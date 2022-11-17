ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Every Vols uniform this football season

By Hope McAlee
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — So far, the Vols played in four different uniforms during the 2022 regular season. See all of them below.

The traditional orange and white uniforms are well known to fans, and they are often very similar, year after year. Occasionally, the uniform is entirely orange, such as in the Homecoming game against UT-Martin , but most often, the Vols have worn this uniform with white pants this season. The Vols have only strayed from their traditional orange and white uniforms a few times this season.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DuZh2_0jG8jEIy00
    Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQkFF_0jG8jEIy00
    Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) plays against Ball State during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xFW6_0jG8jEIy00
    Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) and teammates celebrates a 38-33 win after an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0td0_0jG8jEIy00
    Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 38-33. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cD3gW_0jG8jEIy00
    Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Martin, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23MmdV_0jG8jEIy00
    Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage as Tennessee Martin safety Carson Evans (12) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The white-on-white uniforms made their comeback early in the season at the game against Pittsburgh in September. Strongly resembling the orange and white uniform, the colors on the jersey appears to simply be inverted. The Vols won 34-27.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TGpB_0jG8jEIy00
    Pittsburgh defensive back A.J. Woods (25) breaks up a pass to Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Tennessee won 34-27 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LkTqB_0jG8jEIy00
    Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) tries to break away from Pittsburgh linebacker Tylar Wiltz (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Tennessee won 34-27 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bx7xU_0jG8jEIy00
    Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker throws a pass against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Tennessee won 34-27 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

On Oct. 8, when the Vols took on LSU, they donned the Smokey Grey uniforms, bringing back a fan-favorite uniform. This was the first game that Tennessee wore this uniform style since 2017. One of the key factors that make this uniform stand out from the standard uniform is the checkering on the stripes at the back of the helmet and the bottom of the pants. The Vols won this game 40-13.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYNVR_0jG8jEIy00
    Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFi2S_0jG8jEIy00
    Tennessee running back Jabari Small scores on a touchdown carry in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yxqUg_0jG8jEIy00
    Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) is congratulated by wide receiver Ramel Keyton (80) after his touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Tennessee won 40-13.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Just in time for Halloween, the Vols brought back the Dark Mode uniform for their game against Kentucky. Although stylistically, the only major change from the orange and white uniforms is exchanging the white for orange, and orange for black, this uniform has a strong following and contrasts well on the field. One key factor that was praised for this iteration of the Dark Mode uniform was that the helmets were black, unlike the 2021 Dark Mode helmets. Tennessee Beat Kentucky 44-6.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plvVt_0jG8jEIy00
    2022 Tennessee Football ‘Dark Mode’ uniforms. Photos: Tennessee Athletics
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGnXD_0jG8jEIy00
    Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLa1X_0jG8jEIy00
    Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NeO08_0jG8jEIy00
    Tennessee linebacker Juwan Mitchell (10) returns an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The latest new uniform combination is the orange helmet , which will be debuted at the South Carolina game in Columbia on Saturday. Although the promotional pictures do not show the full uniform, it appears that the Vols will wear the white-on-white uniform, however, since the white jersey is shown, it is possible that players will don the orange pants, fully color inverting the traditional orange and white uniform.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JVlsP_0jG8jEIy00
    (University of Tennessee Football)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z7lcV_0jG8jEIy00
    (University of Tennessee Football)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318VNa_0jG8jEIy00
    The Orange Helmets released by University of Tennessee. (University of Tennessee Football)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFF5D_0jG8jEIy00
    (University of Tennessee Football)

The Vols head into Saturday 9-1. Kickoff for the South Carolina game will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Stay updated with everything Tennessee Football with WATE Sports.

