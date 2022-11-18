BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College men's soccer team will battle SUNY Oneonta in the Third Round of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Saturday in Amherst, Mass. The Polar Bears (12-1-5) and Red Dragons (15-2-3) will play at 1:30 p.m. at Amherst College, immediately following the host school Amherst (14-1-4) and Mary Washington (12-4-3) at 11:00 a.m. The winners will play at 1:00 p.m. Sunday for the right to go to the national semifinals December 1 in Roanoke, Va.

