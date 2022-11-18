Ex-NC State DL charged with threatening coach Dave Doeren

Related
Report: Deion Sanders Speaking With Two Schools About Job Openings
One of the hottest names in this year's college football coaching carousel has been Deion Sanders. The former NFL and MLB star led Jackson State to its first unbeaten regular season in program history, capped with a 24-13 win over Alcorn State on Saturday. "Coach Prime" has particularly seen ...
Quick Hits: Biggest Disappointments, Staying Motivated, Playing Young Talent + More
WVU head football coach Neal Brown met with the media Monday.
Ex-Panthers coach Matt Rhule hopes for 'another chance'
Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule welcomes another chance to coach and knows a few changes he would implement should he get another spin at the wheel. Rhule was fired after starting 1-4 after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record in Carolina. "It didn't end the way I wanted it to. But I'm proud I never lost the locker room," Rhule said Tuesday in an NFL Network interview. "I'm proud those...
Lions first-round WR Jameson Williams practices Monday
Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams took the field for practice with the Detroit Lions on Monday, marking the debut of the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Lions have 21 days to activate Williams from non-football injury list (NFI) to the active roster. Williams, 21, started the season on the NFI list, rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the College Football Playoff championship game while playing for...
News-Herald
Lenoir City, TN
717
Followers
2K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT
News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.https://www.news-herald.net
Comments / 0