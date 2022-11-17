ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested after allegedly threatening female victim with axe

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ocala woman after she allegedly threatened to harm a female victim with an axe. On Saturday, November 19, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Ocala in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner, Patrice La Shon Burley.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Friday, Nov. 18

You know, I called in about serious bail reform. Here we go, “Hernando man arrested for DUI after refusing a breath test” (Friday, Nov. 18’s Page A3 story). The deputy was following him and chasing him and he almost hit people head on. The guy gets arrested, he refuses to take the breathalyzer test and he gets out on bail for $2,000 driving on a suspended license. This guy should stay in jail with no bail until he faces the judge or he’s going to get back out and drive all over again. We need serious bail reform here in Citrus County. This is going to be like a revolving door, just in and out. Totally ridiculous.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman sentenced to jail time for 2021 drunk driving charge

A Leesburg woman has been sentenced to 15 days in the Lake County Jail for a drunk driving charge after her probation was revoked for non-compliance. Samantha Marie Lacey, 30, failed to complete an alcohol evaluation and did not show up for court ordered community service. She also neglected to pay fines and court costs.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

OPD sergeant recognized for act of kindness

The Ocala Police Department has recognized one of its sergeants who performed a small act of kindness for a local resident last week. On Thursday, November 17, OPD officers responded to the 3500 block of SE Fort King Street due to a reported battery incident in the area, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with a woman who was walking and carrying bags of groceries.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for stealing from a Walmart, he claims he owns.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after stealing from a multi-billion dollar company that he claims he owns. According to Gainesville police department reports, that no, not Sam Walton, but 51-year old Steven Francis was caught stealing clothes from the Walmart behind Butler Plaza. Officers contacted Francis...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Belleview Police Department to host upcoming Citizens Prosecutor Academy

The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office will host its free six-week Citizens Prosecutor Academy course in Belleview beginning in February, and residents of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties are eligible to sign up. The Citizens Prosecutor Academy will take place at 2 p.m. on every Wednesday,...
BELLEVIEW, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon woman arrested after relative accuses her of stealing lawn mower

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Dunnellon woman after she was accused of stealing a relative’s riding lawn mower. On Thursday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 9900 block of SW 202nd Circle in Dunnellon in reference to a possible theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Michaele Erin-Isom Tidd who was inside a vehicle near the property.
DUNNELLON, FL
Ocala Gazette

Marion County continues to look after unclaimed bodies

Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations will continue to handle unclaimed bodies in Marion County under a revised agreement unanimously approved recently by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners. Roberts oversees the disposition process as part of a longstanding service offered by the county. This service includes pickup, storage...
MARION COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Man arrested after 100-mph police chase in stolen vehicle on County Line Road

HUDSON, FLa.- A high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle on County Line Road led to a head-on collision that injured two people. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, troopers spotted a stolen 2007 Dodge Charger traveling northbound on Little Road in Hudson. As troopers approached Countyline Road and US-19 the Charger entered the right turn lane and pulled into the 7-Eleven Gas Station parking lot (located at 18934 US 19). Upon entering the parking lot, the Charger failed to pull over and subsequently accelerated through the parking lot at a high rate of speed, which was occupied with vehicles and foot traffic.
HUDSON, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bell woman held on $6M bond for attempted murder

A Nov. 11 domestic disturbance shooting led to a Bell woman’s arrest in Gilchrist County on charges that included attempted murder. According to a Gilchrist County Sherriff’s Office (GCSO) release, deputies arrested Samantha Jane Long, 31, of Bell, on Wednesday in connection with the Nov. 11 incident. They charged her with attempted premeditated murder and felony child abuse and are holding her on a $6 million bond.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

4-month-old airlifted after traffic crash

A 4-month-old Homosassa boy was airlifted to a Tampa-area hospital in the late evening hours Saturday, Nov. 19, after the ATV he was a passenger in was struck by a sedan, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report and a spokeswoman with Citrus County Fire Rescue. A 47-year-old Homosassa...
HOMOSASSA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy