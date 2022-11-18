Read full article on original website
Tuesday November 22
The weather today will be sunny—highs in the mid-40s and a low of 27. Southwest winds of around 5 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Did you see the HUGE news?! Wisp Resort has announced its grand opening for the 2022 / 2023 season: This Friday, November 25, at 9am! Don’t forget about the quad pack of lift tickets available!
Blackwater Falls Sled Run tickets on sale now
DAVIS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Preparations are underway for the opening of the Blackwater Falls State Park Sled Run at the end of December. According to the West Virginia State Parks website, the sled run is one of the most popular winter attractions in West Virginia. And at a quarter mile in length, there’s plenty of wide-open space for you and your family to enjoy fresh air and winter fun.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hardy, Raleigh, and Morgan Counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Numerous accidents reported throughout I-79
Vehicle accidents have been reported all along I-79 and other roads across north central West Virginia Friday.
Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
Masontown may run out of water Thanksgiving week
An official from Masontown said that the town is under a conserve water advisory and may run out of water before the end of the week.
HOUSE FIRE, OTHER CALLS MAKE FOR BUSY DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
First responders were busy with three calls reported on Monday, including one at a farm house in Washington Township. At 9:17 AM on Monday, Creekside, Plumville, Marion Center, and Elderton fire departments along with the county RIT team and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched to 787 Frick Road near Creekside. Clymer, Coal Run-McIntyre and Iselin-West Lebanon fire departments were called for standby detail within an hour, and Rural Valley and Dayton fire departments were dispatched to provide manpower on the scene at 9:52 AM. Officials with the Plumville Fire Department said that when they got there, fire was showing from one side of the house, and within 20 minutes of the arrival of first responders, the house collapsed in on itself.
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
Three kittens rescued in camper fire in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Fire crews rescued three kittens from a camper fire late Friday evening in Stoystown. Shortly before midnight, the Stoystown and Shanksville Volunteer Fire Companies responded to a camper fire along the 700 block of Old Lincoln Highway. According to their Facebook, the camper was parked outside and was fully engulfed […]
Wilson Furniture building a total loss after fire
New information was provided Saturday morning in the Wilson Furniture fire that happened Friday night in Bridgeport. Bridgeport Fire Department says the Wilson Furniture building is a total loss after Friday night’s fire. Fire officials told Owner Jason Wilson they believe the fire started on the 2nd floor of the furniture building. Crews battled the […]
Somerset County fire department gets over $500k in funding
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Just over a half-million in funding will help a Somerset County volunteer fire company with upgrades regarding its biggest fundraising event. Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar (R-Somerset/Bedford) said Monday that the New Centerville Rural Volunteer Fire Company in Rockwood was getting funds for its Farmer’s and Thresherman’s Jubilee fundraiser. The money will […]
2-foot hole forces emergency closure of Fairmont bridge
Everest Drive Bridge in Fairmont will be closed for an indefinite period, the city announced Tuesday.
Three flown to hospital after Grafton collision
Five people were injured in an accident on Webster Pike in Grafton Sunday.
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
1 flown to the hospital, 3 others transported after rollover crash
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marion County Monday afternoon. Officials with the Marion County 911 Center said a crash involving three vehicles happened around 2:40 p.m. on Monday on Rt. 250 at the intersection of Hillcrest Rd. One...
Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The body of a man was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into a swampy area in Bridgeport, authorities said. The vehicle was discovered near the intersection of Meadowbrook Rd. and Custer Howllow Rd. around 2 a.m. Monday. The identity of the man inside has...
New beauty salon aims to be fun attraction in Somerset
Somerset County, PA (WJAC) — Friday was the official grand opening of "Hair by Hayley," a new beauty salon along North Center Avenue in Somerset. The owner, Hayley Carlin, says her mission "is to provide a positive oasis for clients, with a concentrated effort to promote inner confidence, self-love, and wholistic revitalization."
Photo gallery: Martinsburg moves to state semifinals with 21-3 win over Bridgeport
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Photo gallery from No. 3 Martinsburg’s 21-3 win over No. 6 Bridgeport in the Class AAA quarterfinals. The Bulldogs (10-2) will visit No. 2 Huntington (11-1) in the semifinals Saturday afternoon. (Photo gallery courtesy of Christopher C. Davis/@EP_BigCameraGuy)
Barn fire in Bedford County under investigation
(WJAC) — A fire marshal has been called in to investigate a barn blaze in Bedford County. It happened at Dry Hill Road and Mill Street in Woodbury Township around 4:00 p.m. Crews from Bedford and Blair County were all called in to assist. There was extensive damage reported.
Man dead in Marion County after vehicle found in embankment
A Facebook post from the Valley Volunteer Fire Department has reported that a man was found dead after a vehicle accident in Marion County Nov. 18.
