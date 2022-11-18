Read full article on original website
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Bail set at $300,000 for robbery suspect
Miquel A. Jones was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court on a charge of being an accessory after the fact in connection with Thursday’s armed bank robbery of the Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven. Jones, 30, is a former Jamaican pro soccer player, according to attorney Casey Dobel...
Driver pleads not guilty in deadly Hingham Apple store crash, told police foot was stuck on accelerator
Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, authorities said. A 53-year-old man has been charged after driving an SUV into a Hingham Apple store on Monday, a fatal crash that left one dead and at least 20 injured, authorities announced Tuesday. Bradley Rein, of Hingham, was charged with reckless homicide...
WCVB
$100 bills found in vehicle connected to Martha's Vineyard bank heist; suspect appears in court
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — A man arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a bank on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard appeared in court Monday. District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said that Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown, was arraigned in Edgartown District Court on one count of accessory after the fact to wit armed robbery in the heist that happened Thursday morning at the Rockland Trust in Tisbury.
Hingham Apple store crash: Bradley Rein arrested, charged with motor vehicle homicide
UPDATE: Hingham Apple Store defendant Bradley Rein says crash was accident, foot was stuck on gas. The driver of the SUV that crashed through the Hingham Apple store in the Derby St. plaza on Monday morning has been arrested, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz stated. Bradley Rein, 53, has...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River school employee terminated, report filed with police, after disturbing text messages surface
A Fall River school employee has been terminated after disturbing text messages have surfaced during an investigation. Atlantis Charter School issued an email to parents from Executive Director Robert Beatty concerning the disturbing allegations. “Earlier today, the school received sufficient information to determine that an Upper School staff member was...
Driver faces charges in connection with Apple store crash
HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A man was arraigned Tuesday on charges that he crashed his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others, authorities said. Bradley Rein, 53, was arraigned in district court in Hingham. Rein told police he...
GoLocalProv
Male Victim Pulled From Water Near Jamestown Bridge - UPDATED
A male victim was pulled from the water near the Jamestown Bridge on Monday afternoon. Mike Healey with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) confirmed the following. "The RI State Police have the lead on this case as they handled the vehicle left on the bridge and the...
iheart.com
NY Man To Prison After Arrest For RI "Grandparents" Scam
A New York City man has been sentenced to a three-year federal prison term for conspiring to defraud Rhode Island senior citizens. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Providence says Jason Hatcher pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in 2020. Prosecutors say the so-called "grandparent...
Walpole police officer sustains serious injuries in motorcycle crash with civilian
A Walpole police officer was hospitalized with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash with a civilian Monday afternoon. According to the Walpole Police Department, the officer, riding a motorcycle, and an SUV driven by a civilian, collided at the intersection of Main Street and Spring Street at approximately 12:45 p.m.
SUV slams into Massachusetts Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 16 others, authorities said. Police were investigating but didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental. Hingham police Chief David Jones would say only that it was an active investigation. The driver of a 2019 Toyota 4Runner was being interviewed. “This morning was an unthinkable morning, and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference. The victim was identified by law enforcement as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy crime wave and a troubling first responder response #mayorkoch #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment
Quincy crime wave and a troubling major first responder response. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy looks to have been hit with an uptick of troubling incidents in recent days. First up, per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police Scanner Monitor, Quincy’s Walmart...
WCVB
Driver arrested after worker dies when SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store
HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver was arrested Monday night after a man died and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.
capecoddaily.com
Phone issues reported on the Outer Cape
WELLFLEET – There are reports of phone outages on the outer Cape Monday morning. Wellfleet Police reported their business lines were not working. 911 service was not affected. Anyone trying to reach Wellfleet Police for non-emergency business was advised to call Truro or Eastham Police who can relay information via radio. Further details were not […] The post Phone issues reported on the Outer Cape appeared first on CapeCod.com.
iheart.com
Police Search For Missing Youth
Springfield Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy reported missing over the weekend. Jacob Cintron Pagan is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds. He has ties to Springfield, Greenfield, Chicopee and Florida. Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police.
WCVB
Arrest made in Martha's Vineyard bank robbery, Cape & Islands DA says
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — Authorities say an arrest has been made in connection with an armed robbery at a bank on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard. The Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office confirmed Saturday that one person connected to the heist, which happened at 8:15 a.m. Thursday at the Rockland Trust in the town of Tisbury, was in custody.
whdh.com
Wareham fire displaces 8, sends 2 to the hospital
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire fight at a burning building in Wareham sent a firefighter and another person to the hospital Saturday morning. Multiple departments responded to Main Street at 11 a.m. to battle the flames. They were able to extinguish the fire by the afternoon. According to investigators,...
capecoddaily.com
VIOLENT “JANE DOE” ALLEGEDLY JUMPED ON CRUISER, TRIED TO BITE AND DISARM POLICE OFFICERS
HYANNIS – Barnstable police patrol officers reportedly went to check on an adult female apparently pulling on Main Street shop doors and acting erratically at around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. At one point, officers reportedly tried to get the unknown female to simply leave and go home when she suddenly turned and jumped on the hood of a police cruiser, holding on and refusing to let go. While being taken into custody, the woman reportedly resisted officers by moving her cuffed hands to the front of her body. And at one point, she allegedly tried to disarm one of the officers by attempting to take his firearm. She also reportedly broke one of the storefront windows during the entire outburst. Later at police headquarters, HN was told the female was still being very uncooperative and not telling them her name. The volatile “Jane Doe” in custody also reportedly tried to bite officers during the booking process. Police sources were uncertain what was causing the female’s violent behavior, but excessive drug use has not been ruled out as a factor. No police officers were seriously injured. [DEVELOPING] P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is brought to you by the Red Hot Chili Peppers… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] * The details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions, observations on scene, and information from police sources on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The post VIOLENT “JANE DOE” ALLEGEDLY JUMPED ON CRUISER, TRIED TO BITE AND DISARM POLICE OFFICERS first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
newbedfordguide.com
New Hampshire officials continue search for missing Massachusetts woman
“***New Hampshire Conservation Officers are seeking the public’s help locating an overdue hiker.***. Emily Sotelo, 20, was dropped off yesterday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, with the intended hiking route of Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume. Overnight temperatures dropped to ‘about zero’, with windspeeds making the chill factor -30 degrees Fahrenheit. The National Guard has also brought in a helicopter to search for the missing hiker.
One Dead and 17 Injured After Car Crashes Into Apple Store
A black SUV rammed into a Massachusetts Apple store Monday morning, leaving one shopper dead and at least 17 hospitalized at South Shore Hospital, according to NBC Boston. The vehicle sped into the glass storefront, leaving a gaping hole in the building’s exterior before slamming into the back wall, subsequently trapping more patrons inside. Witnesses at the Hingham shopping center described the sound of the crash as similar to a “bomb going off,” and say they saw emergency personnel pull the unidentified male driver out bloodied but alive from the obliterated 4runner, according to the Daily Mail. The scene, which required an MBTA bus to be used for triage, has been declared a mass casualty event, according to the Boston Herald. This is a developing story. Just getting this picture from a contact in Hingham, MA and the rescues underway right now. I’m being told four people are trapped in the Apple store. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/aoKdL9o2xt— Blair Miller (@BlairMillerTV) November 21, 2022 Read it at Patriot Ledger
WCVB
Rhode Island man arrested on drugging, rape charges out of Boston, police say
BOSTON — A Rhode Island man is being charged in connection with a rape that happened in downtown Boston, according to police. Boston police said 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick, was arrested Friday in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, on charges of rape and drugging for intercourse. McClanaghan was wanted on a warrant that was issued Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.
Comments / 1