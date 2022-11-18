Read full article on original website
Reid Park draft master plan has strong ecological focus
After two rounds of multiple outreach campaigns, the City of Tucson is presenting a draft of its Reid Park Master Plan and a final survey that closes Monday, Dec. 19.
azpm.org
Mel & Melissa Dominguez opened Galería Mitotera in 2018 as a space that celebrates and uplifts Chicanx culture and artists of color. Join Mel and Melissa as they host an indigenous art show in South Tucson and discover the passion they have for local art in their community. La Doce is neighborhood in the Southside of Tucson that spans three miles along South 12th Avenue from 4th street to Drexel Road. What makes this corridor of the city is its resilience as a cultural district despite years of disinvestment. Now more vulnerable than ever to gentrification, multiple agencies have been coming together to strategize on ways to preserve and protect La Doce’s community and traditions and help its existing economy thrive with the area’s residents taking leadership in its development. Carmen Cueva is the Director of Advanced Manufacturing and Computer-Aided Design at Pima Community College. She introduces us to her favorite place in Southern Arizona which is the brand-new Advanced Manufacturing building at Pima’s Downtown Campus. This 90, 000 square foot facility is part of the Center of Excellence for Applied Technology. K-pop or Korean Pop is a phenomenon that has swept through the world. With artists gathering hundreds of millions of views on YouTube we must ask the question, why? What makes people want to become fans of K-pop here in our community which so far removed from South Korea, the progenitor of this music. In this story we will follow a couple of fans who are a part of the group AZSPECIALTEA, a group of K-pop fans, as they prepare for a local event celebrating K-pop in our desert community. We will pull back the covers and show our viewers why people love K-pop and how it is a part of our community here in Southern Arizona.
Tucson Festival of Books reveals lineup of authors
Some of the authors revealed include J.A. Jance, Craig Johnson, Thomas Perry, and Luis Alberto Urrea.
travellemming.com
31 Best Tucson Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)
I’m a Tucson native and local foodie, and in this guide, I share the best Tucson restaurants for every budget and craving. Over the past 24 years, I’ve spent countless dollars eating throughout my hometown and am thrilled to share this list of my top places to eat.
azpm.org
Tucson Parks and Recreation looks for feedback on Reid Park remodel
Tucson Parks and Recreation revealed its first look at the latest Reid Park Master Plan concept. Over the past six months, the department utilized community feedback to better understand the needs of residents. The department received more than 6,000 comments through community engagement events like an open house, pop-up events...
High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health Violations
A local restaurant didn't perform well on its health inspection.Portuguese Gravity/Unsplash. Even the highest-rated and reviewed restaurants can falter when it comes to their health inspection. Locations can look pristine and picture-perfect, and yet be hit with violation after violation. All of that is true with one particular Tucson restaurant, which has exceptional ratings across the board, including a perfect 5 on Yelp and 4.9 on Google. Even the best user reviews are not able to save a restaurant from less-than-desirable results when the health inspector stops by.
El Jefe Cat Lounge announces plans to expand as full 'cat cafe'
Tucson cat lovers are about to get a new way to experience cats and coffee together: El Jefe Cat Lounge on Campbell Avenue near Fort Lowell Road is planning an expansion.
73rd Annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights
This year's festival is scheduled from Saturday, Dec. 10 to Monday, Dec. 26, 6 - 10 each night. There is no drive-thru night.
SignalsAZ
Thanksgiving Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Thanksgiving Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. Tucson City Court, including the City Prosecutor’s Office and City Public Defender’s Office, will be...
KOLD-TV
Water restrictions coming to Tucson “sooner rather than later”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River continues to deplete, cities, towns and states are looking for ways to conserve without being too harsh. Thirty communities and water districts from Arizona, California and beyond have signed a memorandum of understanding calling for cuts to water use, some more drastic than others.
Casa Grande Ruins continue to mystify visitors and experts
Casa Grande Ruins National ParkNational Park Service: U.S. Department of the Interior. Casa Grande Ruins is a mysterious prehistoric village located in Casa Grande. This large primitive area has been around since 1350 C.E. It’s one of the largest ever built in North America.
arizonasuntimes.com
Goldwater Institute Applauds Pima County for Listening to Constituents and Addressing Homeless Situation
Austin VanDerHeyden, the Municipal Affairs Liason for the Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI), applauded Pima County for listening to its constituents and taking steps to address the homelessness crisis in the City of Tucson. “Pima County has taken an encouraging first step by hearing its constituents’ concerns and by passing –...
azpm.org
The Buzz: Sunshine Mile project complete after years of work
Downtown Tucson is seen in the distance from the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Country Club Road. Your browser does not support the audio element. On its face, the widening of Broadway Boulevard between Country Club Road and Euclid Avenue does not look like a long-running project. Construction began in 2019 and officials held a ribbon cutting in October.
Tucson couple sentenced for defrauding investors of $5 million
A Tucson couple was recently sentenced to five years in prison after they were found guilty on multiple counts of securities and wire fraud in April.
AZFamily
ASU ‘A’ mountain painted red and blue ahead of rivalry game against University of Arizona
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - ASU students woke up to a surprise Sunday morning. ‘A’ mountain was briefly painted red and blue ahead of the big game this week. Given the colors, it’s a safe bet University of Arizona students or fans were behind it. “I have...
arizonasuntimes.com
Tucson Ban on Landlords Considering Income Could Hobble Its City Budget
An Arizona lawmaker wants the state Attorney General’s office to investigate an action taken by the City of Tucson. Arizona House Speaker-elect Ben Toma, R-Peoria, filed an SB 1487 complaint with the Arizona Attorney General on Wednesday, asking the office to investigate Tucson’s policy forbidding landlords from considering people’s sources of income on rental housing applications. Toma wants the Attorney General’s office to investigate whether this violates state law.
thisistucson.com
This new food stand serves two of our favorite comfort foods: burgers and tacos
The fries were the first to sell out, about 90 minutes into the night. Aurelio Garcia also ran short on lettuce used to top a colorful specialty taco. Word has gotten out about Muncheez, the late-night nosh stand Garcia and his wife, Morgan, rolled out six months ago. “When we...
SignalsAZ
Tucson Holiday Ice Outdoor Skating Rink Opens Tomorrow
Pima Pain Center, the City of Tucson, and Rio Nuevo invite you to enjoy the annual Tucson Holiday Ice! Skate on Tucson’s outdoor ice rink over the holidays, Sunday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 8. Tucson Holiday Ice will be located at 260 S. Church Ave., in front of the Tucson Convention Center. Tickets can be purchased online.
azpm.org
COVID numbers rising in Arizona again
The federal Centers for Disease Control reports that the COVID rate in Pima County is about 170 cases per 100,000 residents. Health officials said the number is probably much higher. "That number is probably under-reported and that's because if you do a home test and you're positive while you can...
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
