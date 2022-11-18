Documentary that delves deep into trauma, disease and addiction set for Nov. 30 screening

Can you imagine a world in which parents, teachers, physicians, policymakers, and legal personnel are informed about the trauma of those around them, but are not concerned with fixing behaviors, making diagnoses, addressing symptoms, or judging? Can you imagine a “trauma-informed society” which seeks instead to understand the sources from which troubling behaviors and diseases arise and provide compassion and healing?

That is the dream of Dr. Gabor Maté, a Hungarian-Canadian physician who has a background in family practice and a special interest in how childhood development and trauma can have potential lifelong impacts on physical and mental health.

The Waunakee Community Cares Coalition in collaboration with the Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee and Waunakee Public Library wrote a grant to bring Dr. Maté’s 2021 documentary “The Wisdom of Trauma” to Waunakee.

Two free public screenings of the film are scheduled, from 1-3:15 p.m. and 5:45-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Both showings will be held at the Waunakee Public Library, and a facilitated community conversation will follow both.

In the 80-minute film, Maté seeks to show how interconnected anxiety, suicide, chronic illness, stress, autoimmune disorders, addiction, drug overdoses and substance abuse are—and that they spring from the deepest wounds inside of everyone. Viewers will travel alongside the physician as he explores why Western society is facing such epidemics.

“Trauma is the invisible force that shapes our lives,” the documentary’s website states. “It shapes the way we live, the way we love and the way we make sense of the world. It is the root of our deepest wounds.”

The documentary aims to show the prevalence of trauma in society, help viewers notice trauma symptoms in themselves, demonstrate that all trauma is intergenerational, and understand the imprint of trauma on behaviors and its impact on relationships, according to the film’s website.

“Trauma impacts us all, and this documentary helps us to understand the ways in which it shows up in addiction, mental health and other ways in our life and our community,” Waunakee Community Cares Coalition coordinator Dr. Michelle McGrath told the Tribune.

While two separate events, McGrath said the documentary screening is a good springboard for the Community Visioning Session, set for Dec. 7, at which the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition will be sharing data collected from focus groups with local students regarding their mental health challenges and increased substance use.

“Through the facilitated conversations following the documentary, we will talk about where we see trauma in our community and where we can start looking at addressing trauma, as it all plays into mental health and substance abuse,” McGrath said.

Registration is required by visiting docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdXp-OyeidvGKXdMOVN8W9uodH9QoT6ZKq4fGDWUg2Id9Ft3g/viewform .

To learn more about the documentary, visit thewisdomoftrauma.com .