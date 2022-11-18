Watch the "first ever" Warzone 2 nuke obliterate Al Mazrah

The first ever footage of the fabled Warzone 2 nuke going off has surfaced, finally confirming that there are indeed atomic bombs in the game and they are indeed devastating.

In this clip from "5x Warzone world record holder" Wagnificent, we see the streamer standing in a small room, presumably with his squadmates nearby, as they count down to the big event. As soon as the streamer fires off a pistol round, the screen burns orange and white as the group starts its celebratory howls and 'let's goooooos'. The streamer proudly declares, "We're the first in the world, baby!"

Someone in the background can also be heard crying, "oh my god" in a hilariously dramatic fashion. To be fair to them, while we don't have official confirmation, this does seem to genuinely be the first ever record of Warzone 2 players detonating the previously rumored atomic bomb, so I'd imagine it's cause for some celebration.

It's still not immediately clear how to access the the Warzone 2 nuke, but now that a group has achieved the feat, it'll likely be public knowledge in no time at all. Rumors indicate that it's tied to a special contract that rarely spawns and is "extremely difficult to complete." If these rumors prove accurate, seeing a nuke actually go off should be a rare spectacle, which is probably for the best.

