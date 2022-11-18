We speak to shakers in the industry to find out more about their favourite Asian gins and how to best enjoy them. It is no secret that Western gins have long been using botanicals sourced from Asia. But in recent years, there has been an uprise in small-batch Asian distilleries tapping into the idea of a sense of place. They are now ready to impress imbibers and celebrate their unique-to-locale ingredients. And with Asia's 50s Best Bars awards pushing the envelope for creativity and innovation, the region's cocktail bar scene has never been more vibrant.

