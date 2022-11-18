ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA



989kbay.com

Lighthouse Mission breaks ground on new facility

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Lighthouse Mission held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, November 17th, for the rebuilding of its Ministries facility. Mayor Seth Fleetwood was among those who spoke at the event and addressed the importance of the project in serving the homeless in Whatcom County. Construction is expected...
989kbay.com

Lighthouse Mission hosting Thanksgiving dinner

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Turkey Day is next week, and that means it is time for the Lighthouse Mission’s Thanksgiving dinner. Lighthouse Mission Ministries is hosting their 99th Thanksgiving dinner at noon next Thursday, November 24th, at Church of the Assumption’s gymnasium on Cornwall Avenue. On the menu...
989kbay.com

Two suspects use torch during break-in near Deming

DEMING, Wash. – Two people were arrested after attempting to torch their way into a storage container. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deb Slater said that deputies were called for a security check at a home in the 6500 block of the Mount Baker Highway at around 4:45 Thursday morning, November 17th.
