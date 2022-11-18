The Mountain Home High School football team’s season ended Friday in Little Rock. The Bombers suffered a 52-33 loss in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A State Playoffs. The game was kept close in the first quarter. Things changed in the second period as the Bruins outscored Mountain Home 32-7 in the quarter. P.A. had the first score of the third quarter to put the mercy rule in effect. The Bombers cut the margin to 19, but they would get no closer.

