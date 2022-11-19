ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

A Plane Carrying 53 Dogs Crashed BUT They All Survived And Now You Can Adopt Them

By David Mack
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B481s_0jG8dx5F00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3I1t_0jG8dx5F00
Courtesy of Humane Animal Welfare Society

Call it a ruff landing.

A plane carrying three humans and 53 dogs crashed on a snowy Wisconsin golf course on Tuesday, but the story has a happy ending.

The twin-engine turboprop aircraft had been flying from New Orleans to Waukesha County Airport, west of Milwaukee, with a cargo hold full of pups in crates who were being transported to shelters in Wisconsin for adoption.

But as the plane was less than 4 miles from the airport, it crashed on the course of the Western Lakes Golf Club around 9 a.m.

The aircraft landed on its undercarriage, sliding from the fifth hole to the second to the third.

“This was a relatively catastrophic landing,” Matthew Haerter, assistant chief at Lake Country Fire and Rescue, said at a news conference . "When they went through trees the wings actually came off the aircraft and then they came to rest several hundred feet after where they originally tried to place the aircraft."

Local fire crews rushed to the scene to assist the golf course workers who were trying to help.

Although more than 300 gallons of fuel spilled onto the course, luckily the plane's wings stored most of the fuel, meaning the fuselage was mostly not an explosion risk.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by federal aviation authorities.

The three people on board were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

But none of the dogs were seriously injured either; the animals were treated by veterinarians on site and transported to a range of local shelters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZduzL_0jG8dx5F00

Calvin and Drago, two of the dogs who survived the crash and are up for adoption

Courtesy of Humane Animal Welfare Society

"The dogs are all doing remarkably well," Jennifer Smieja, a spokesperson for the Humane Animal Welfare Society, told BuzzFeed News on Friday. "Physically, they only sustained some scrapes, but we are unsure of how they will do going forward behaviorally."

Smieja said HAWS would be giving free behavior training sessions to people who adopt any of the dogs if they struggle in the future with crate training given their ordeal.

HAWS took in 21 of the dogs, which they've dubbed the "Western Lakes Loves." Four have already found forever homes.

One of those to adopt a dog was firefighter Tony Wasielewski, who was among those on the scene pulling the pups from the plane.

Wasielewski told the Washington Post he felt compelled to bring home a dog that had leaped into his arms and licked him upon being rescued. When he went to the HAWS shelter to see the dog, she instantly recognized him and ran to him.

"As soon as the lady opened up the door, she bypassed my wife, jumped in my arms and started giving me kisses,” Wasielewski told the Post. “It was over."

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Plane carrying three people, 56 rescue dogs crashes on Wisconsin golf course

A plane carrying three people and 50-plus rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed Tuesday morning on a golf course outside Milwakuee. None of the human passengers are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries. The plane was en route from New Orleans to Waukesha to deliver the dogs to the city’s animal welfare society when it apparently lost one of its engines as it approached its destination. According to reporting from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the plane crashed onto the course at the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee, hit a patch of trees, lost its wings and eventually skidded to...
PEWAUKEE, WI
People

Aviation Museum Discovers Litter of Kittens Born in Historic Plane and Helps Rescue the Cats

North Carolina's Hickory Aviation Museum found a mother cat and her five kittens in the cockpit of a Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star plane The Hickory Aviation Museum recently had a litter of surprise visitors. In October, an employee at the North Carolina museum investigated some strange noises they heard coming from one of the museum's planes and found the source to be a cat and her five kittens, per the Charlotte Observer. "Not only do we battle rain, wind, heat, wasps, and birds, one of the cats...
FLORIDA STATE
Upworthy

First responders adopt dogs they rescued from a plane crash: 'He fell out of the sky in front of me'

On November 15, a big twin-engine plane from Louisiana that was bringing 53 dogs to shelters in southeast Wisconsin encountered technical difficulties and crashed on a golf course at Pewaukee's Western Lakes Golf Club, reported PEOPLE. Fortunately, all of the humans and dogs onboard survived the brutal crash. Three persons onboard had non-life-threatening injuries and were sent to a local hospital while some of the dogs received minor injuries such as bruises and scratches, authorities revealed.
PEWAUKEE, WI
People

German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine

A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

Video shows passengers standing on top of plane after deadly crash

A Tanzanian commercial flight operated by Precision Air crash-landed in bad weather in Lake Victoria, killing 19 people. The country's Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, said officials believe all bodies have been recovered from the airplane. CNN's Larry Madowo reports.
People

50 Starving, Urine-Soaked Dogs — Including Newborn Puppy — Rescued from Home in Houston

Dozens of hungry dogs, including a day-old puppy, are getting a fresh start after being rescued by the Houston SPCA earlier this month. An emergency warrant from Harris County Constable Precinct 1 allowed the Houston SPCA to get onto the Houston Heights property on on Nov. 2 to rescue the animals, according to a news release from the donation-based non-profit. All the animals were miraculously alive.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

World’s Dirtiest Man, 94, Dies After Taking His First Wash

An Iranian hermit affectionately referred to as the “world’s dirtiest man” has died at age 94, just months after having his first wash in decades. “Amu Haji” or “Uncle Haji” passed away on Sunday after spending years assiduously avoiding fresh food or cleaning himself in the belief that “if he cleans himself, he will get sick,” state news agency IRNA reported. Villagers successfully gave Haji a wash a few months ago after previous attempts had been unsuccessful; on one occasion a few years ago, he reportedly avoided being taken to a river to bathe by throwing himself out of a car and running away. The nonagenarian is said to have reached his ripe old age despite subsisting on a diet of roadkill, and he was previously photographed smoking several cigarettes at once.Read it at CNN
Daily Mail

Miracle as missing boy, 5, who vanished with a relative from Western Australia is found on the other side of the country in NSW

A missing little boy from Western Australia has been found safe and well on the other side of the country hours after a desperate nationwide search was launched. Western Australia Police launched an urgent public appeal on Tuesday night with serious concerns for the safety and whereabouts of Avkan Oso Vorkoeper, 5, amid fears he may have been taken interstate.
intheknow.com

Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart

This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
allthatsinteresting.com

Wisconsin Nurse Accused Of Amputating A Patient’s Foot In Order To Display It At Her Family’s Taxidermy Shop

Mary K. Brown allegedly took a dying patient’s foot without his permission. He told another nurse that he “felt everything.”. A criminal complaint recently filed in Spring Valley, Wisconsin accuses a 38-year-old nurse of amputating the foot of a 62-year-old patient against his will — and against a doctor’s orders.
SPRING VALLEY, WI
Daily Mail

Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC

One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 8, 2022. It has since been updated. Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
TENNESSEE STATE
Upworthy

Toddler climbs out of bed at night so he can sleep with his dog and it's so cute: 'They're best buds'

After discovering her baby Finn cuddled up next to the family dog for several nights in a row, Paige Knudtson was curious to find out how it happened and set up a camera. The result was a hilarious video that showed Finn, a pacifier in his mouth, grabbing a blanket in the middle of the night, climbing down from his bed to sleep next to Brutus, their 4-year-old boxer dog. The video shows Finn moving about all over the dog as Brutus just calmly waits, not moving at all, for Finn to find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy