches was involved in the incident while parked outside the Grand Burstin Hotel in Folkestone on Monday. Fire crews, police...
BBC
Gwent Police: Family of racism probe policemen no trust in force
The family of a former Gwent Police officer at the centre of an investigation into corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia have said they have no trust in the police. Ricky Jones appeared to be a respected officer with Gwent Police, before he retired in 2017. He took his own life...
BBC
Cow attacks: Kent woman urges others to be wary after being trampled
A woman who was repeatedly trampled by a cow, and is still in pain 14 months later, has warned others to keep their distance in the countryside. Stella Collins, from Tonbridge, Kent, was on a walking holiday in the Yorkshire Dales when she was attacked. She was left with multiple...
BBC
Police chase: Two men held after stinger devices used on car
Two men, aged 36 and 37, have been arrested in north Belfast after a police pursuit of a vehicle which began in Ballyclare, County Antrim. Shortly after 15:10 GMT on Tuesday, a Citroën C3 car failed to stop in the Doagh Road area of Ballyclare. Police said the vehicle...
BBC
Essex horse riders asked to be eyes and ears with police
Horse riders are being trained to be the "eyes and ears" of police in a bid to tackle rural and heritage crime. Essex Police said officers "continue to actively patrol", but it was working with Uttlesford District Council on a new trial "to bolster our efforts". The Essex Horse Rider...
BBC
Skipton burglar writes off £20k Jaguar while high on drugs
A burglar who wrote off a £20,000 Jaguar when trying to steal it while "off his head" on drugs has been jailed. Bobby Baker, 42, crashed the car after stealing the keys during a break-in at a house in Skipton, North Yorkshire. He was jailed for three years and...
BBC
David Bieber: Police killer gets second life sentence for jail attack
A police killer who launched a "frenzied" attack on a prison officer, stabbing her with a metal bar, has been given a second life sentence. David Bieber was serving a life term for shooting PC Ian Broadhurst in Leeds in 2003 when he attacked Alison Smith at HMP Long Lartin in August 2017.
BBC
Just Stop Oil: Pair guilty of damaging Van Gogh painting's frame
Two Just Stop Oil protesters have been found guilty of causing criminal damage to a Vincent Van Gogh painting's frame after gluing themselves to it. Louis McKechnie, 22, and Emily Brocklebank, 23, caused about £2,000 of damage to the frame of Peach Trees In Blossom at London's Courtauld Gallery.
BBC
Gower illegal tree felling: Man fails in appeal bid
A man convicted of illegally felling more than 2,000 trees has failed in an appeal against his conviction. Jeff Lane was found guilty in March of felling more than eight hectares (20 acres) of woodland on Gower, Swansea, without the appropriate licence. Recorder R Kenber told Swansea Crown Court there...
