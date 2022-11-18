Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Related
bowdoin.edu
Late Run Lifts Smith Past Women's Basketball at Coastal Classic
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Smith College women's basketball team closed the game on a 7-2 run to defeat Bowdoin, 59-54, Saturday afternoon on day two of the Coastal Classic at Morrell Gymnasium. The Pioneers improve to 4-0 on the season while the Polar Bears fall to 3-1. Game Highlights.
bowdoin.edu
Williams Flips the Script and Pins 3-1 Setback on Women's Hockey in Game Two
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin women's ice hockey settled for a series split with Williams falling an Ephs 3-1 victory on Saturday afternoon. The Polar Bears and Ephs sport matching 1-1-0 (1-1-0 NESCAC) records. Game Highlights. Dani Marquez kept the Ephs off the board early in the game, despite...
bowdoin.edu
Shipper Produces Hattrick in Men's Hockey Victory at Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – Gabe Shipper paced the Bowdoin men's hockey team with a hattrick to defeat host Middlebury 4-3 on Saturday evening. The Polar Bears open the season 2-0-0 (2-0-0 NESCAC) for the first time since the 2010-11 season. The Panthers begin the year 0-2-0 (0-2-0 NESCAC). Game Highlights.
bowdoin.edu
THREE-PEAT! Women's Rugby Wins Third-Straight NIRA Division III Crown
HANOVER, N.H. – The Bowdoin College women's rugby team scored 22 points in the second half to pull away from the University of New England and win the 2022 NIRA Division III championship on Saturday at Dartmouth College. The title is the third-straight for the Polar Bears (2019, 2021)...
bowdoin.edu
Swimming & Diving Splits Season Opener Against Engineers
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin men's and women's swimming & diving teams split their season opening results in a dual meet with WPI and MIT. The men defeated WPI 202-94, but lost 197-90 against MIT. The women turned in similar results with a 214-86 setback to MIT and 231-67 win over WPI.
bowdoin.edu
Women's Hockey Skates Past Williams for 3-1 Season Opening Victory
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin women's ice hockey team began the season with a 3-1 win over visiting Williams on Friday evening. The Polar Bears are 1-0-0 (1-0-0 NESCAC), while the Ephs are 0-1-0 (0-1-0 NESCAC). Game Highlights. Bowdoin had a promising scoring opportunity ten minutes into the first....
bowdoin.edu
Men's Ice Hockey Earns Season Opening Win In Coach Guite's Debut
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Bowdoin men's ice hockey team opened the 2022-23 season with a 5-3 road win over Williams to hand head coach Ben Guite his first victory at the helm of the Polar Bears. Bowdoin is 1-0-0 (1-0-0 NESCAC) to start the year. The Ephs have an...
bowdoin.edu
Men's Soccer Faces Oneonta in NCAA Third Round Saturday at Amherst
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College men's soccer team will battle SUNY Oneonta in the Third Round of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Saturday in Amherst, Mass. The Polar Bears (12-1-5) and Red Dragons (15-2-3) will play at 1:30 p.m. at Amherst College, immediately following the host school Amherst (14-1-4) and Mary Washington (12-4-3) at 11:00 a.m. The winners will play at 1:00 p.m. Sunday for the right to go to the national semifinals December 1 in Roanoke, Va.
bowdoin.edu
Polar Bears Conclude Season at Chilly NCAA Cross Country Championship
LANSING, Mich. – Four members of the Bowdoin cross country teams competed at the NCAA Division III Championship Saturday at Forest Akers East Golf Course in Michigan. In snowy and blustery conditions, Leila Trummel, Stephanie Chun, Will Goddard and Brooks Peters raced in fields of nearly 300 runners to cap their fantastic fall campaigns.
Locals Are All Still Mourning The Loss of Bill’s Pizza in Maine
Every local in every city has their favorite spot. Their go-to grocery store, a favorite beach, the best place in town for tacos, and the bar with their favorite brews on tap. Bill’s Pizza was that spot for many locals in Maine. Bill Kinsman brought family and friends together...
Comments / 0