Stony Brook, NY

Stony Brook’s Trial of Data Planet

Data Planet is a repository of harmonized and structured statistical data. With this dynamic tool, users can scan and search the contents of billions of datasets, compare and contrast variables of interest, and create customized views in tables, maps, rankings, and charts. Stony Brook University will have trial access to...
Renaissance School of Medicine Joins NY Consortium to Train Next Generation of Kidney and Hematology Specialists

STONY BROOK, NY, November 22, 2022 – The Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University will be part of a new medical school consortium in the New York metro region to train young scientists in kidney, urology and hematology research – crucial areas in medicine that involve special training and the need for more research, as kidney disease and conditions such as sickle cell disease affect millions and often disproportionally in marginalized groups.
