Marconews.com
3 To Do: Night Lights in the Garden, more
1. Starts Friday: Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden. Colorful lighting displays around the the garden areas, music, a faux campfire with tent for kids, refreshments for sale. Garden members can buy discounted tickets online now; the public, starting Nov. 7. Information at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275. 2. This weekend: ‘Other...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: First regional Publix with Pours cafe opening Dec. 1
Q: Is the Publix in Naples Town Centre open now? It doesn’t appear to be, but there was an article in the paper that said, “Pours are located inside the Naples Towne Centre at 3815 Tamiami Trail E., Naples,” making it sound like it is open. — Christie Domenick, Naples
lifeinnaples.net
FIFTH AVENUE SOUTH PRESENTS 49TH ANNUAL CEREMONY
FIFTH AVENUE SOUTH PRESENTS 49TH ANNUAL “CHRISTMAS WALK AND TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY” ON DECEMBER 2nd & 3rd. The Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District (BID) will host the 49th annual “Christmas on Fifth” on Friday, December 2nd from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. This special festival will combine holiday themed activities along with the ultimate nights of ‘al fresco’ dining on the street.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Brent’s Music Headquarters to close after 45 years in Fort Myers
Brent’s Music Headquarters, which became much more than a music store in Fort Myers during the past 45 years, will be closing for good Dec. 5. . While Brent’s sold thousands of guitars, keyboards, amplifiers and just about every other type of musical instrument for more than four decades, it also served as a networking hub for Southwest Florida musicians. Even in an era of online networking, the store still operates a bulletin board for musicians looking to connect with others.
WINKNEWS.com
“Christmas on Third” Tree Lighting in Naples
A chance to see snow and meet Santa Claus on Monday in Naples to get into the holiday spirit with live music at the 45th annual tree lighting. The Naples Police Department is shutting down 13th Street off the corner of Third Street in preparation for the tree lighting that will happen around 6:20 p.m.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Kava Culture Estero opens at Miromar Outlets
Kava Culture Kava Bar opened its alcohol-free social lounge at Miromar Outlets in Estero. It serves all-natural botanical cocktails that deliver what the company calls “a unique booze-free buzz.” The bar, which is open from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, also serves sparkling teas on tap by its sister brand, Botanical Brewing Co. The company boasts a line of retail merchandise, including take-home tea kits, clothing and drinkwares.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach hopes to be back to normal this time next year
Back up and running within a year. That is the plan from the vice mayor of Fort Myers Beach as they continue to recover from the destruction of Ian. The former mayor of Fort Myers Beach has a five-year plan to rebuild, which has some people rethinking how long they may stay on the island.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Chicken Salad Chick announces Dec. 7 grand opening in Estero
Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is opening at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at 10151 Estero Town Commons Place in Estero. Led by new franchise owners Kendal Potesta and Scott Pace, the Estero location will feature outdoor patio seating. This is the second location that Potesta and Pace have opened in Southwest Florida, and four additional locations are coming soon. The restaurant’s menu consists of 12 chicken salad flavors, homemade sides, soups and sandwiches. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
WINKNEWS.com
PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers
Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
WINKNEWS.com
The Cottages of Paradise Point on Fort Myers Beach reduced to an empty lot after Ian
The Cottages of Paradise Point have been on Fort Myers Beach for over 20 years, and now they’ve been demolished after Hurricane Ian. A site once filled with cottages transformed into a desolate empty lot after Hurricane Ian. Dennis and Lisa Greenspon told WINK News it would be too...
luxurytraveldiary.com
Review: Naples Bay Resort
Kissed by the golden sun and touched by the rolling sea, Naples Bay Resort & Marina is a four-diamond Florida resort on the Paradise Coast. It sits in the heart of one of Florida’s most exclusive beach city destinations on the Southwest coast. This Tuscan-styled tropical Naples hotel sitting around a beautiful marina is really quite unique.
WINKNEWS.com
Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County
Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
Fishermen's Village plans for multi-million dollar expansion
Before they take their plans to the board in January, they are first hoping to get some community input on their development plans.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Life on Fifth Avenue South returning to normal after hurricane flooding
Life is steadily returning to normal after flood waters surged down Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples nearly two months ago. . Two longtime Fifth Avenue South restaurants — Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill — reopen at 4:30 p.m. today for the first time since Hurricane Ian flooded them on Sept. 28.
businessobserverfl.com
$11M soap retailer plows ahead with post-Ian recovery
Key takeaway: Naples Soap Co. is on the road to reopening all its stores in Southwest Florida post-Hurricane. Core challenge: Balancing urgent tasks with long-term planning while keeping an eye on sales as the holiday season approaches. What’s next: Founder and CEO Deanna Wallin hopes the store with the most...
Red tide bloom prompts alert for Marco Island Beach area
The Florida Department of Health in Collier County issued a Health Alert on Tuesday after the presence of a red tide bloom was detected near South Marco Beach and Marco Island Beach.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Island reentry passes to be issued at Fort Myers Regional Library
Sanibel & Captiva Islands’ Hurricane Reentry Passes are being issued at a new location at the Fort Myers Regional Library Meeting Rooms, 1651 Lee St. There is free parking in the Lee Street parking lot for the library campus. Hurricane Passes will no longer be issued at the Crowne Plaza Hotel or the Title Group of Fort Myers Office/RE/MAX building at 7910 Summerlin Lakes Drive in Fort Myers. Starting Nov. 28, operational hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Four more beach access points opening in Collier County
Collier County Parks and Recreation Division announces that four more beach access points will be opening on Wednesday, November 23.
First Fort Myers Beach store reopens since Ian
"FMB strong. We’re here, we’re strong. We’re going to rebuild and we’re going to do it together," one Tunaskin customer said.
usf.edu
Here, there, everywhere: Red tide plagues SWFL after Hurricane Ian
From Tampa Bay south to Ten Thousand Islands, local groups and state agencies that test for and track red tide are warning that the harmful algae that kills fish, sickens dogs, and whose acrid air chase people off the beach is here. And there. And there. And there. Red tide...
