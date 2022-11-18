Brent’s Music Headquarters, which became much more than a music store in Fort Myers during the past 45 years, will be closing for good Dec. 5. . While Brent’s sold thousands of guitars, keyboards, amplifiers and just about every other type of musical instrument for more than four decades, it also served as a networking hub for Southwest Florida musicians. Even in an era of online networking, the store still operates a bulletin board for musicians looking to connect with others.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO