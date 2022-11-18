Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
Investing in a 401K Is like Training for a Marathon
Health is wealth! In this episode of Queue and A, Ari Baum, CEO of Endurance Wealth Advisors, sits with Tyrone to discuss the ways in which investing and saving is like running a marathon or working out for the first time — it is not easy and requires discipline. The investing and advising industry is more than just out-living your money; it's about enjoying the journey of knowing you did more than just work for your wealth. The two weigh in on the parallels between going to the gym and long-term investing.
2 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022
The brightest lights of tomorrow are often just a dim glow today. The current crop of tech titans were also small and easily overlooked once upon a time. Now, they are looking over their shoulders as the next generation shapes up to challenge the old winners. In fact, the world's...
Bullish on Semiconductor Manufacturing? Give This Industrial Stock a Serious Look.
Warren Buffett made headlines when his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), recently revealed a more-than-$4 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM). This stock is a worthy addition to Buffett's portfolio, as semiconductor manufacturing is deeply entrenched in the fabric of the global economy. All the Buffett...
Japan Currency Hedged ETF (DXJ) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund DXJ is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 18.6% from its 52-week low price of $57.14/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and...
Most Bitcoin Investors Would Lose Money if They Sold Now
***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.***. 2022 just keeps getting worse for cryptocurrency investors. More than half of all...
New Zealand forecasts recession in 2023 as it delivers largest rate hike in history
New Zealand’s reserve bank says spending levels still need to be reduced with rate rises, in order to tame inflation
Here's What Chopped Down the Lumber Market, And When It Will Bounce Back
Most of us have heard the phrase “If a tree falls in a forest, and there’s no one there to hear it, does it make a sound?” It’s an exercise in critical thinking that’s been around since the early 1700s. Engineers tackle it one way, and philosophers come at it from a wholly different direction. There’s no simple “yes or no” answer.
Crude Climbs as Saudi Arabia Reiterates OPEC+ Output Cuts
The energy sector is pointing to a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and in the major equity futures. After four-consecutive days of declines, WTI and Brent crude oil futures turned this morning, regaining ground amid comments from Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ was sticking with output cuts and could take further steps to balance the market. Their statement was echoed by other OPEC+ members UAE and Kuwait who also denied any talks on changing the latest OPEC+ agreement ahead of their next meeting on December 4th. The meeting is set to take place a day before the start of European and G7 measures in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which could support the market. Lingering global recession worries and concern about China's rising COVID-19 case numbers kept a cap on gains.
