Boston, MA

Police: More human remains found at South Boston apartment

Fetal remains were found in a freezer at the East Broadway home on Thursday. Additional human remains were found in a South Boston apartment Friday, a day after police discovered what appeared to be fetal or infant remains at the same address, according to authorities. Around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, police...
Wareham fire displaces 8, sends 2 to the hospital

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire fight at a burning building in Wareham sent a firefighter and another person to the hospital Saturday morning. Multiple departments responded to Main Street at 11 a.m. to battle the flames. They were able to extinguish the fire by the afternoon. According to investigators,...
Person Shot in Boston: Police

A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
Two residents injured, multiple pets killed in Pepperell house fire

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two residents suffered from smoke inhalation Sunday night as crews worked to put out a fire in Pepperell that killed at least seven dogs. Pepperell Fire Chief Brian Borneman said the fire occurred on Mill Street, where crews were called in around 8 p.m. Both Pepperell...
Worcester Police ask for public’s help in finding 12-year-old

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are requesting the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home over the weekend. The Worcester Police Department said Randell Castillo ran away from his home on Piedmont Street Sunday night. According to the department, Castillo is...
1 dead, dozens injured in Waltham bus crash

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died and more than two dozen others were hospitalized after a shuttle bus crash in Waltham late Saturday night, officials said. The college said a bus contracted by Brandeis University was returning to campus from a Cambridge and Boston route when it was involved in a crash on South Street in Waltham.
Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
Crews respond to bus crash in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a bus crash in Waltham Saturday night. Police said the crash happened on 800 South Street. At the time, it was not clear if anyone was hurt, but multiple units were headed to the scene. ‘. Police said the scene is active and...
Officials: Technical rescue underway at shopping plaza in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue involving multiple fire departments is underway in Hingham where officials say a vehicle crashed into a building, leaving multiple people injured. Crews from Hanover and Rockland were among the fire departments called in to assist on Derby Street Monday morning where a vehicle...
Universally accessible free treehouse opens in Burlington

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fully accessible tree house opened in Burlington Saturday. The new treehouse is located at Simonds park near the town center, and features ramps and wide passageways. It was all built in by a company out of Vermont in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act so everyone could explore the trees from 8 feet off the ground.
