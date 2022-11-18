ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Supplemental propane assistance going to some WVa families

By Lootpress News Staff
 2 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several thousand West Virginia families will receive a supplemental payment to help with propane heating expenses this winter.

An automatic payment of $72 will go to residents who used propane for heating and who received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment last winter, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said this week. Payments are expected to be issued by Monday, the agency said.

Funding for the payments comes from a $250,000 donation as a result of a class action settlement, DHHR said.

“DHHR is once again pleased to provide this special propane heating assistance to 3,624 eligible families,” DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said. “We hope that this additional payment, enabled through a thoughtful donation, will help these households offset rising heating expenses this winter.”

Related
wsvaonline.com

West Virginia ambulance rates rise

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a 10 percent increase in ambulance ground transportation rates. Governor Jim Justice explained during his press conference yesterday that the increase will provide over 200 ambulance providers in the mountain state with nearly 12 million dollars in additional reimbursements per fiscal year.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY

CORE to honor WV organ donors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On Nov. 20, the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) will host its annual “Special Place” ceremony at The Clay Center in Charleston, starting at 11 a.m. The ceremony will honor the 306 West Virginians who donated organs, tissue and corneas in 2021.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Twelve more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Twelve more COVID-19-related deaths were reported for the second day in a row Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,581, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

West Virginia hunters ready for another buck season

ELKINS, W.Va. — Hunters will be thick in the woods Monday morning for what remains the most popular hunting season of the year in West Virginia. The two week rifle season for buck deer is still the biggest draw for even the most casual of hunters. It’s estimated 250,000 to 300,000 hunters will be on the landscape for opening day.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map

CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

West Virginia DHHR announces major rate increase for ambulance services

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a 10% increase in ambulance ground transportation rates. The increase will provide more than 200 ambulance providers in West Virginia with $11.8 million in additional reimbursements per fiscal year, officials said. “We have so much...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

Study: West Virginians are among the kindest neighbors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A poll of 10,000 people across the country revealed that West Virginia has the seventh kindest neighbors. The kindness.org study, which was commissioned by Verizon and Nextdoor, surveyed people from each state to see which acts of kindness they would do for their neighbors. The southern hospitality really shined through, with […]
GEORGIA STATE
wchstv.com

Twelve COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active case total ticks up

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — State health officials reported a dozen new COVID-19-related deaths while active cases also saw a bump Thursday in West Virginia. The addition of 12 virus-related deaths Thursday pushed the Mountain State’s total during the pandemic to 7,569, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia named top 10 state with friendliest neighbors

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A new study commissioned by Verizon and Nextdoor, led by kindness.org revealed the states with the kindest neighbors in America and West Virginia is on the list! The study included asking 10,000 people, from all 50 states, which kind acts they would do for their neighbors. Overall, the study revealed a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

West Virginia chemical industry braces for possible rail strike or lockout

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s chemical industry would be dramatically affected by a rail strike or lockout that could possibly start next month. The American Chemistry Council warns a monthlong rail strike would cost the nation’s economy $160 billion. Chemicals and coal are big customers of rail and are deeply concerned by the strike threat.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Beckley, WV
