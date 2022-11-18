ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bowdoin.edu

Late Run Lifts Smith Past Women's Basketball at Coastal Classic

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Smith College women's basketball team closed the game on a 7-2 run to defeat Bowdoin, 59-54, Saturday afternoon on day two of the Coastal Classic at Morrell Gymnasium. The Pioneers improve to 4-0 on the season while the Polar Bears fall to 3-1. Game Highlights.
BRUNSWICK, ME
bowdoin.edu

Shipper Produces Hattrick in Men's Hockey Victory at Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – Gabe Shipper paced the Bowdoin men's hockey team with a hattrick to defeat host Middlebury 4-3 on Saturday evening. The Polar Bears open the season 2-0-0 (2-0-0 NESCAC) for the first time since the 2010-11 season. The Panthers begin the year 0-2-0 (0-2-0 NESCAC). Game Highlights.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
bowdoin.edu

Swimming & Diving Splits Season Opener Against Engineers

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin men's and women's swimming & diving teams split their season opening results in a dual meet with WPI and MIT. The men defeated WPI 202-94, but lost 197-90 against MIT. The women turned in similar results with a 214-86 setback to MIT and 231-67 win over WPI.
BRUNSWICK, ME
bowdoin.edu

Women's Hockey Skates Past Williams for 3-1 Season Opening Victory

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin women's ice hockey team began the season with a 3-1 win over visiting Williams on Friday evening. The Polar Bears are 1-0-0 (1-0-0 NESCAC), while the Ephs are 0-1-0 (0-1-0 NESCAC). Game Highlights. Bowdoin had a promising scoring opportunity ten minutes into the first....
BRUNSWICK, ME
bowdoin.edu

Men's Soccer Faces Oneonta in NCAA Third Round Saturday at Amherst

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College men's soccer team will battle SUNY Oneonta in the Third Round of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Saturday in Amherst, Mass. The Polar Bears (12-1-5) and Red Dragons (15-2-3) will play at 1:30 p.m. at Amherst College, immediately following the host school Amherst (14-1-4) and Mary Washington (12-4-3) at 11:00 a.m. The winners will play at 1:00 p.m. Sunday for the right to go to the national semifinals December 1 in Roanoke, Va.
AMHERST, MA
bowdoin.edu

Polar Bears Conclude Season at Chilly NCAA Cross Country Championship

LANSING, Mich. – Four members of the Bowdoin cross country teams competed at the NCAA Division III Championship Saturday at Forest Akers East Golf Course in Michigan. In snowy and blustery conditions, Leila Trummel, Stephanie Chun, Will Goddard and Brooks Peters raced in fields of nearly 300 runners to cap their fantastic fall campaigns.
BRUNSWICK, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy