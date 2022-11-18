ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Jack Brown savours England's Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup win

When England’s players returned to the changing rooms in the aftermath of their Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final triumph over France, they found a pleasant surprise waiting for them. It was their long-lost cuddly monkey toy mascot Kong, last seen at the 2013 tournament after going missing as...
SkySports

Autumn Nations Series: Neil Jenkins - 'No hiding place' for Wales against Australia after Georgia loss

Neil Jenkins has warned Wales there will be "no hiding place" for them in Saturday's Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia. Wales tackle the Wallabies seven days after losing at home to Georgia - a result which piled pressure on head coach Wayne Pivac, who has won just 13 of his 33 Tests in charge since he succeeded fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland after the 2019 World Cup.
SkySports

England vs Iran: Alan Smith previews 2022 World Cup Group B opener

England kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday and Alan Smith looks ahead to that opening Group B clash at the Khalifa International Stadium. Gareth Southgate's side are expected to progress from a group that also contains Wales and USA, however, they will be looking to get off to a winning start against the supposed minnows of the section in Doha.
SkySports

Gallagher Premiership: Joe Launchbury to join Harlequins after spell in Japan

Joe Launchbury has signed for Harlequins on a multi-year deal and will join the Gallagher Premiership club in the summer following a stint in Japan. The forward was originally part of the Harlequins Academy in his teenage years before making the move to Wasps aged 18. Launchbury then became a...
SkySports

Sam Simmonds says England 'are ready' for physical battle with Springboks | 'We have to front up'

Sam Simmonds believes England have to front up physically if they are going to get the win over a strong South Africa side on Saturday at Twickenham Stadium. England go into the Test having recovered from 25-6 down to draw 25-25 with the All Blacks as a result of three dramatic late tries and back row Simmonds is ready to show that England have the physicality and power to shut down the Springboks.
SkySports

Malta 0-1 Republic of Of Ireland: Callum Robinson spares visitors' blushes

Callum Robinson's first international goal in a year spared the Republic of Ireland's blushes as they ended 2022 with a narrow friendly victory in Malta. Robinson's 55th-minute strike secured a 1-0 win on a night when Ireland were once again frustrated for long periods, this time by a side sitting 119 places below them in the FIFA rankings, to leave manager Stephen Kenny with more questions than answers ahead of Euro 2024 qualification.
SkySports

Chelsea and Arsenal tracking £65m-rated Porto winger Pepe - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Chelsea and Arsenal are tracking Porto's Brazilian winger Pepe but may have to pay his £65m release clause. Manchester United believe Alejandro Garnacho will sign a new deal at Old Trafford in the not-too-distant future after stepping up talks...
SkySports

Bukayo Saka set to treble his wages and sign new deal at Arsenal - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Bukayo Saka is set to treble his wages and become one of Arsenal's highest earners. Jude Bellingham has revealed he was so excited after his World Cup debut that he could not sleep. Belgium star Jan Vertonghen believes players are...

