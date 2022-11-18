Read full article on original website
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight
Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
Trump's Air Force One deal has cost Boeing another $766 million — taking the company's total loss to nearly $2 billion since construction began
Boeing is liable for the cost of any overruns under a deal struck with the Trump Administration to produce the two jets.
NASDAQ
Why You Should Buy the Dip on Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) reported a solid performance in the third quarter, bolstered by record summer travel demand and improving business travel trends. Despite fears of a recession, demand for travel has shown no signs of slowing. With a strong holiday travel season anticipated, let's take a closer look at...
MilitaryTimes
KC-46 tanker’s boom issue will prevent A-10 refueling for years
Supply chain problems have delayed an effort to redesign the KC-46 tanker’s refueling boom, keeping the plane years away from being able to gas up the entire Air Force inventory. Engineers are redesigning the fuel pipe to be more flexible so it can properly connect to the A-10C Thunderbolt...
Americans plead with FAA to make seats wider on planes - as airlines admit they SHRUNK them to deal with high demand and cheaper ticket prices
Fed-up travelers have demanded the FAA widen seats on passenger planes after airlines admitted they were shrunk to satisfy recent demand and cheaper ticket prices, a string of scathing complaints on the agency's website has revealed. The outcry comes after Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials in August asked the public...
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
Trump's beloved Boeing 757 private jet is finally flying again after a year of maintenance work and a new paint job
Donald Trump has recommissioned his prized Boeing 757 private plane as he hints at a 2024 presidential run. According to aircraft tracking website ADS-B Exchange, the jet flew from Louisiana to Florida on Wednesday. The plane was taken out of storage in 2021 and flown to Louisiana for maintenance work...
Which U.S. Airline Has The Best Boarding Procedures?
Each airline is different and with that, some of them do things differently. Take boarding procedures, for example. Southwest is a good example – they don’t have seating assignments. Instead, they offer seating on a “first come/contact, first served [unless you pay extra to be among the first]” system.
6 victims identified after deadly collision between World War II-era planes at Wings Over Dallas air show
Officials have released the names of the six people killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, on Monday identified the victims as: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin "K5" Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard "Len" Root, and Curt Rowe.
Southwest Airlines Big Problem Is Bad News for Holiday Travel
Airlines have to play the long game when it comes to planning routes, staffing, and equipment needs. You can shift a plane from one airport to another or switch around route frequency, but you can't spin up new planes quickly. That means that if you want to add capacity, you...
World's largest plane flies with a hypersonic vehicle for the first time
For the first time on Friday, October 28, Stratolaunch's Roc, the world's largest plane, flew a prototype of the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-0, its air-launched hypersonic vehicle. The flight, which was Roc's eighth, lasted for five hours and six minutes over the Mojave Desert, reaching an altitude of 23,000...
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
Nexstar Test
Airlines must pay over $600M to customers – what to do if you’re waiting on a refund
Frontier Airlines and five foreign carriers are paying customers hundreds of millions for cancelling or significantly delaying their flights since the start of the pandemic, and officials have some new guidance for anyone waiting on a payment.
Flying Magazine
Aviation Industry Seeks 5G Deadline Extension
In January, wireless carriers began broadcasting in the 5G C-band to improve network speed. [File photo: Adobe Stock]. The end of the year brings the deadline for air carriers to retrofit their fleets to protect them from interference from 5G C-band wireless service. According to a coalition of top aviation stakeholders, however, supply chain challenges have made it impossible for the industry to meet that deadline.
Veterans Day military aircraft crash under investigation and victim info released
Officials identified the six men who were killed in a deadly crash at a Dallas air show to honor Veterans Day.
An electric drone taxi dubbed the 'Tesla of the Skies' takes flight in Paris
German aircraft manufacturer Volocopter flew its electric helicopter in air traffic for the first time when it took to the skies in Paris on November 10. The aircraft, known as the VoloCity, resembles a large drone with eight rotors and space for two people. The helicopter is intended to be...
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51
The story of the US Government’s secret airline begins in a location known for transparency: Area 51. That’s not a joke. A passenger plane shuttles employees to a government facility (commonly known as Area 51) from Las Vegas International Airport on a private flight.
NASA's quiet supersonic X-59 now has a jet engine
The jet engine for NASA's ambitious X-59 aircraft that will demonstrate the Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) has now been installed, the space agency said in a press release. NASA has teamed up with Lockheed Martin and General Electric Aviation to bring this ambitious plan to reality that could one day...
The AeroMobil, Inspired by Pegasus, Can Transform From Car to Aircraft in Under 3 Minutes
AeroMobil is pushing the limits when it comes to cars. This car can transform into a plane in under 3 minutes, so you can go from road to sky. The post The AeroMobil, Inspired by Pegasus, Can Transform From Car to Aircraft in Under 3 Minutes appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
