Fayetteville, AR

bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas vs Louisville: Extra Edge Thanks to Calipari’s Hot Headedness

Arkansas basketball easily won its first three games of the season, but things are about to get a lot more difficult as it shifts its focus to the Maui Invitational. With teams like Texas Tech, Arizona, Creighton and Ohio State in the field, it’s expected to be the Razorbacks’ toughest test yet, but their first opponent – Louisville – has underachieved, to put it kindly.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Musselman after Hoop Hogs sign two 2023 5-star prospects: “We’re not recruiting anybody else from that class, for sure.”

LITTLE ROCK — After a year-long heavy pursuit of class of 2023 high school prospects that culminated in two letter-of-intent signatures in a recent three-day span, the Arkansas Razorbacks have wrapped up the high school portion of their 2023 signing class endeavors as the next focus will be on the transfer portal and younger high school recruits.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Five Questions 'Answered'

Arkansas (6-5, 3-4 SEC) clinched bowl eligibility and a winning record at home on Senior Night with a 42-27 victory over No. 14 Ole Miss under the lights from a chilly Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) "First of all, I thought our coaching staff did a really...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Scores, Highlights, Results

The Arkansas Razorbacks secured their sixth win of the season to clinch bowl eligibility, knocking off the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, 42-27, inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Sophomore running back Raheim Sanders led the way with 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for three touchdowns in the first half. The Rebels accumulated 703 yards of offense but were held to just six points in the first three quarters.
OXFORD, MS
thv11.com

Podojil's record setting goal lifts Hogs to Sweet 16

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas soccer team is off to its second straight Sweet 16 after knocking off Ohio State, 5-2. The game winning goal came off the foot of Anna Podojil, who now stands alone with the most goals in the history of the program. The Buckeyes scored...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
gojsutigers.com

Men's Basketball to Face Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Jackson State men's basketball team plays its third straight away game Sunday night, facing Arkansas Little Rock at 6:30 p.m. CST inside the Jack Stephens Center. GAME INFORMATION. Date\Time: Sunday, November 20, 2022. Stats: Live Stats. Watch: ESPN+. Listen: 106.7. JSU (0-2) fell short 85-79...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
nwahomepage.com

Donovan Whitten talks UA offer, plans to visit Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkadelphia Class of 2023 quarterback Donovan Whitten has been given a preferred walk-on offer to Arkansas to play linebacker. Whitten, 6-3, 220, has gained recruiting attention while leading the Badgers to an undefeated season so far in hopes of winning the Class 4A state championship. Whitten and Arkadelphia (9-0) will host Ozark (8-3) tonight in the second round of the state playoffs. On Thursday night, Whitten talked about what the offer to the Razorbacks means to him.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
247Sports

Lane Kiffin answers questions after Arkansas loss

Ole Miss was whipped by Arkansas on Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks led 35-6 at halftime and 42-6 early in the third quarters, extenguishing any hopes of an Ole Miss comeback. The Rebels dropped to 8-3 overall and to 4-3 inside the SEC. Arkansas improved to 6-5 and to 3-4 in the league.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum calling for an upset in the SEC's Week 12

Paul Finebaum has a love-hate relationship with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, and his upset pick for Saturday night could pour some fuel on the fire, too, if the Hogs wind up victorious. During Saturday morning’s SEC Nation show, Finebaum predicted the Arkansas Razorbacks will beat the Ole Miss...
OXFORD, MS
KTLO

MHHS football season ends with loss at Pulaski Academy

The Mountain Home High School football team’s season ended Friday in Little Rock. The Bombers suffered a 52-33 loss in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A State Playoffs. The game was kept close in the first quarter. Things changed in the second period as the Bruins outscored Mountain Home 32-7 in the quarter. P.A. had the first score of the third quarter to put the mercy rule in effect. The Bombers cut the margin to 19, but they would get no closer.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MHHS among area football teams continuing postseason Friday

Friday’s high school football schedule includes the continuation of the postseason in Arkansas, and for Mountain Home, it’s the third consecutive trip to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A State Playoffs. The Bombers will be in Little Rock to face Pulaski Academy for the second time this season.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
High School Football PRO

Bentonville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BENTONVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Three 101-year-olds call small Arkansas town home

OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
OZARK, AR

