ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Spirit.ED: Check Out These Cocktails For Your Thanksgiving Dinners & Beyond

By D.L. Chandler
Cassius
Cassius
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTTCA_0jG9G3He00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ar9A2_0jG9G3He00

Source: SeventyFour / Getty

T hanksgiving will be upon us in just under a week and along with the dinner spread, family gatherings, and sweet treats, we expect folks to imbibe as well. To help with that, we’ve put together a handy Thanksgiving cocktail guide that should give folks some ideas.

We open up our Thanksgiving drink guide with our good friends over at Jose Cuervo . As readers of this space already know, we’re big fans of all things Cuervo and they’ve put together a collection of cocktails that we absolutely implore you all to try. We can personally vouch for the quality of the Old Fashioned.

Reposado Old Fashioned

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UbCjf_0jG9G3He00

Source: Various / Various

Ingredients:

2 oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado
¼ oz Simple Syrup
2 dashes of bitters
Blood orange twist to garnish
Preparation:

Add 2 dashes of bitters and simple syrup to a rocks glass. Add ice and Jose Cuervo Tradicional® ® Reposado, stir, and garnish with orange peel and cinnamon stick.

Pumpkin Spice Daisy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BtKiC_0jG9G3He00

Source: Various / Various

Ingredients:

2 oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional Añejo
0.75 oz lemon juice
0.25 oz Orange juice OR orange slice
0.5 oz honey syrup
Preparation:

Combine these ingredients, shake and strain over a pre-rimmed lowball glass with ice. Level it up with a pumpkin spice rim by combining 1 tbsp of pumpkin spice with 1 tsp of sugar and 1 tsp of salt on a plate and mix.

Martell Blue Swift is a fine VSOP cognac made for whiskey lovers out there as it is the first cognac to be aged in casks that once held bourbon. We love Martell Blue Swift here at Spirit.ED and we’ve got a pair of cocktails featuring the spirit below.

Golden Delicious

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HliZu_0jG9G3He00

Source: Various / Various

Ingredients:

1 1/2 parts Martell Blue Swift

3/4 parts Lemon Juice

3/4 parts Honey Syrup

3 parts Hard Cider topper

How to mix: Combine Martell Blue Swift, lemon juice, honey syrup, and shake. Top with Hard Cider. Garnish with a Rosemary sprig (pressed to release aroma)

Cranberry Star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26K3ff_0jG9G3He00

Source: Various / Various

Ingredients:

2 parts Martell Blue Swift

3/4 parts Lemon Juice

3/4 parts Honey Syrup

3/4 parts Cranberry Sauce

How to mix: Combine Martell Blue Swift, lemon juice, honey syrup and cranberry sauce. Garnish with a Rosemary sprig, dusted with edible gold glitter

Four Roses is an award-winning bourbon brand out of Lawrenceburg, Ky., and is one of the best expressions of that sweet Kentucky gold you can find at a largely affordable price point. Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey was founded and currently operated by a Black woman, Fawn Weaver, so you already know we’re all about featuring the brand. Check out cocktails featuring both below.

Apple Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vnZF1_0jG9G3He00

Source: Various / Various

Created by Mixologist Natalie Migliarini of Beautiful Booze

Ingredients

1.5 oz Four Roses Bourbon

1.5 oz apple juice

4 dashes Angostura bitters

Directions: Fill highball glass with ice and bourbon. Top with apple juice. Stir briefly and add Angostura bitters on top. Garnish with apple slices.

Ginger Soul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NcSyl_0jG9G3He00

Source: Various / Various

Created by Mixologist Alexanderia Poole

Ingredients

2 oz Uncle Nearest 1884

3-4 blackberries (plus more for garnish)

2-3 pineapple chunks

1 0z Domaine De Canton Ginger Liqueur

0.5 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

Directions: Add fruit and ginger liqueur to cocktail shaker. Muddle ingredients gently, just to break up fruit. Add Uncle Nearest and lime juice. Add ice and shake until well mixed and cold (approximately 10 seconds). Double strain into a chilled cocktail glass without ice. Garnish with skewered blackberries.

Sovereign Brands carries a wide range of palate-pleasing spirits and wines. If you’re a Spirit.ED vet, then you know we love gin. McQueen and the Violet Fog is one of the better gins we’ve tried. Belaire Rosé is one of our favorite bottles for when we want to feel classy and elegant. And any cocktail featuring Chartreuse (we love that stuff!) is going to soar in our opinion.

Cranberry Gin Fizz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28t0W6_0jG9G3He00

Source: Various / Various

2oz McQueen and the Violet Fog gin

1oz fresh lemon juice

1oz chilled cranberry simple syrup

1 egg white (pasteurized, if desired)

4 drops of orange bitters

2oz chilled club soda

Ice

Cranberries and rosemary sprigs, for garnish

Belaire Snowfall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xka6_0jG9G3He00

Source: Various / Various

1oz Chartreuse Yellow

.25oz lemon juice

Top with Belaire Rosé

Finished with white chocolate mousse and grated nutmeg

Reyka is one of the best-tasting vodkas on the market and definitely makes for a solid base for cocktails or easy drinking with tonic water and lime. Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is packed full of flavor that’ll remind you of the holiday season. We haven’t tried Hudson Whiskey’s Short Stack impression yet but hope to in the near future. We feature three cocktails using the spirits below.

Icelandic Espresso Martini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=058vEu_0jG9G3He00

Source: Various / Various

Ingredients
2 parts Reyka Vodka
1 part espresso
.5 part simple syrup
Glass: Martini
Garnish: 3 espresso beans
Preparation
Combine all ingredients into cocktail shaker. Shake, strain and garnish.

Sailor Jerry Hot Chocolate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06QOTG_0jG9G3He00

Source: Various / Various

Ingredients
1 part Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
1 part Butterscotch Schnapps
1 ½ parts Almond Milk
3 Parts Dark Hot Chocolate
Dash of Sea Salt
Whipped Cream
Cinnamon
Preparation
Heat milk and dark hot chocolate until combined smooth. Add Sailor Jerry Rum, butterscotch schnapps and sea salt and stir. Serve in a tall mug and garnish with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Autumn In New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BBfuP_0jG9G3He00

Source: Various / Various

Ingredients:
2 Parts Hudson Whiskey Short Shack
1⁄2 Part Fresh Lemon Juice
1⁄4 Part Real Maple Syrup
2 Parts Fresh Apple Cider
Instructions: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake briefly to combine & chill. Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with apple slices.

Cointreau is pure deliciousness and such a boost to a variety of cocktails. Mount Gay Black Barrel rum is a heartier choice for those who like a little heft in their sips. We’re just getting familiar with St-Rémy Signature so more on that in an upcoming Spirit.ED edition. Check out the cocktails below.

Cointreau Apple Cider Margarita

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PDqM_0jG9G3He00

Source: Various / Various

Ingredients:

1 oz Cointreau

2 oz Tequila

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Apple Cider

Directions:

Add all ingredients into shaker and shake until well chilled

Strain over ice into glass

Garnish with a cinnamon stick

Mount Gay Rum Sky Chai

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwosb_0jG9G3He00

Source: Various / Various

Ingredients:

2 oz Mount Gay Black Barrel

0.25 oz Chai Syrup

2 Dashes of Angostura Bitters

Directions

Add all ingredients to your glass, add ice and stir

Garnish with an orange peel/slice and/or a brandied cherry

Chai Syrup

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

3 chai tea bags

Directions:

Add water and sugar to saucepan and bring to a boil. Turn off heat, add tea bags and let steep for 10 minutes

Remove tea bags, let cool and serve

St-Rémy Signature French Old Fashioned

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjuHD_0jG9G3He00

Source: Various / Various

Ingredients:

2 oz St-Rémy Signature

1 Brown Sugar Cube

3 Dashes of Bitters

Orange Slice

Orange Zest

Maraschino Cherry

Directions:

Into a rocks glass, put the sugar cube and bitters. Muddle it and pour in St-Rémy Signature

Add ice cubes and stir with a bar spoon for 10 seconds

Press orange zest above the drink and garnish with an orange slice and maraschino cherry

As always, sip safely and surely.

Happy Turkey Day!

Photo: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Californian

3 Thanksgiving dessert recipes to bring to your next Friendsgiving

Although the Thanksgiving dinner is usually the centerpiece of any Thanksgiving meal, who says desserts shouldn’t take center stage too? With upcoming Thanksgiving celebrations happening before we leave for November’s break, here are three fall themed dessert recipes that are perfect for any Friendsgiving and are easy to make!
Delish

Do You Need To Refrigerate Pecan Pie?

Thanksgiving is the ultimate pie holiday. Other than the classic pumpkin pie, there's no other pie that says Turkey Day like a rich and nutty pecan pie. From pecan pie bars and pound cake to salted caramel pecan pie and pecan pie cheesecake, the nut really shines over the holidays.
ABC News

2 new pie recipes to upgrade your Thanksgiving dessert table

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means it's about time to let pies take their rightful place -- front and center on the dessert table. "Good Morning America" enlisted the expertise of Justin Chapple, culinary director at large for Food & Wine, to share a slice of confectioner's wisdom ahead of the holiday feast.
Delish

Gingerbread Espresso Martini

Spice up the espresso martini trend with this gingerbread version that takes the cocktail to new heights. An aromatic simple syrup made with molasses, ginger, and warming spices is the perfect foil for Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur’s robust coffee flavor. It’s a festive cocktail guaranteed to give you a pleasant buzz and get you in the holiday spirit.
Parade

You'll Want to Pour This Buttery, Garlicky Shrimp Scampi Sauce Over Everything

When it comes to shrimp scampi, most people either love it or just aren't a fan, but if you happen to fall into the never-tried-it category—let's change that right now. As with any great Italian-American classic, this dish can be prepared many different ways, has a mixed origin and endless serving suggestions, but for our Keep It Simple recipe series, we like to take the quickest route to dinner deliciousness without skimping on big impact flavors.
Women's Health

Try This Dark Chocolate And Date Fudge Recipe For A Healthy Yet Decadent Dessert

Step 1Lightly spray an 8-by-8-inch baking pan. Line with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on two sides; spray paper. Step 2Soak dates in boiling water for 10 min.; reserve ½ cup liquid, drain, and transfer to a food processor along with vanilla extract and kosher salt. Add ¼ cup reserved liquid and puree, scraping down the sides and adding additional reserved liquid as necessary to blend, until smooth. Add chocolate and puree until smooth.
thehypemagazine.com

Have a Cozy Fall and Winter with Cognac Cocktail Recipes by Hennessy

As the weather cools and the holiday season kicks in, Hennessy is excited to share a collection of cocktails that cater to the chilly, cozy and festive nature of fall and winter. You can put a little boozy fun into your festivities with Hennessy’s warm and cold cocktails. Whether...
KENTUCKY STATE
Cassius

Fresh Dripped: Fear Of God ESSENTIALS Core Collection Fall 2022

Fear Of God Essentials has the basics down pat. The ESSENTIALS Core collection is the more accessible version, at least for your wallet, of the Fear of God brand and has quickly become a streetwear staple thanks to its dedication to muted colors and the items necessary to pad out any respectable wardrobe.   The […]
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy