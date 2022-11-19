ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Jeff Goldblum Just Tried Pocky For The First Time Ever And Called It "Almost Religious Ecstasy"

By Victoria Vouloumanos
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGoez_0jG874sS00

We all know and love Jeff Goldblum, and I'd like to think we all know and love Pocky too. Except, as it turns out, Jeff Goldblum didn't know (or love) Pocky — until this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUCMh_0jG874sS00
Roger Kisby / Getty Images For CTAOP

While building gingerbread houses on a Twitch livestream with Rolling Stone , Jeff noticed some Pocky on the table as part of his decorating options, asking, "What the heck are these?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yngR0_0jG874sS00
Rolling Stone

"Pocky. You've never had Pocky before?" Rolling Stone host John Weigel answered, before describing it to Jeff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWssY_0jG874sS00
Rolling Stone

If you've also never heard of Pocky (sacrilege), it's a thin Japanese biscuit dipped in cream. While the traditional cream is chocolate-flavored, there's an endless variety of flavors to try, like strawberry, matcha, almond crush, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1ezh_0jG874sS00

Created in 1966, Pocky's name comes from the Japanese onomatopoeia for the snapping sound made while eating these chocolate-covered sticks, according to the Pocky website .

RIGHT: Sothearaphotography / Getty Images | LEFT: Gaus-nataliya / Getty Images / iStockphoto

John then encouraged Jeff to try some (there's both matcha-flavored and strawberry-flavored Pocky on the table). So, he snagged a matcha-flavored Pocky stick, tried it, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3698Zg_0jG874sS00
Rolling Stone

...immediately jolted forward in what I can only describe as delight, adding, "I love it. Wow!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eO3BG_0jG874sS00
Rolling Stone

He then tried a strawberry-flavored Pocky stick and described his first experience with Pocky as "spectacular" and "almost religious ecstasy," complete with classic Jeff Goldblum expressions and mannerisms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rfJYx_0jG874sS00
Rolling Stone

Makes a pretty good slogan, don't you think? Well, Pocky USA does. In fact, they updated their Instagram bio to read, "'Almost religious ecstasy' - Jeff Goldblum."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0vJ2_0jG874sS00
@pockyusa / Via Instagram: @pockyusa

Pocky USA also responded to the clip of the video shared by Rolling Stone on Twitter, adding that they'd share Pocky with Goldblum any time.

@RollingStone And he’s not wrong at all 🤝😍We’ll share Pocky with you anytime Jeff!

@PockyUSA 07:59 PM - 17 Nov 2022

Beyond the dumpster fire that is currently Twitter, Rolling Stone posted a clip on TikTok, where it racked up 2.4M views (and more than 300K likes) in less than two days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDknC_0jG874sS00

They even made the audio a sound. (If you're not familiar with TikTok, by making the actual audio of your video a TikTok sound, other users can save and use it in their own videos. So now, users can make videos with the audio "almost religious ecstasy.")

Rolling Stone / @rollingstone / Via tiktok.com

Comments ranged from general Jeff Goldblum thirst to outrage over anyone not knowing about Pocky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mz6d_0jG874sS00
Rolling Stone / @rollingstone / Via tiktok.com

Other comments focused on the countless Pocky flavors out there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYUis_0jG874sS00
Rolling Stone / @rollingstone / Via tiktok.com

So, there you have it, folks. Jeff Goldblum approves. Pocky — almost religious ecstasy.

Find the full clip of Jeff Goldblum experiencing Pocky for the first time here . Watch him build a gingerbread house on Twitch with Rolling Stone here , and watch him talk about his new holiday song here .

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

3D Model of Mary the Mother of Jesus Shows What Her Face Looked Like

scientists at Stanford University claim to have a 3D reconstruction of the Virgin MaryStanford University. The importance of Mother Mary can not be questioned when it comes to the biblical story of how Jesus Christ was born, however, the old biblical scriptures do not do much to explain the appearance of mother Mary. Neither has any physical evidence been discovered from those times showing what she looked like, apart from some early medieval paintings that are considered to be the closes to the actual appearance of mother Mary.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
StyleCaster

Hilaria Revealed That She Might Be ‘Done’ Having Alec’s Children—A Look At Their 7 Kids

Done adding to the clan? Hilaria Baldwin might have hinted that she’s done having Alec Baldwin’s kids. The yoga instructor revealed to Us Weekly that her last child might be the last one…for a while. After the birth of the latest Baldwinito in September 2022, Hilaria talked about whether or not she’s open to having more kids. “I would have said before [that I’m] definitely done,” she told Us Weekly. “Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it’s Alec and me — so, time will tell!” She continued, “I have to say that once I passed three kids, I...
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Rare PDA Snapshot With Michael Douglas Reminds Everyone How They Truly Feel About One Another

Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t afraid to shout her love for her husband of over 20 years, Michael Douglas, from the rooftops. Whether it be a head-turning red carpet appearance or a rare PDA moment, these two are still so in love — like it’s the first date still. And this new photo proves that their love hasn’t wavered even a shred over the years.
Fox News

Madonna licks water out of dog bowl, continues to share eerie videos

Madonna's latest social media posts have fans howling at more of her scandalous videos. The Queen of Pop shocked fans in her latest stunt, where the "Hung Up" singer is seemingly licking water out of a dog bowl on her Instagram. The 64-year-old singer posed for a series of risqué...
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy