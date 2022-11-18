Mel & Melissa Dominguez opened Galería Mitotera in 2018 as a space that celebrates and uplifts Chicanx culture and artists of color. Join Mel and Melissa as they host an indigenous art show in South Tucson and discover the passion they have for local art in their community. La Doce is neighborhood in the Southside of Tucson that spans three miles along South 12th Avenue from 4th street to Drexel Road. What makes this corridor of the city is its resilience as a cultural district despite years of disinvestment. Now more vulnerable than ever to gentrification, multiple agencies have been coming together to strategize on ways to preserve and protect La Doce’s community and traditions and help its existing economy thrive with the area’s residents taking leadership in its development. Carmen Cueva is the Director of Advanced Manufacturing and Computer-Aided Design at Pima Community College. She introduces us to her favorite place in Southern Arizona which is the brand-new Advanced Manufacturing building at Pima’s Downtown Campus. This 90, 000 square foot facility is part of the Center of Excellence for Applied Technology. K-pop or Korean Pop is a phenomenon that has swept through the world. With artists gathering hundreds of millions of views on YouTube we must ask the question, why? What makes people want to become fans of K-pop here in our community which so far removed from South Korea, the progenitor of this music. In this story we will follow a couple of fans who are a part of the group AZSPECIALTEA, a group of K-pop fans, as they prepare for a local event celebrating K-pop in our desert community. We will pull back the covers and show our viewers why people love K-pop and how it is a part of our community here in Southern Arizona.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO