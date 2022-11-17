Read full article on original website
Police: More human remains found at South Boston apartment
Fetal remains were found in a freezer at the East Broadway home on Thursday. Additional human remains were found in a South Boston apartment Friday, a day after police discovered what appeared to be fetal or infant remains at the same address, according to authorities. Around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, police...
Wareham fire displaces 8, sends 2 to the hospital
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire fight at a burning building in Wareham sent a firefighter and another person to the hospital Saturday morning. Multiple departments responded to Main Street at 11 a.m. to battle the flames. They were able to extinguish the fire by the afternoon. According to investigators,...
Person Shot in Boston: Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
Two residents injured, multiple pets killed in Pepperell house fire
PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two residents suffered from smoke inhalation Sunday night as crews worked to put out a fire in Pepperell that killed at least seven dogs. Pepperell Fire Chief Brian Borneman said the fire occurred on Mill Street, where crews were called in around 8 p.m. Both Pepperell...
Worcester Police ask for public’s help in finding 12-year-old
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are requesting the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home over the weekend. The Worcester Police Department said Randell Castillo ran away from his home on Piedmont Street Sunday night. According to the department, Castillo is...
1 dead, dozens injured in Waltham bus crash
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died and more than two dozen others were hospitalized after a shuttle bus crash in Waltham late Saturday night, officials said. The college said a bus contracted by Brandeis University was returning to campus from a Cambridge and Boston route when it was involved in a crash on South Street in Waltham.
Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
Officials: Technical rescue underway at shopping plaza in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue involving multiple fire departments is underway in Hingham where officials say a vehicle crashed into a building, leaving multiple people injured. Crews from Hanover and Rockland were among the fire departments called in to assist on Derby Street Monday morning where a vehicle...
Universally accessible free treehouse opens in Burlington
BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fully accessible tree house opened in Burlington Saturday. The new treehouse is located at Simonds park near the town center, and features ramps and wide passageways. It was all built in by a company out of Vermont in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act so everyone could explore the trees from 8 feet off the ground.
Warwick man accused of drugging and raping a woman in Boston held after arraignment
(WJAR) — A Warwick man and NBA skill coach made his first court appearance this morning charged as a fugitive from justice out of Massachusetts. 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan is accused of drugging and raping a woman in downtown Boston. He is being held behind bars and is expected to...
At least one person killed, 16 injured after vehicle crashes through shopping plaza in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue involving multiple fire departments is underway in Hingham where officials say at least one person was killed after a vehicle crashed into a building, leaving multiple victims injured and trapped. Crews from Hanover and Rockland were among the fire departments called in to...
Baby found in Boston apartment freezer
Police are investigating the discovery of a baby in a freezer at an apartment building in South Boston.
Massachusetts man accused of parking in spaces reserved for state police
WESTON, Mass. — This was not the right place to park illegally. A Massachusetts man is accused of operating a vehicle under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two spots designated for state police officers, authorities said. Wallace De Freitas, 39, of Framingham, was charged with operating...
26-year-old man shot in Lowell died from road rage incident, DA says
Odogwu Ganobi was shot Nov. 15 and died the next morning in the hospital. Authorities now believe a man who died after being shot in Lowell on the evening of Nov. 15 was killed by people who didn’t know him during a road rage incident. The Middlesex County District...
Police ID Brandeis University student killed in shuttle bus crash that injured dozens
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the identity of a Brandeis student who was killed in a violent shuttle bus crash in Waltham late Saturday night, which also left 26 people hospitalized. A preliminary investigation suggested a bus transporting Brandeis University students from a hockey game at Northeastern University crashed...
Rhode Island man arrested on warrant for rape, drugging in downtown Boston
BOSTON — A Rhode Island man was arrested in that state on a warrant for rape and drugging stemming from an incident in downtown Boston, police said. Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, Rhode Island was arrested by police in East Greenwich, Rhode Island on Friday after a warrant was issued out of Boston Municipal Court, police said.
