Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLV) where we have detected an approximate $323.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.8% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,270,000 to 305,670,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLV, in trading today AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) is up about 1.6%, Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) is up about 1.4%, and Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) is lower by about 5.9%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLV, versus its 200 day moving average:

20 HOURS AGO