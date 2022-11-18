Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
England: Three Lions among seven countries to confirm they will not wear OneLove armband in Qatar
England will not wear the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar, with the U-turn announced just three hours before the 6-2 win over Iran. The FA and Harry Kane had been adamant the England captain would wear the armband as a message of anti-discrimination and support for the LGBTQ+ community.
SkySports
Jack Brown savours England's Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup win
When England’s players returned to the changing rooms in the aftermath of their Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final triumph over France, they found a pleasant surprise waiting for them. It was their long-lost cuddly monkey toy mascot Kong, last seen at the 2013 tournament after going missing as...
SkySports
Autumn Nations Series: Neil Jenkins - 'No hiding place' for Wales against Australia after Georgia loss
Neil Jenkins has warned Wales there will be "no hiding place" for them in Saturday's Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia. Wales tackle the Wallabies seven days after losing at home to Georgia - a result which piled pressure on head coach Wayne Pivac, who has won just 13 of his 33 Tests in charge since he succeeded fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland after the 2019 World Cup.
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England's opener with Iran marred by ticket issues ahead of game at Khalifa International Stadium
England's World Cup opener against Iran was marred by ticket issues ahead of the game, leading to a number of supporters missing the kick-off. The match began as scheduled in Doha but there were several reports of fans experiencing difficulties trying to get into the Khalifa International Stadium on time.
SkySports
Gareth Southgate delivered right answers for England again as Gareth Bale rescues Wales - World Cup hits and misses
Gareth Southgate has won the most matches at major tournaments of any England manager - and he keeps getting the big calls right. Sir Alf Ramsey remains the greatest Three Lions boss by virtue of delivering the World Cup in 1966, yet Southgate is a close second. England 6-2 Iran:...
SkySports
England vs Iran: Alan Smith previews 2022 World Cup Group B opener
England kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday and Alan Smith looks ahead to that opening Group B clash at the Khalifa International Stadium. Gareth Southgate's side are expected to progress from a group that also contains Wales and USA, however, they will be looking to get off to a winning start against the supposed minnows of the section in Doha.
SkySports
Gallagher Premiership: Joe Launchbury to join Harlequins after spell in Japan
Joe Launchbury has signed for Harlequins on a multi-year deal and will join the Gallagher Premiership club in the summer following a stint in Japan. The forward was originally part of the Harlequins Academy in his teenage years before making the move to Wasps aged 18. Launchbury then became a...
SkySports
England vs Iran: Harry Maguire to start in World Cup opener as Gareth Southgate set to play 4-3-3
Harry Maguire will start England's World Cup opener against Iran in a back four, with Gareth Southgate set to play a 4-3-3 formation after his first XI of the tournament was confirmed. Southgate's change of formation means there is space for an extra midfielder in the starting XI, with Jude...
SkySports
World Cup: Paul Merson, Michael Dawson, Sue Smith, Lee Hendrie and Stephen Warnock feature in Sky Sports News England song
We would be lying if we said it had been a dream of ours to write a World Cup song... They were simply things that existed, things that we loved, but belonged to a world different to our own. Sky Sports pundits pick England's starting XI vs Iran. Harry Kane:...
SkySports
Wales reporter notebook: Rob Page's side in good shape ahead of historic World Cup opener against the USA
The first Wales match at a World Cup in 64 years is almost here - and Rob Page's side are in pretty good shape. Cue crossing of fingers, touching of wood and general looking to the sky for divine care of Gareth Bale, but Page would have taken the scenario in front of him had it been offered months ago.
SkySports
Maro Itoje highlights England's 'incredible potential' and looks at South Africa's style
Maro Itoje believes England have an "incredible amount of potential" in their team and cannot wait to face South Africa on Saturday at Twickenham Stadium. Eddie Jones' side go into the Test week having recovered from 25-6 down to draw 25-25 with the All Blacks as a result of three dramatic late tries.
SkySports
Sam Simmonds says England 'are ready' for physical battle with Springboks | 'We have to front up'
Sam Simmonds believes England have to front up physically if they are going to get the win over a strong South Africa side on Saturday at Twickenham Stadium. England go into the Test having recovered from 25-6 down to draw 25-25 with the All Blacks as a result of three dramatic late tries and back row Simmonds is ready to show that England have the physicality and power to shut down the Springboks.
SkySports
Malta 0-1 Republic of Of Ireland: Callum Robinson spares visitors' blushes
Callum Robinson's first international goal in a year spared the Republic of Ireland's blushes as they ended 2022 with a narrow friendly victory in Malta. Robinson's 55th-minute strike secured a 1-0 win on a night when Ireland were once again frustrated for long periods, this time by a side sitting 119 places below them in the FIFA rankings, to leave manager Stephen Kenny with more questions than answers ahead of Euro 2024 qualification.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal captain says he is 'bulletproof' after explosive interview criticising Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo says he is "bulletproof and iron-clad" following his explosive interview last week and says his relationship with Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes is "excellent". Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV saw the 37-year-old criticise United and manager Erik ten Hag, who the player says he has "no...
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Gareth Southgate to adopt cautiously pragmatic approach to Iran game
Patience - that's what Gareth Southgate called for in his news conference on the eve of England's first match at World Cup 2022. You sensed that plea was aimed as much at England's fans as his players, who are likely to come up against stubborn Iranian resistance. A low block, that will frustrate and disrupt.
SkySports
Chelsea and Arsenal tracking £65m-rated Porto winger Pepe - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Chelsea and Arsenal are tracking Porto's Brazilian winger Pepe but may have to pay his £65m release clause. Manchester United believe Alejandro Garnacho will sign a new deal at Old Trafford in the not-too-distant future after stepping up talks...
SkySports
Bukayo Saka set to treble his wages and sign new deal at Arsenal - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Bukayo Saka is set to treble his wages and become one of Arsenal's highest earners. Jude Bellingham has revealed he was so excited after his World Cup debut that he could not sleep. Belgium star Jan Vertonghen believes players are...
SkySports
Gareth Bale: Wales captain insists he's fit and ready for World Cup opener against USA but Joe Allen will miss out
Gareth Bale insists his fitness is "right where I want to be" but Joe Allen will miss Wales' World Cup opener against the USA. Bale signed for Los Angeles FC in June to boost his fitness ahead of the Qatar tournament although he only started two matches for the MLS side, seeing the majority of his 347 minutes by coming off the bench.
SkySports
Natasha Jonas would target KO win over Katie Taylor in rematch and British star could also feature in Claressa Shields' plans
Katie Taylor or Claressa Shields remain major targets for Natasha Jonas. Jonas won her third world title belt earlier this month. The Liverpool star will box next in early 2023 but is looking for the biggest fights available. "I think for the very first time in my whole career I'm...
SkySports
Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka show the way forward as Gareth Southgate unleashes England against Iran
It took a stoppage-time strike from Harry Kane to beat Tunisia in England's last World Cup opener. This time, it was sealed before half-time, Iran swatted aside in a manner which hints at a new, more expansive iteration of Gareth Southgate's national team. The meeting with Iran, defeated only twice...
Comments / 0