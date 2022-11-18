Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents ready to rebuild face long lines to apply for permits
You may want to rebuild your home after Hurricane Ian, but if you live in Cape Coral, just getting a permit has turned into a major headache; the city consolidated its locations for permit applications, leading to long lines hours before they open. One contractor told WINK News his clients...
Red tide, gloomy skies for last day of Waterfest
Rain, wind, gloomy skies and red tide levels did not stop hundreds of people from enjoying the annual Waterfest boat race.
Health officials issue red tide alert in Sanibel and Captiva
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of red tide blooms found after water samples were taken on November 17.
WINKNEWS.com
“Christmas on Third” Tree Lighting in Naples
A chance to see snow and meet Santa Claus on Monday in Naples to get into the holiday spirit with live music at the 45th annual tree lighting. The Naples Police Department is shutting down 13th Street off the corner of Third Street in preparation for the tree lighting that will happen around 6:20 p.m.
WINKNEWS.com
Seminole Gulf Railway restoring Peace River bridges, needs government funding
The Murder Mystery Dinner Theater train reopened Friday in Fort Myers for the first time since Hurricane Ian hit Sept. 28. That source of entertainment is a small portion of the business provided to Southwest Florida by the Seminole Gulf Railway. The railway is in peril and is hoping for...
WINKNEWS.com
Life on Fifth Avenue South returning to normal after hurricane flooding
Life is steadily returning to normal after flood waters surged down Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples nearly two months ago. . Two longtime Fifth Avenue South restaurants — Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill — reopen at 4:30 p.m. today for the first time since Hurricane Ian flooded them on Sept. 28.
WINKNEWS.com
Matlacha traffic impacting travel in SWFL
First, people couldn’t get to Matlacha after Hurricane Ian, but since a bridge got fixed, you can’t seem to keep them off. It’s been about a month since linemen got to work fixing power poles on Pine Island Road and making their way down Matlacha. And sometimes...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice finishes hurricane debris hauling
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Venice’s debris hauling contractor has finished their final pass of debris pickups throughout the city after 45 days of work, it was announced Monday. Nearly 140,000 cubic yards of storm debris, both vegetation, and construction and demolition, has been collected by Crowder...
WINKNEWS.com
PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers
Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
islandernews.com
How gas prices have changed in Punta Gorda in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Punta Gorda using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County launches new Hurricane Ian debris website
Lee County has launched a new Hurricane Ian Debris website to better provide information to residents with features such as a one-stop location with tips, data, timelines, photos, videos and other important information about Hurricane Ian debris collection efforts. On the site, residents can learn how types of debris are classified and how they should be separated at the curb accordingly. Residents can track the county’s progress in collecting debris from unincorporated areas and see how they can haul their own debris to one of four sites if they choose. The website explains the process for getting debris collected from private or gated communities or from commercial property. Residents can also learn how the county’s partners are assisting with waterway and marine cleanup.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach couple ripped apart during Ian
Pictures are what Jo Ann Knobloch clings to when she thinks of her husband. Because too often, all she remembers are dark, haunting flashbacks of his sudden death during Hurricane Ian. Karl Knobloch, 80, was one of 61 victims in Lee County whose life was cut short by the category...
WINKNEWS.com
Boat removed from apartment complex with a crane after Hurricane Ian
A 41,000-pound boat had to be lifted above the Riverwalk apartments to be towed away on Friday. After dealing with the floods, winds, and rains of Hurricane Ian, the next hurdle Southwest Florida is overcoming is cleaning up. The residents living at the complex were reminded every day because two...
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA crews going door to door to help victims of Hurricane Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian victims continue to get help from FEMA over a month after Hurricane Ian. Disaster Survivor Teams are still going door to door. One of those of residences include a Punta Gorda home belonging to Frederick Matthews. His home was left with significant roof and water damage.
Fishermen's Village plans for multi-million dollar expansion
Before they take their plans to the board in January, they are first hoping to get some community input on their development plans.
WINKNEWS.com
‘Dancing in the Street’ returns to the streets of Cape Coral
Residents in Cape Coral are back dancing in the street outside Cork Soakers after Hurricane Ian and city code violations shut down the party. “I didn’t even realize they were gonna come like this so quick. Look at that crowd. It’s awesome,” said Debra Biela, leader of Deb & The Dynamics, the band that began the Wednesday tradition in Cape Coral.
New Red Tide alert for Lee County
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of 3 additional red tide blooms.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: First regional Publix with Pours cafe to open Dec. 1
Q: Is the Publix in Naples Town Centre open now? It doesn’t appear to be, but there was an article in the paper that said, “Pours are located inside the Naples Towne Centre at 3815 Tamiami Trail E., Naples,” making it sound like it is open. — Christie Domenick, Naples
WINKNEWS.com
Raccoon attack puts woman in emergency room
A woman goes to the hospital after getting attacked by a raccoon while walking her dog in Jamaica Bay Village in Fort Myers. Gail Poirier was finishing a pleasant evening in her Jamaica Bay community for people 55 and older. “Louis, and I went for a walk. And it was...
WINKNEWS.com
Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral
Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
