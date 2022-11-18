ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

WINKNEWS.com

“Christmas on Third” Tree Lighting in Naples

A chance to see snow and meet Santa Claus on Monday in Naples to get into the holiday spirit with live music at the 45th annual tree lighting. The Naples Police Department is shutting down 13th Street off the corner of Third Street in preparation for the tree lighting that will happen around 6:20 p.m.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Life on Fifth Avenue South returning to normal after hurricane flooding 

Life is steadily returning to normal after flood waters surged down Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples nearly two months ago. . Two longtime Fifth Avenue South restaurants — Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill — reopen at 4:30 p.m. today for the first time since Hurricane Ian flooded them on Sept. 28. 
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Matlacha traffic impacting travel in SWFL

First, people couldn’t get to Matlacha after Hurricane Ian, but since a bridge got fixed, you can’t seem to keep them off. It’s been about a month since linemen got to work fixing power poles on Pine Island Road and making their way down Matlacha. And sometimes...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice finishes hurricane debris hauling

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Venice’s debris hauling contractor has finished their final pass of debris pickups throughout the city after 45 days of work, it was announced Monday. Nearly 140,000 cubic yards of storm debris, both vegetation, and construction and demolition, has been collected by Crowder...
VENICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers

Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lee County launches new Hurricane Ian debris website

Lee County has launched a new Hurricane Ian Debris website to better provide information to residents with features such as a one-stop location with tips, data, timelines, photos, videos and other important information about Hurricane Ian debris collection efforts. On the site, residents can learn how types of debris are classified and how they should be separated at the curb accordingly. Residents can track the county’s progress in collecting debris from unincorporated areas and see how they can haul their own debris to one of four sites if they choose. The website explains the process for getting debris collected from private or gated communities or from commercial property. Residents can also learn how the county’s partners are assisting with waterway and marine cleanup.
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach couple ripped apart during Ian

Pictures are what Jo Ann Knobloch clings to when she thinks of her husband. Because too often, all she remembers are dark, haunting flashbacks of his sudden death during Hurricane Ian. Karl Knobloch, 80, was one of 61 victims in Lee County whose life was cut short by the category...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Boat removed from apartment complex with a crane after Hurricane Ian

A 41,000-pound boat had to be lifted above the Riverwalk apartments to be towed away on Friday. After dealing with the floods, winds, and rains of Hurricane Ian, the next hurdle Southwest Florida is overcoming is cleaning up. The residents living at the complex were reminded every day because two...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA crews going door to door to help victims of Hurricane Ian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian victims continue to get help from FEMA over a month after Hurricane Ian. Disaster Survivor Teams are still going door to door. One of those of residences include a Punta Gorda home belonging to Frederick Matthews. His home was left with significant roof and water damage.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

‘Dancing in the Street’ returns to the streets of Cape Coral

Residents in Cape Coral are back dancing in the street outside Cork Soakers after Hurricane Ian and city code violations shut down the party. “I didn’t even realize they were gonna come like this so quick. Look at that crowd. It’s awesome,” said Debra Biela, leader of Deb & The Dynamics, the band that began the Wednesday tradition in Cape Coral.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Tim Aten Knows: First regional Publix with Pours cafe to open Dec. 1 

Q: Is the Publix in Naples Town Centre open now? It doesn’t appear to be, but there was an article in the paper that said, “Pours are located inside the Naples Towne Centre at 3815 Tamiami Trail E., Naples,” making it sound like it is open. — Christie Domenick, Naples  
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Raccoon attack puts woman in emergency room

A woman goes to the hospital after getting attacked by a raccoon while walking her dog in Jamaica Bay Village in Fort Myers. Gail Poirier was finishing a pleasant evening in her Jamaica Bay community for people 55 and older. “Louis, and I went for a walk. And it was...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral

Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
CAPE CORAL, FL

