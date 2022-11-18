Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
How likely are the Browns to move on from DC Joe Woods in the offseason? Hey, Mary Kay!
DETROIT -- In this edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions about Joe Woods, Deshaun Watson and more. Hey, Mary Kay: How likely are the Browns to move on from Joe Woods this offseason? — Nick Sette, Cleveland, Ohio. Hey, Nick: The defense has eight more games...
WKYC
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett laments a 'lack of importance' in practice on forcing turnovers
DETROIT — Of the many negative statistics from the Browns' 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, one might get slightly overlooked: Cleveland's defense didn't force any turnovers. In truth, though, it might be among the most important stats of all, as the team's current turnover margin of...
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns' season 'is gone right now' following loss to Buffalo Bills
DETROIT — Hello everybody from Ford Field in downtown Detroit, which turns out to be the home away from home for the Buffalo Bills. They rally against the Browns by the end of the first half and then dominate the game in the second half to come away with a much-needed 31-23 win to halt a two-game losing streak.
Browns at low point of season, pressure on coaches to have them respond – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
DETROIT – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns play Buffalo in the dome at Detroit’s Ford Field:. 1. Want to think the Browns have a chance in this game? Buffalo has allowed at least 145 yards rushing in its last three games. The Browns have Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Maybe they can control the game by running the ball.
Cowboys, Giants meet as push for Odell Beckham Jr. intensifies
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said there is "mutual" interest about joining the team with free agent Odell Beckham Jr., entering Thursday's game against the Giants, who are also pursuing the WR.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tickets no longer being sold for Browns-Bills game in Detroit
DETROIT – Tickets are no longer being sold to the general public for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game at Ford Field. If you were hoping to get your hands on a ticket to this unique game at Ford Field in Detroit, you are out of luck. The Bills...
What’s left to watch the remainder of this Browns season? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns aren’t mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but the outlook is bleak after their loss to the Bills on Sunday to drop to 3-7. Assuming they don’t make a run, what is there left for fans to watch as they play out the string?
Where would Browns pick if the 2023 NFL Draft was today?
Now sitting at 3-7 after a loss to the Buffalo Bills, it is officially time for the Cleveland Browns to begin talking about the 2023 NFL Draft. After making a massive trade this summer, however, the Browns do not have a first round pick for the next two years. With that being said, where would the Browns first come on the clock if the draft was today?
Steelers have a 1% chance of making playoffs
The team will have to go 6-1 to avoid a losing season, it would be Mike Tomlin’s first and they’d likely need to go 7-0 to have a shot at the playoffs.
Yardbarker
Is The Browns’ Season Now Over?
The answer is unfortunately yes, and here are the reasons why. Remember those games that the Browns should and could have won but ultimately didn’t?. The Jets, Falcons, and Chargers games immediately come to mind. The decision to stay the course with both of these coaches who have delivered...
