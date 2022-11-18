Read full article on original website
Breakfast sandwiches
Sausage, egg, and cheese served on a hamburger bun/Gin Lee. Sausage, egg, and cheese served on a hamburger bun. Are y'all in the mood for a fast take on a breakfast sandwich that is inspired by McDonald's sausage, egg, and cheese McMuffin/biscuit? For this recipe, I simply place cooked sausage patties, sunny-side-up eggs, and sliced American cheese on fresh hamburger buns. To create a yummy breakfast sandwich to go.
Because of the price of turkey, pizza may grace Thanksgiving tables
Thanksgiving dinner is going to be more expensive this year, leaving many Americans seeking alternative ways to celebrate. From bird flu reducing the supply of turkeys, to California’s drought shrinking vegetable yields and a labor shortage impacting workers available to process and transport food, prices are up across the board, Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist Michael Swanson said.
