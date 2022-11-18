ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Watch the "first ever" Warzone 2 nuke obliterate Al Mazrah

By Jordan Gerblick
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MggGh_0jG8qutn00

The first ever footage of the fabled Warzone 2 nuke going off has surfaced, finally confirming that there are indeed atomic bombs in the game and they are indeed devastating.

In this clip from "5x Warzone world record holder" Wagnificent, we see the streamer standing in a small room, presumably with his squadmates nearby, as they count down to the big event. As soon as the streamer fires off a pistol round, the screen burns orange and white as the group starts its celebratory howls and 'let's goooooos'. The streamer proudly declares, "We're the first in the world, baby!"

See more

Someone in the background can also be heard crying, "oh my god" in a hilariously dramatic fashion. To be fair to them, while we don't have official confirmation, this does seem to genuinely be the first ever record of Warzone 2 players detonating the previously rumored atomic bomb, so I'd imagine it's cause for some celebration.

It's still not immediately clear how to access the the Warzone 2 nuke, but now that a group has achieved the feat, it'll likely be public knowledge in no time at all. Rumors indicate that it's tied to a special contract that rarely spawns and is "extremely difficult to complete." If these rumors prove accurate, seeing a nuke actually go off should be a rare spectacle, which is probably for the best.

These general Call of Duty Warzone tips won't help you find the Warzone 2 nuke, but they will help you stay away from the Gulag for as long as possible.

Comments / 6

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Harry Potter" Star Dies

Actor Leslie Phillips, who starred in both the "Carry On" and "Harry Potter" franchises, has reportedly died at the age of 98, CNN reports. Phillips' agent Jonathan Floyd confirmed the death, saying that the actor passed away "peacefully in his sleep" Monday, November 7th.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Rolling Stone

Right After Takeoff’s Death, Gruesome Videos Spread Like Wildfire

By many accounts, Takeoff was an innocent bystander who lost his life in a random instance of violence after a quarrel at a party in Houston early Tuesday morning. The shock of discovering that the beloved member of the Atlanta rap group Migos lost his life so senselessly at just 28-year-old becomes all the more tragic in light of the explicit footage of his last moments spread across the internet. In one clip, you can hear his groupmate and uncle, Quavo, cry out in distress over his nephew’s death. Shortly after, his wails became a trending topic.  The beauty of...
HOUSTON, TX
pethelpful.com

Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up

It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 “Brilliant Orange” Coming In 2023: First Look

This Air Jordan 12 is going to turn heads. There have been some amazing Air Jordan 12 colorways to make it to the market as of late. This is definitely a good thing as the Jordan 12 is one of the more underrated Jumpman models from the 90s. In fact, the shoe is celebrating its 25th anniversary which has led to plenty of great models.
hotnewhiphop.com

Major Brawl Breaks Out At DaBaby Concert

DaBaby reportedly stopped a show in Los Angeles after a major melee ensued amongst a group of women in the crowd. DaBaby has had his fair share of ups and downs trouble in recent years. The North Carolina rapper has been making headlines over alleged poor ticket sales. But over the weekend, it was DaBaby’s amped up audience that caused him to trend on social media.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole

Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
Outsider.com

Conor McGregor Looks Jacked in Latest Photo, Social Media Loses It

It’s been quite some time since Conor McGregor has stepped inside the Octagon, but he continues to make a splash on social media. Recently, the UFC star posted a shirtless photo, resulting in plenty of reaction. McGregor’s training appears to be going pretty well, looking as jacked as ever....
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Players Surprised With Highly-Requested Feature

Assassin's Creed Valhalla players across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are finally going to be able to enjoy a feature that many of them have been asking for since launch. The final update to the game is set to release on December 6, and when it drops it will give Eivor the ability to wear his or her hood at all times, including scenes where the cloak is taken off. This will just be an option though, and one that you need to turn on as it will not become the new default.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
37K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy