Lee County has launched a new Hurricane Ian Debris website to better provide information to residents with features such as a one-stop location with tips, data, timelines, photos, videos and other important information about Hurricane Ian debris collection efforts. On the site, residents can learn how types of debris are classified and how they should be separated at the curb accordingly. Residents can track the county’s progress in collecting debris from unincorporated areas and see how they can haul their own debris to one of four sites if they choose. The website explains the process for getting debris collected from private or gated communities or from commercial property. Residents can also learn how the county’s partners are assisting with waterway and marine cleanup.

1 DAY AGO