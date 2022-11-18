ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Four Aggies notch double figures in blowout win over Texas State, 67-46

Four Aggies reached double figures as dominant first and third periods carried Texas A&M (4-1) women's basketball to a 67-46 victory over Texas State (3-2) at Reed Arena on Wednesday afternoon. "I've said it before, I do think we have some offensive versatility," Texas A&M head coach Joni Taylor said....
SAN MARCOS, TX
Highlights: Texas A&M 20, Massachusetts 3

The Fightin' Texas Aggies put an end to a six-game losing streak with a 20-3 win vs. Massachusetts on a rain-soaked Saturday at Kyle Field. TexAgs presents a video recap of the non-conference clash between the Aggies and Minutemen in College Station. Videography by Brian Jones. Edited by Michael Dean...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Week 12's Overnight Sensation: Le'Veon Moss, Running Back

Each Monday during the 2022 Texas A&M football season, we’ll identify a first or second-year Aggie player who delivered an exceptional performance over the weekend and earned the distinction of being the week’s ‘Overnight Sensation.’. Running to the win column. With Devon Achane sidelined with an injury...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
TexAgs Radio: Wednesday (11/23) full show

Wednesday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan broke down the newest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings. At the bottom of the hour, OB reveals his SEC Power Rankings and shared the best games of week 13 to watch.
The Loochador Podcast: Josh Pate of CBS Sports and Late Kick

The head coach of the Pate State Freights and future CFB commissioner, Josh Pate of CBS Sports and Late Kick stopped by the TexAgs studio for a conversation with Billy Liucci to share his thoughts on Texas A&M's current situation, the NIL landscape and more. Subscribe to The Loochador Podcast...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

