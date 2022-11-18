Read full article on original website
Judy True-Lucas
3d ago
This man that Garland appointed is doing the bidding of the Democrats radicals Biden party. He should have any part of this wich hunt
4
Louise Giddens
3d ago
American 🗽 people 👫 are very angry 😡 at Garland , refused to doing your job! You not following United States, Constitution 14th, Amendment, that stated any President, Vice President, Senator , Congress, military , and State involved in an insurrection can not hold any office 📄 in government again! Garland! We you against our democracy?
Reply(1)
4
Related
Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination
One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
Here's proof Donald Trump doesn't really care about the Republican Party
The Republican Party is reeling after seeing its hopes of controlling the Senate in 2023 dashed and finding itself in a nip-and-tuck battle for the House majority.
Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
Judge may unseal secret court docs showing Trump’s attempts to block aides from testifying: report
A federal judge is mulling whether to unseal secret court documents detailing former President Donald Trump's attempts to block his former aides from testifying to a grand jury investigating his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to Politico. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for...
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
Bill Maher mocks Garland's special counsel appt: After two years, he decided to 'give it to somebody else'
During his last show of the year, HBO star Bill Maher addressed the "breaking news" about Attorney General Merrick Garland's appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith.
Kinzinger says he doesn't think McCarthy will 'last very long' if he becomes House speaker
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois lambasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Sunday, saying he does not think the California Republican will last long if he's elected House speaker next year.
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet...
‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury
Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
Secret Service agent Robert Engel, who was with Trump on Jan. 6, testifies before House select committee
Robert Engel, who was the head of former President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail on Jan. 6, 2021, testified Thursday before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said. "We learned some additional information and at some point we plan to...
How Donald Trump Is Reportedly Handling Ivanka's Decision About His Campaign
Former President Donald Trump announced his bid in the 2024 election after much speculative anticipation. Since the 45th President publicly declared yet another (third, to be exact) run for Commander in Chief, Republicans have voiced their thoughts, and it's far from an overwhelming majority of support. Politico reported a roundup...
Trump Org jury sees 1st evidence linking Donald Trump's Sharpie to alleged tax-dodge scheme
The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial is in its second week in a criminal courthouse in Manhattan. Jurors on Tuesday saw the first evidence linking the alleged fraud to the very top of the company. Donald and Eric Trump's signatures may refute defense claims that the scheme stopped with underlings. Jurors...
Melania Trump Skips Donald Trump's 'Wild' Mar-A-Lago Party As He Hints At 2024 Presidential Run
Donald Trump seemed to be living it up at a party he held at Mar-a-Lago on Halloween, which occurred on Monday, October 31 — but his wife, Melania Trump, was nowhere to be found. “The former president played DJ from his dinner table with his iPad,” a source revealed...
Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell
Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia
As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia. In the lead-up to the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a Georgia rally ahead of the runoff, according to two people familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the situation. Trump — who helped recruit Walker to run — and his advisers have discussed the possibility of heading...
Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back With ‘Toilet’ Dig After Trump Attacks Him By Name
Jimmy Kimmel fired back after Donald Trump called him out by name during a rally over the weekend. During a podcast interview last week, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said that he lost about half his fans when he started to go after Trump ― something the ex-president reveled in... and exaggerated... during the rally.
Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins
Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their comepnsationn. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock
The former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, claimed that "having an African American" like GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is a "dramatic improvement" over the incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The post Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations
Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
