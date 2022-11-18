ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-NC State DL charged with threatening coach Dave Doeren

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago
A former NC State football player has been charged with stalking and threatening coach Dave Doeren.

Joseph Boletepeli, a local product who played two seasons for Doeren, is alleged to have sent text messages that threatened the coach, including one that read, "Imma get him I promise."

