The energy sector is pointing to a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and in the major equity futures. After four-consecutive days of declines, WTI and Brent crude oil futures turned this morning, regaining ground amid comments from Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ was sticking with output cuts and could take further steps to balance the market. Their statement was echoed by other OPEC+ members UAE and Kuwait who also denied any talks on changing the latest OPEC+ agreement ahead of their next meeting on December 4th. The meeting is set to take place a day before the start of European and G7 measures in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which could support the market. Lingering global recession worries and concern about China's rising COVID-19 case numbers kept a cap on gains.

12 HOURS AGO