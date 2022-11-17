You know, I called in about serious bail reform. Here we go, “Hernando man arrested for DUI after refusing a breath test” (Friday, Nov. 18’s Page A3 story). The deputy was following him and chasing him and he almost hit people head on. The guy gets arrested, he refuses to take the breathalyzer test and he gets out on bail for $2,000 driving on a suspended license. This guy should stay in jail with no bail until he faces the judge or he’s going to get back out and drive all over again. We need serious bail reform here in Citrus County. This is going to be like a revolving door, just in and out. Totally ridiculous.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO