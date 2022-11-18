Read full article on original website
Related
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Chinese Factory Fire Kills 38 Workers
Flames engulfed a two-story factory in central China on Monday afternoon, killing 38 people and injuring two, many of them women who stitched cotton tops and pants, according to local media. Situated in Anyang, a city in Henan Province, Kaixinda Trading is described as a wholesaler that traffics in a variety of industrial goods, including specialized chemicals, although Xinhua News, a state-run agency, said that the company “mainly” manufactures clothes. The fire, which began just before 4:30 p.m., took rescue workers four hours to get under control and another four to fully extinguish, state broadcaster CCTV said. Officials, according to CCTV, blamed...
Comments / 4