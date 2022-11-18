Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident
The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
South Buffalo Residents Angry About Still Having a Travel Ban
UPDATE: North, west and east Buffalo have lifted their travel advisories, while Lackawanna has lifted its travel ban and now has a travel advisory in place. South Buffalo (south of William Street) is now the only place in Western New York with a travel ban. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- While it's been nearly...
Garbage Pickup Canceled On Monday In Buffalo
The snow has piled up and has caused some delays in the City of Buffalo. As of Sunday morning, the City of Buffalo has announced that all garbage and recycling pickup will be suspended on Monday due to the winter snowstorm. The City of Buffalo got over 10 inches of...
Road Closures And Travel Bans Update In Western New York
If you’re headed to work this morning, you may be wondering if you are able to take the 219, and the answer is a bit complicated. On Monday morning, the Erie County Commissioner of Emergency Services, Dan Neaverth Jr., held a press conference, clarifying the current travel bans and travel advisories as we head into the work week.
All Travel Bans Have Been Lifted In Western New York
Traveling around Western New York will be a bit easier today. As crews continue to clean up all the snow that fell over the weekend, officials have lifted all travel bans in Western New York. The bans were in place to help cleanup crews plow the roads safely. While the...
How To Find Your Car If It Was Towed During Snowstorm In Erie County
Many vehicles were stuck due to the snow and left on the roads during the lake effect snowstorm. If you were unable to remove your car, it was likely towed by Erie County. The Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, tweeted about where you can find your vehicle,. Remember, http://erie.gov/towedvehicles is...
Snowstorm Damage Your Home? New York State Is Making It Easier To File Claims
If your home sustained damage due to the recent lake effect snowstorm in Buffalo and Western New York, New York State is making it earlier to file a claim. Governor Kathy Hochul has instructed the Department of Financial Services to give Temporary Adjuster Permits to qualified out-of-state independent insurance adjusters to help expedite insurance claims. This move will increase the number of adjusters available to residents hardest hit by the lake effect snowstorm, so they can get paid out quicker. Governor Hochul said,
How much snow fell in Buffalo and the surrounding area
The massive lake-effect snows dumped more than 6 feet in western and northern New York over the weekend.
Buffalo Mayor Provides Update On Driving Ban, Snow Removal, And More
UPDATE (11/19/22): The travel ban is now a travel advisory in all of Buffalo except South Buffalo. The driving ban is still in effect in South Buffalo. Unless you are an essential worker or have a serious medical emergency, we're asking people to stay at home, not to drive, not to come out.
Mayor: Some Buffalo Residents Will Wait a While For Plowed Street
The lake effect snow band is still in Western New York. However, instead of impacting the City of Buffalo and the southtowns, it's now impacting the northern suburbs and Niagara County. That lake effect snow band is expected to swing by again late tonight for the City of Buffalo and...
Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?
As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
Popular Gas Station Collapses in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
If you live in the northtowns, you may think that the lake effect snowstorm chaos is over as of Monday. That is unfortunately not the case for many people from South Buffalo to Evans and in Orchard Park, Hamburg and West Seneca. Cleanup efforts still taking place late Monday and...
Wing Hack Baffles People From Buffalo, New York
There aren't many ways to eat a chicken wing, or so we all thought. Check out this person's "hack." The chicken wing was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. Allegedly. That's the most widely accepted story. One person claims they were actually invented in Pavillion, NY in the 1950s. CLICK HERE for more on that. Either way, they were born in Western New York and the best still come from Buffalo.
Bills Fans Can Win Tickets to Dolphins Game by Helping Hamburg
For some people in Western New York, life is back to normal as they head home from work or go to the grocery store. However, the historic lake effect snowstorm aftermath is far from over for residents in South Buffalo, Lackawanna, Hamburg and other areas just south of downtown. Crews...
Kids Are Weak According to Some in Western New York
Why some in Western New York think kids today are delicate "snowflakes" and "sissies." First of all, we aren't saying this. Some in Buffalo and Western New York are saying it. To be fair, many all across the nation also think this for various reasons. Some believe we are raising...
West Seneca Police Call Out New York’s Dumbest Driver [VIDEO]
If there was an award for the dumbest driver in New York State, we have found a winner. Well, actually police in West Seneca found them and troll them hardcore on Twitter. As Western New York recovers from a record snowfall, the travel bans have finally been lifted and more and more people are hitting the road. Of course, when you are driving in the state you must follow all the laws and this includes clearing off your vehicle completely of snow.
All of Buffalo now under driving ban
The lake effect snowstorm continues northward. But overnight snows have prompted a driving ban for the entire city of Buffalo. The ban had been in effect for South Buffalo, when it was walloped by the initial storm.
NFTA resuming full bus service Tuesday morning
Not much of Erie County still remains under a travel ban.
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
A Snowstorm Of Cash In New York State?
The snow is still flying in spots around the Great Lakes in New York State. The bitter cold is expected to move on and the skies will clear this week. But for some, it can't get here soon enough after this past weekend's blast of snow. The official start to winter is still a month away but you wouldn't know it around Buffalo.
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0