Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
East Moline discusses sale of center at Beacon Harbor
The City of East Moline may sell its Visitor Center at the Quarter to Living Lands & Waters to use for office space and a neighboring floating classroom. The City Council talked about selling the property — originally called Beacon Harbor River Centre — in early June. Since then, Chad Pregracke, president and founder of Living Lands & Waters, has said his group wants to buy it.
Sioux City Journal
Speeders on new I-74 bridge could get busted from above
In coming weeks and months, state police intend to crack down on excessive speed on the new Interstate 74 bridge between Bettendorf and Moline. Illinois State Police this year asked the Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation to place aerial speed-enforcement markings on the surface of the Illinois-bound span, said George Ryan, I-74 corridor manager.
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes work to build depth
Readiness is at the forefront of what the University of Iowa men's basketball team hopes to accomplish in Monday’s matchup with Omaha. The 7 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena precedes a string of five straight games against power-five conference opponents before the start of Big Ten Conference play. Coach...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes prepare for big opportunities
IOWA CITY — When McKenna Warnock took a quick first look at the Iowa women’s basketball schedule, something big stood out. The chance to play in the Phil Knight Legacy this weekend, a field that includes traditional power Connecticut, Duke and Oregon State, in Portland jumped off the page.
Sioux City Journal
Campbell, Hawkeyes bring home the bacon
MINNEAPOLIS — Jack Campbell offered the why before delivering the wow Saturday in Iowa’s 13-10 win at Minnesota. Long before Drew Stevens hit a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining to allow the Hawkeyes to retain possession of Floyd of Rosedale, Iowa’s senior linebacker demonstrated leadership beyond the game-changing turnovers he had a hand in late in the final quarter of the Hawkeyes’ eighth straight win in the border battle.
Sioux City Journal
Resilient Hawkeyes will play for title
MINNEAPOLIS — With a 13-10 win at Minnesota hours following Illinois’ two-point loss at Michigan, the Iowa football team suddenly has plenty to play for in Friday’s regular-season finale. Winners of four straight games following a 3-4 start to the season, the Hawkeyes will be playing for...
Sioux City Journal
The final four: Hawkeyes and Mavericks
Four thoughts following Iowa's 100-64 men's basketball victory over Omaha on Monday night:. More and more each game, Kris Murray is demonstrating that he is every bit as capable of being every bit as dominant as his brother Keegan was a year ago. The junior forward knocked down 11 consecutive...
Comments / 0