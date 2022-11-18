Read full article on original website
Related
Over A Century Ago Newspapers Reported Sightings of Specter Moose in Maine
A giant specter moose? Believe it or not, it was a tale that struck fear into the grizzliest of woodsmen in Maine. How about a moose ghost story? It's definitely a strange tail from the Maine woods, but at the time there were many reports of a huge all-white moose. Their accounts of the beast were reported in newspapers around the state and the New York Times. Maine's specter moose would appear in newspaper headlines 1901, 1917 and 1932.
One Maine Trucker Shares His Genius Hack for Not Fishtailing in Snow
The first snow of the year is always the worst. Not because of the amount of snow we get, but more because somehow between spring and fall, Mainers seemingly forget they've been driving on these roads their whole lives. And there's always three types of drivers. The ones who take it easy, and try to just keep on keepin' on. And then the ones who panic like it's the worst thing ever.
New England has 7 of the prettiest American towns to visit during winter, according to Country Living
Two of them are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for a scenic winter escape will find plenty of Instagrammable destinations across New England, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of 40 of the prettiest American towns to visit during the winter and included seven New England destinations: Sandwich; Nantucket; Bar Harbor, Maine; Portsmouth and Littleton, both in N.H.; Mystic, Conn.; and Woodstock, Vermont.
Montana Has One of the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in North America
Sometimes, you don't want to worry about anything on vacation, and this resort that can help with that. When we think of all-inclusive resorts, we think of Mexico, the Caribbean, or Hawaii—Montana is never mentioned. Would you be surprised to know that Montana actually has several all-inclusive resorts, including one that's known for its high-quality services?
New England has 12 of the most ‘magical’ winter towns in the U.S.
Two are in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. Some American towns are downright magical during the winter months, and 12 of the nation’s best are in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The travel website recently released a list of the 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the U.S. and...
Is This Massive Montana Lake Truly the Clearest in the Entire World?
Montanans, myself included, really enjoy our time at the lake. Some like to fish, swim, boat, or even go out on a canoe or kayak. Of course, it's getting to be that time of year when going to the lake is just going to be too cold, but I've got to know if the largest lake in the Treasure State is as clear as many people on Twitter make it out to be.
Wed. may bring snow to Western Mass. and 65 degrees to Nantucket, forecasters say
A sharp divide could grow Wednesday between opposite ends of Massachusetts. One end of the state may wake to see the first snow on the ground this winter. On the opposite side, residents could feel comfortable the same day in shorts and t-shirts. Parts of the state, mainly those further...
Compared To Other States, Just How Bad Is Winter In Montana?
Winter is here, which means snow tires, studded tires, chains on tires, 4-wheel drive, all-wheel drive...well, you get the picture. The winter months can be pretty brutal in Montana, from snow and ice-covered highways to avalanche warnings and loss of power. If you're going to live here, you certainly need to be prepared, but when compared to other states, just how bad is winter in Montana?
Is Your Neighbor Worth Millions in New Hampshire, Maine, or Massachusetts?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The Powerball Lottery is up to a ridiculous amount again, and so are the dreams of anyone buying a ticket. Some people don't have to wish for millions or billions, because their assets already exceed the million dollar mark.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maine
Maine is dotted with coldwater lakes throughout the state. Some are popular recreational lakes, while others provide the peaceful seclusion of being in the middle of nature. Sometimes the biggest lakes are also the deepest, but other times it is smaller lakes that have the greatest depths. Deep lakes can be formed by glaciers, volcanos and earthquakes. But how deep can these lakes be? Let’s discover the deepest lake in Maine!
A dogwalker caught an alligator in rural Idaho
A person walking their dog in rural Idaho was in for quite a surprise when they encountered an alligator, hundreds of miles from the coast where the reptiles are usually found.
Popular Long Running TV Show Finally Comes Back to Idaho
There are many television shows based in this part of the country, with many being based out of Portland, Seattle, Yellowstone, or the state of Montana, but rarely do shows base themselves out of Idaho. It is frustrating at times to see these places on tv, but never cross into the nearby state we call home or have a show represent our state. When a show finally does mention Idaho, it is rare and catches the attention of residents. A popular, long-running drama finally mentioned Idaho and crossed the border into the state, and it has residents of the state that are fans of the show happy to finally be mentioned.
[WATCH] Crazy Video of Dog Herding Massive Moose in Montana
Hiking is one of the most popular activities here in Montana. Whether it's with friends, by yourself, or with your fur-babies, you'll see people out in the hills all year round. If you're hiking in Montana, you need to be aware of wildlife—especially if your dog is the reason a...
M.J. Eberhart is the oldest person to complete the Appalachian Trail.
November 2021,M.J. Eberhart (Nimblewill Nomad) completed the Appalachian Trail. At 83, he became the oldest person to complete the AT. The previous record holder was Mr. Sanders, 82 when he finished the AT in 2017.
The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington
We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
9 Beautiful Island Campsites in the U.S. to Pitch Your Tent All Winter Long
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Taking an island vacation doesn’t have to mean splurging on some ritzy all-inclusive resort. You can grab your tent and get away from it all for a fraction of the cost year-round. Even better, the winter season on these U.S. islands has a different feel, marked by diminished crowds, an abundance of waterfront space, and a quiet beauty.
Z107.3
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0