Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign
Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
Rescuers face deadly conditions to save climber after 500-foot-fall on Colorado peak
Heroic Colorado search and rescue teams took on a daunting mission last Friday after a climber took a tumbling fall of 500 feet on 14,200-foot Mount Yale, near Buena Vista, in frigid conditions. According to a Chaffee County Search and Rescue North report, a party of two was attempting to...
Is Keanu Reeves Coming to Montrose, Colorado?
As someone who has been in the radio business for over 36 years, meeting celebrities has been quite the norm in my world. I've had the true honor of meeting some legends, AKA mega Stars like, Tina Turner, James Brown and Mark Wahlberg (Marky Mark days). I've also had the pleasure of getting a selfie with Comedian Jim Breuer, Chatting with Taylor Swift for 45 minutes and shooting pool with comedian/Actor Craig Robinson. The list is a long and proud one.
Montrose Colorado Holiday Events
With the holiday season upon us, it's time to step back and take a little break. Time to slow down a little and appreciate the things that make you do what you do: family, friends, presents... No matter what it is you look forward to about the holidays, the time...
Aspen Times
Milias: Punishing tourists won’t save Aspen
My former colleague Roger Marolt recently penned an op-ed in support of ballot measure 2A, “the STR tax.” He is surely feeling his oats today because the Aspen electorate overwhelmingly approved the measure. In his eyes, this special excise tax on renters of private residential property is what is needed to save our town.
Aspen Daily News
Heavy equipment removed from red-tagged project in Marble
A Marble-area landowner has agreed to reclaim earth-moving work performed last summer along the Crystal River and submit a new plan for thorough review, according to Gunnison County officials. Contractors for Marble Airstrip LLC pulled their heavy equipment from the site 2 miles west of Marble earlier this month. Meanwhile,...
Montrose November Golden Apple Award- Deb Fuentes
MONTROSE, Colo. (KREX) — Healthy kids get better grades, miss less school, and behave better in class. Healthy kids are just better learners. Deb Fuentes is a Health Paraprofessional, and she’s our November Montrose Golden Apple winner. Mrs. Deb deals with everything from headaches to diabetes. When a kid finds themselves in her office, she goes right to […]
$13 Million Avon Colorado Home for Sale was in Wall St. Journal
A home for sale in Avon, Colorado is not only massive and beautiful, but it is so astounding that it was featured in an issue of the Wall Street Journal. The home is located at 275 Wild Rose, Avon, CO 81620, which isn't exactly what you would call the town of Avon itself, but rather in the mountains surrounding the town:
Summit Daily News
Eagle County remembers Rodney Davis, the man who went missing in Mexico late October
EAGLE COUNTY — The body of Rodney Davis, an Eagle County local who went missing in Mexico on Oct. 25, was found outside of Loreto, Mexico, last week and was positively identified Friday, Nov. 11, based on medical records. A confirmed DNA match is pending. Local police in the area have arrested multiple suspects believed to be involved in Davis’ death on charges of aggravated kidnapping and homicide.
RSV hospitalizations on the rise in Eagle County
Cases of respiratory illness and influenza are on the rise across Colorado this month, with an unprecedented spike occurring in the number of hospitalizations due to respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports that there have been 895 patients hospitalized from...
Man Built Colorado Magic Mushroom House on Hallucinogenic Drugs
Few would argue that Colorado isn't 'magical' in a lot of ways. However, you may be surprised to find out that a very unique, maybe the most unique home in the state, was built by a man who was allegedly under the influence of magic mushrooms and LSD. Colorado's Magic...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Governor Polis Announces Schools Selected to Receive Governor’s Bright Spot Award
Today, Governor Jared Polis announced a new special recognition for 21 schools across the state that have demonstrated strong growth in student achievement since 2019. In this area the Lake County Intermediate School was honored. The selected schools have demonstrated excellence and the ability to advance learning through challenging times....
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0