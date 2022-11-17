Read full article on original website
Related
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested after allegedly threatening female victim with axe
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ocala woman after she allegedly threatened to harm a female victim with an axe. On Saturday, November 19, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Ocala in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner, Patrice La Shon Burley.
WCJB
Levy County deputies arrest barricaded man threatening to shoot family member
MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of threatening to shoot a family member at a home in Morriston after hours of negotiating on Friday. Deputies responded to a home on Southeast 197 Court after a report of gunfire. Deputies say Ross Marple, 30,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Friday, Nov. 18
You know, I called in about serious bail reform. Here we go, “Hernando man arrested for DUI after refusing a breath test” (Friday, Nov. 18’s Page A3 story). The deputy was following him and chasing him and he almost hit people head on. The guy gets arrested, he refuses to take the breathalyzer test and he gets out on bail for $2,000 driving on a suspended license. This guy should stay in jail with no bail until he faces the judge or he’s going to get back out and drive all over again. We need serious bail reform here in Citrus County. This is going to be like a revolving door, just in and out. Totally ridiculous.
Leesburg man arrested by Lake County Sheriff’s Office for drug-related death in summer
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Leesburg man on Wednesday after investigating a drug-related death from the summer. Detectives said they began investigating a home located at 4100 Holly Hill in Lady Lake back in June when they found a 38-year-old man dead.
villages-news.com
Villager returning in damaged car after golf game arrested after altercation with wife
A Villager returning home in a damaged car after a golf game has been arrested in an altercation with his wife. Stuart Rudolph Westerlund Jr., 72, of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South, was booked Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman sentenced to jail time for 2021 drunk driving charge
A Leesburg woman has been sentenced to 15 days in the Lake County Jail for a drunk driving charge after her probation was revoked for non-compliance. Samantha Marie Lacey, 30, failed to complete an alcohol evaluation and did not show up for court ordered community service. She also neglected to pay fines and court costs.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man jailed after allegedly inappropriately touching young girl at racetrack
A Wildwood man was jailed after allegedly inappropriately touching a young girl in his camper at a racetrack. Tracy Weston Smith, 56, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of battery Friday night by Wildwood police. The little girl told her parents that Smith had invited her inside his camper which...
ocala-news.com
OPD sergeant recognized for act of kindness
The Ocala Police Department has recognized one of its sergeants who performed a small act of kindness for a local resident last week. On Thursday, November 17, OPD officers responded to the 3500 block of SE Fort King Street due to a reported battery incident in the area, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with a woman who was walking and carrying bags of groceries.
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing from a Walmart, he claims he owns.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after stealing from a multi-billion dollar company that he claims he owns. According to Gainesville police department reports, that no, not Sam Walton, but 51-year old Steven Francis was caught stealing clothes from the Walmart behind Butler Plaza. Officers contacted Francis...
ocala-news.com
Belleview Police Department to host upcoming Citizens Prosecutor Academy
The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office will host its free six-week Citizens Prosecutor Academy course in Belleview beginning in February, and residents of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties are eligible to sign up. The Citizens Prosecutor Academy will take place at 2 p.m. on every Wednesday,...
Florida Court Rejects Self-Defense In Shooting Death
A sharply divided appeals court Monday rejected an Alachua County man’s self-defense arguments after he fatally shot his fiancee’s 24-year-old son during an altercation in 2019. James Dwight Edwards contended that he was immune from prosecution under the state’s “stand your ground” self-defense law. But
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon woman arrested after relative accuses her of stealing lawn mower
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Dunnellon woman after she was accused of stealing a relative’s riding lawn mower. On Thursday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 9900 block of SW 202nd Circle in Dunnellon in reference to a possible theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Michaele Erin-Isom Tidd who was inside a vehicle near the property.
Lake County Department of Health offers free Narcan kits to fight opioid deaths
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — With the rise of dangerous drugs like fentanyl flooding the streets, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) is announcing the availability of free naloxone (Narcan-brand) nasal-spray-kits. Naloxone is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring breathing and consciousness...
Marion County continues to look after unclaimed bodies
Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations will continue to handle unclaimed bodies in Marion County under a revised agreement unanimously approved recently by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners. Roberts oversees the disposition process as part of a longstanding service offered by the county. This service includes pickup, storage...
pasconewsonline.com
Man arrested after 100-mph police chase in stolen vehicle on County Line Road
HUDSON, FLa.- A high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle on County Line Road led to a head-on collision that injured two people. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, troopers spotted a stolen 2007 Dodge Charger traveling northbound on Little Road in Hudson. As troopers approached Countyline Road and US-19 the Charger entered the right turn lane and pulled into the 7-Eleven Gas Station parking lot (located at 18934 US 19). Upon entering the parking lot, the Charger failed to pull over and subsequently accelerated through the parking lot at a high rate of speed, which was occupied with vehicles and foot traffic.
New Port Richey Police solve cold case 21 years later
A cold case that has remained open for 21 years was finally solved due to additional witness testimony and details, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bell woman held on $6M bond for attempted murder
A Nov. 11 domestic disturbance shooting led to a Bell woman’s arrest in Gilchrist County on charges that included attempted murder. According to a Gilchrist County Sherriff’s Office (GCSO) release, deputies arrested Samantha Jane Long, 31, of Bell, on Wednesday in connection with the Nov. 11 incident. They charged her with attempted premeditated murder and felony child abuse and are holding her on a $6 million bond.
Citrus County Chronicle
4-month-old airlifted after traffic crash
A 4-month-old Homosassa boy was airlifted to a Tampa-area hospital in the late evening hours Saturday, Nov. 19, after the ATV he was a passenger in was struck by a sedan, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report and a spokeswoman with Citrus County Fire Rescue. A 47-year-old Homosassa...
Citrus County Chronicle
Beverly Hills man accused of selling fentanyl indicted for murder following overdose
A Florida grand jury handed down a murder indictment against a Beverly Hills man based on a new Florida law tying overdose deaths to the person who sold the victim the illegal drugs. The grand jury earlier this month concluded that 30-year-old John Dylan Gromling caused the death of 53-year-old...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man tries destroying evidence in front of deputy before arrest
After being pulled over for driving a dirt bike down West Grover Cleveland Boulevard without a vehicle tag, a Homosassa man tried emptying a syringe filled with Methamphetamine onto the ground as he walked to the deputy’s patrol car. The deputy was patrolling Friday, Nov. 11, when he saw...
Comments / 0