Sausage, egg, and cheese served on a hamburger bun/Gin Lee. Sausage, egg, and cheese served on a hamburger bun. Are y'all in the mood for a fast take on a breakfast sandwich that is inspired by McDonald's sausage, egg, and cheese McMuffin/biscuit? For this recipe, I simply place cooked sausage patties, sunny-side-up eggs, and sliced American cheese on fresh hamburger buns. To create a yummy breakfast sandwich to go.

24 DAYS AGO