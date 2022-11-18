About 30 students from four area schools participated in Penn College’s 2022 Horticulture Field Day on Friday, hosted at the Schneebeli Earth Science Center by the School of Engineering Technologies and its Diesel Technology & Natural Resources Division. Competitors from Berks Career & Technology Center, Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center, Franklin County Career & Technology Center, and Wellsboro High School vied for awards in a variety of events, including equipment operation, floral design and sales presentation. Making the day run smoothly were Carl J. Bower Jr. and Justin Shelinski, members of the horticulture faculty; Justin W. Beishline, assistant dean of diesel technology and natural resources; and horticulture students and alumni (who served as contest judges and showcased their businesses). The day coincided with the college’s final Open House of the Fall 2022 semester, and included tours of the Allenwood area campus and presentations by Admissions Office staff.

