Time Out Global
These are all the travel deals to watch out for this Black Friday
Long gone are the days when Black Friday was just an American thing. Oh no. These days BF is properly global, its deals taking over pretty much every sector and often lasting weeks both before and after the day itself. And that applies to travel, too. It’s a great time of year to nab some sweet travel deals, whether that be on hotels, transport or package holidays.
Time Out Global
These amazing ‘Maldives-style’ floating pods in Devon are now available to rent
Getting bored of the same old thing? We get it! The nights are long and chilly and and the days are kind of freezing too. Everything’s expensive. We’re over it. So how about packing up and properly getting away from it all?. If that sounds up your street,...
Time Out Global
Primark on Oxford Street is now selling vintage designer clothes
Depop hustlers and Vinted warriors, listen up! Primark’s mega flagship store on Oxford Street is now offering a secondhand designer clothing section, called WornWell, stocking pre-loved designer pieces for shoppers. The outlet, which is right by the entrance to the store, sells denim jackets, jeans, dresses and coats from as little as £20, from brands like Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Dr Martens and Yves Saint Laurent.
Time Out Global
The 13 best Christmas markets in the world
From traditional German-style Christmas markets to dazzling winter blow-outs, these the world’s best festive markets. Wafts of toasty gingerbread and spicy mulled wine fill your nose, twinkling fairy lights and rows of Bavarian-style huts dazzle the eyes, and jolly seasonal music tinkles into your ears… there aren’t many winter activities that provide as much of a sensory overload as a stroll through a Christmas market.
Time Out Global
Where to watch the World Cup in Zagreb
After the crazy summer scenes of 2018 when Croatia reached the final, football watching in Zagreb might be a little more subdued this time round – for the group stages at least. Due to make their introduction onto the world stage on Wednesday morning at 11am with a game...
Time Out Global
The best spa hotels in Melbourne
Find calm away from the commotion of the city by treating yourself to a spa treatment at Melbourne’s finest hotels. It’s not always easy to find serenity in the middle of Melbourne’s hustle and bustle, but a visit to one of the city’s luxurious spa hotels will certainly do the trick.
Time Out Global
Smithfield Market and Billingsgate are leaving London
Two of London’s oldest meat, poultry and fish markets are waving bye-bye to their homes in the city centre. The City of London has approved plans to move the Billingsgate and Smithfield markets to Dagenham. Originally, the OG Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields markets were all going to be...
Time Out Global
The only two Moomin cafés in Tokyo are closing on December 25
We have sad news for fans of the adorable Finnish Moomin trolls. The company behind Tokyo’s official Moomin cafés, souvenir shops and drinks stands, Benelic recently announced the closure of all its Moomin-related outlets by the end of February 2023. This is due to the company’s licensing agreement with the Moomin brand, which will expire after 20 years on February 28 2023.
Time Out Global
All the Christmas rail, tube and Overground disruption in London
If you’re one of the folk who won’t be escaping out of the city during the festive period, on top of various rail strikes, engineering work means getting public transport might not be smooth sailing. Londoners could face widespread rail disruption over Christmas as Network Rail will carry out 300 engineering projects in busy London stations. Around 95 percent of the rail network should be open as usual, but the infrastructure company recommends that travellers to ‘plan their journeys in advance’.
Time Out Global
Portugal is getting loads of swish new high-speed rail routes
The rail route between Lisbon to Porto is already the niftiest (and greenest) way of travelling between Portugal’s capital and its second city. The fastest trains currently take just under three hours to speed 209 miles (337 kilometres) up the Portuguese coast – and, excitingly, they’re be about to get even faster.
Time Out Global
Go local: A cultural journey through Istria in 7 museums
Istria can offer some of the most spectacular historic sites in Croatia, with headline attractions such as the Roman Arena in Pula and the UNESCO-listed Euphrasian Basilica in Poreč topping tourist bucket lists with justified regularity. However, this compact, heart-shaped peninsula also represents Croatia at its most diverse, offering a frequently dizzying variety local customs, folklore, indigenous architecture and traditional cuisine. Not surprisingly, this diversity is reflected in some of the country's most outstanding, original and inspirational museums. Not only is Istria full of stories, it is also full of great ways of telling them.
Time Out Global
How to watch all of England’s 2022 World Cup games
Are you feeling the World Cup spirit? Sure, there’s been a whole load of controversy this year, but it’s happening now, isn’t it? And we may as well try and enjoy it regardless (while still calling the alleged corruption and human-rights abuses of the host nation). The...
Time Out Global
All the information about the London Christmas bus strikes
Some dubbed summer 2022 the ‘summer of discontent’, and it looks like it’s going to be spilling over into the winter: there are even more public-transport strikes on the horizon. This time, it’s the buses. London bus drivers have announced industrial action over the Christmas period. Starting from today (November 22) almost 1,000 Unite Members who work for Abellio in south and west London will walk out for ten days in November and December, affecting 59 bus routes.
World Cup 2022: FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at opening match
Alleged discriminatory chants by fans during a World Cup opening round match prompted FIFA officials to slap the Ecuadorian soccer federation with charges.
Time Out Global
5 incredible Asian gins to try according to award-winning bartenders
We speak to shakers in the industry to find out more about their favourite Asian gins and how to best enjoy them. It is no secret that Western gins have long been using botanicals sourced from Asia. But in recent years, there has been an uprise in small-batch Asian distilleries tapping into the idea of a sense of place. They are now ready to impress imbibers and celebrate their unique-to-locale ingredients. And with Asia's 50s Best Bars awards pushing the envelope for creativity and innovation, the region's cocktail bar scene has never been more vibrant.
