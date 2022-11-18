Sam Simmonds believes England have to front up physically if they are going to get the win over a strong South Africa side on Saturday at Twickenham Stadium. England go into the Test having recovered from 25-6 down to draw 25-25 with the All Blacks as a result of three dramatic late tries and back row Simmonds is ready to show that England have the physicality and power to shut down the Springboks.

12 HOURS AGO