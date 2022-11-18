Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Rio2 sells non-core royalty package, welcomes ‘boost' to its balance sheet and working capital
In a statement, the company said that the agreement includes Rio2's 1.5% royalty on the Anocarire project and...
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: Kinross Gold's new COO has hit the reset button on the operating front
The best performing precious metal for the week was gold, but still down 1.04%. Torex Gold announced adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40, beating consensus of $0.33 on pre-reported gold sales of 119,800 ounces. Total cash costs were $760 per ounce and AISC (all-in sustaining costs) were $1,059 per ounce, both significantly better than consensus. With 357,000 ounces produced year-to-date, Torex is on track to achieve the upper end of its 2022 guidance of 430-470,000 ounces of gold with AISC of $980-$1,030 per ounce.
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
kitco.com
Morgan Stanley international head Petitgas to step down, stay as adviser
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Veteran Morgan Stanley (MS.N) executive Franck Petitgas will step down from his role as the bank's international head and stay on as a senior adviser in London, a memo seen by Reuters on Monday showed. Petitgas, whose career at the U.S. investment bank spans three decades,...
kitco.com
'The world needs a lot of metals. and we want to be the group that provides them' - Inventa Capital
With over 900 resource companies listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange alone, Inventa Capital uses three key themes to build its portfolio. Last week Inventa Partner Charles Funk spoke to Kitco at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. Inventa said it incubates entrepreneurs and their ideas. The group provides a...
kitco.com
DCG founder reassures shareholders amid concerns surrounding Genesis Trading
As previously reported by Kitco Crypto, the DCG is one of the most prominent organizations in the world...
kitco.com
Three big themes to understand the resource sector
With over 900 resource companies listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange alone, Inventa Capital uses three key themes to build its portfolio. Last week Inventa Partner Charles Funk spoke to Kitco at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich.
kitco.com
Shell to 'evaluate' 25 bln pound British investments after windfall tax
LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Shell said on Monday it (SHEL.L) will evaluate plans to spend up to 25 billion pounds in Britain over the next decade following the government's decision to increase a windfall tax on oil and gas producer. "We're going to have to evaluate each project on...
kitco.com
Gold, silver slightly up amid weaker USDX, higher crude oil
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are slightly higher but well off daily highs in midday U.S.
kitco.com
Physical silver demand to hit record highs but ETF outflows dominate the price action
(Kitco News) - Weak investment demand for paper silver products and exchange-traded funds have pushed prices into a steep downtrend through most of 2022. However, despite the weak price action, there is fundamental strength in the precious metal as physical demand looks to end 2022 at record levels, according to the latest report from the Silver Institute.
kitco.com
Copper rebounds on weaker dollar; China COVID outbreaks cap gains
LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Copper snapped a four-session run of losses on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar weakened, but rising COVID-19 cases in top metals consumer China capped the upside. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.8% at $8,020 a tonne by 1700 GMT. It has...
kitco.com
BlackRock increases overweight on investment grade credit
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Asset manager BlackRock said on Monday it had increased its strategic overweight on investment grade credit due to attractive valuations and the income potential coming from corporate bonds' higher yields. "We go more overweight investment grade (IG) credit on attractive yields and healthy corporate...
cryptogazette.com
El Salvador’s President Reveals Unexpected Decision Involving Bitcoin
It’s been just revealed that the president of El Salvador made an unexpected decision regarding Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. El Salvador president makes important announcement about Bitcoin. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele is still buying Bitcoin (BTC) despite ta crypto winter that’s seen the king crypto...
kitco.com
Global aluminium output rises 3.1% y/y in October - IAI
LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium output in October rose 3.1% year on year to 5.85 million tonnes, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Monday. Estimated Chinese production was 3.475 million tonnes, the IAI said. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)
kitco.com
Japan aluminium stocks down marginally m/m in October - Marubeni
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports fell by 0.7% to 377,200 tonnes at the end of October from 379,700 tonnes at the end of September, Marubeni Corp said on Tuesday. Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar...
kitco.com
Citigroup targets more deals in Gulf region
DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc's investment banking team has increased by 50% over the past two years and more people are being added in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, joining rivals seeking to take advantage of a red-hot Gulf IPO market. The Gulf region has...
kitco.com
Anglo Asian Mining to expand capacity of its flotation plant in Azerbaijan
The company said that the expansion forms part of Anglo Asian's increase in throughput capacity to process ore...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Nov. 21 daily chart alert - Bulls stabilize price amid sideways grind
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are lower in early U.S. trading Monday. Recent price action has been sideways and choppy, and that now begins to favor the bulls just a bit. However, the bears still have the overall near-term technical advantage as prices are not that far above the recent two-year low. Stay tuned right here!
kitco.com
Gold, silver see price gains as U.S. dollar index slips, crude oil up
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, supported on this day by a lower U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices. U.S. Treasury yields have down-ticked just a bit today and that's also friendly for the safe-haven metals. December gold was last up $8.10 at $1,747.70 and December silver was up $0.403 at $21.275.
kitco.com
Bill Ackman and Robert Kiyosaki remain positive about the future of crypto
Amid the collapsing prices in crypto markets as the FTX contagion spreads, two of the best-known investors of...
