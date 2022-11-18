Read full article on original website
Lighthouse Mission breaks ground on new facility
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Lighthouse Mission held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, November 17th, for the rebuilding of its Ministries facility. Mayor Seth Fleetwood was among those who spoke at the event and addressed the importance of the project in serving the homeless in Whatcom County. Construction is expected...
Lighthouse Mission hosting Thanksgiving dinner
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Turkey Day is next week, and that means it is time for the Lighthouse Mission’s Thanksgiving dinner. Lighthouse Mission Ministries is hosting their 99th Thanksgiving dinner at noon next Thursday, November 24th, at Church of the Assumption’s gymnasium on Cornwall Avenue. On the menu...
Two suspects use torch during break-in near Deming
DEMING, Wash. – Two people were arrested after attempting to torch their way into a storage container. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deb Slater said that deputies were called for a security check at a home in the 6500 block of the Mount Baker Highway at around 4:45 Thursday morning, November 17th.
