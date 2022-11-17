I'm a convert. My wife pushed for the indoor composter. Since we live on a boat and space is at a premium, it took me a while to get my head around the idea. She was right. The Lomi composter by Pela Earth represents a real breakthrough in ease-of-use and convenience in indoor home composting, and it solves a big problem when it comes to the inevitable food waste associated with our two little kiddos. What it does still seems like magic to me: With a mix of heat, agitation, and maybe pixie dust (I assume) it turns a bin full of food waste into a small handful of usable dirt in a matter of hours.

