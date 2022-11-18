Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
FDA approves CSL gene therapy for hemophilia
Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator on Tuesday approved Australian drugmaker CSL Ltd CSL.AX and partner Uniqure NV's QURE.O gene therapy for hemophilia B, potentially offering a long-term solution for patients with the blood clotting disorder. The approval from the Food and Drug Administration makes the treatment, which...
NASDAQ
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
NASDAQ
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
NASDAQ
MMS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.98, changing hands as high as $66.56 per share. MAXIMUS Inc. shares are currently trading up about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Bet on ShockWave Medical (SWAV) Stock
ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV is well-poised for growth, backed by its research and development (R&D) efforts, and a focus on clinical studies. Shares of this presently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) player have gained 34.4% against the industry’s decline of 29.2% so far this year. The S&P 500 Index has fallen 18.3% in the same time frame.
NASDAQ
Zoom Cuts Full-Year Guidance but This Indicator Suggests Better Times Ahead
Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) fell on Tuesday, approaching three-year lows, after management reduced its full-year revenue guidance. In response to its latest report, the analyst community reduced its price targets for Zoom stock across the board. Sure, Wall Street's lowering its expectations for the video conferencing software....
NASDAQ
Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 11/20/2022
1. CWEB – Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares. The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index topped the list with over ~14% returns last week, amid a stronger dollar and strict lockdown conditions in the country.
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Retailer, energy boost helps Wall Street rally
NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday in light trading volume as a sales forecast by Best Buy dampened concerns high inflation would lead to a dismal holiday shopping season while a bounce in oil prices helped lift energy shares. Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N shot...
NASDAQ
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
NASDAQ
Why Zoom Video Stock Zoomed Lower on Tuesday
Shares of video-teleconferencing company Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) tumbled 7.3% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday, despite reporting a sizable earnings beat in its fiscal Q3 earnings report last night. Analysts had forecast Zoom would earn only $0.84 per share on sales of $1.1 billion. They were right about...
NASDAQ
Periodic Tables of Risk - Q3 2022
During Q3 2022, the U.S. dollar continued its strong performance against both riskier assets as well as other currencies thanks to the record pace of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Higher U.S. interest rates (and a faster pace of tightening) versus the rest of the world and recession fears (flight to safety) were the primary drivers of U.S. dollar outperformance.
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Music & Electronics Stores
In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of Eldorado Gold, up about 10.2% and shares of Orla Mining up about 8.4% on the day. Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up...
NASDAQ
Namdar Family Discloses Position in Nautilus Group (NLS) - Here's Why
Fintel reports that Namdar Family Holding LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,886,432 shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) (NLS). This represents 5.0% of the company. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, Nautilus, Inc. is a global technology driven fitness solutions company that believes everyone deserves...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares rise, U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Fed minutes
NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Global equities rose on Tuesday while U.S. Treasury yields fell as investors awaited the release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes for clues on U.S. interest rates and as China's COVID-19 restrictions weighed on sentiment. The Fed will release minutes of its November policy...
NASDAQ
DY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.38, changing hands as low as $96.94 per share. Dycom Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 10.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Continue To Turn In Strong Performance After Early Upward Move
(RTTNews) - Stocks moved mostly higher in early in the session on Tuesday and continue to turn in a strong performance in afternoon trading. With the upward move on the day, the Dow has reached a three-month intraday high. In recent trading, the major averages have reached new highs for...
NASDAQ
The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLV) where we have detected an approximate $323.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.8% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,270,000 to 305,670,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLV, in trading today AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) is up about 1.6%, Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) is up about 1.4%, and Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) is lower by about 5.9%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLV, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
SPLV, GILD, AFL, GD: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco S&P 500— Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: SPLV) where we have detected an approximate $598.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 5.8% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 163,470,000 to 172,890,000). Among the largest underlying components of SPLV, in trading today Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) is up about 1.3%, AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) is up about 1.3%, and General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) is up by about 0.7%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the SPLV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of SPLV, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Here's What Chopped Down the Lumber Market, And When It Will Bounce Back
Most of us have heard the phrase “If a tree falls in a forest, and there’s no one there to hear it, does it make a sound?” It’s an exercise in critical thinking that’s been around since the early 1700s. Engineers tackle it one way, and philosophers come at it from a wholly different direction. There’s no simple “yes or no” answer.
NASDAQ
Is the Worst Over for Semiconductor Stocks & ETFs?
Semiconductor stocks had taken a beating this year, due to fears about global economic slowdown and soaring input costs. Many of them have rebounded in the past few weeks, particularly after cooler-than-expected inflation reports and better-than-feared results. Shares of world’s largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor TSM surged after it was...
