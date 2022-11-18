ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

Contra Costa DA: Pittsburg police justified in fatal shooting of domestic violence suspect

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

PITTSBURG – A report by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office released Friday concluded that Pittsburg Police were justified in the deadly shooting of a man suspected in a domestic dispute last year.

According to the report (.pdf) , no charges will be filed against Ofc. John Odell and Ofc. Greg Simpson, who shot Patrick Watkins during a confrontation on May 20, 2021 .

"The concluding opinion determined the actions by the peace officers against Patrick Watkins was justified in the use of lethal force," District Attorney Diana Becton's office said Friday.

On that night, officers were called to an apartment complex on the 2300 block of Loveridge Road after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was armed and trying to break into her apartment.

Body cam footage of Patrick Watkins walking away from Pittsburg Police before being shot (Pittsburg Police)

When police arrived, they found Watkins. According to prosecutors, the man ignored commands and walked up a stairwell toward the woman's home.

After officers followed the man up the stairwell, prosecutors said Watkins faced away from the officers and then turned towards them with a semiautomatic firearm.

Odell then fired three shots at the man before his weapon malfunctioned and dropped to a prone position, prosecutors said. Simpson, believing that his colleague was shot, fired two shots at Watkins.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy determined Watkins suffered two gunshot wounds during the incident. A toxicology report determined that Watkins had amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC in his system.

"Both officers acted with an actual and reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary in this incident to defend against an imminent threat of death or great bodily injury," the DA's office said.

According to prosecutors, Watkins' family and the California Attorney General's Office have been notified of the report.

CBS San Francisco

2 arrested in May murder in San Francisco Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police announced Monday they have arrested two suspects in the murder of a man who died May 14 in the city's Mission District. Police said they have arrested two men on suspicion of murder: 19-year-old Julio Noguez, on Sept. 30, and 22-year-old Sergio Omar CarrenRojas, on Nov. 17. The two are suspects in the slaying of a man, whom police have not identified, on May 14 shortly before police received a report of an assault at about 2:35 a.m. in the area of 24th and Balmy streets. Officers arrived on the scene to find an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from police. The case remains an open and active investigation and police urge anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. People leaving information can remain anonymous.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pet bulldog stolen in terrifying Pinole apartment armed robbery

PINOLE -- Three suspects were in custody after allegedly breaking into a Pinole apartment, holding a woman at gunpoint, ransacking the dwelling and then fleeing with her beloved French Bulldog.Pinole police said Asim Sami and Keomi Branch, both 18, from Oakland and Sierra Smith, 19, of Richmond, have been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on robbery and weapons charges.The arrests were made in connection with brazen 12:36 p.m. Monday robbery at the Bayview Apartments in the 500 block of Sunnyview Dr.Police dispatch received a report of an in-progress armed robbery and units were immediately sent to the scene.Upon arrival,...
PINOLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 fatally shot during apparent domestic dispute in Dublin

DUBLIN – One person has died in a shooting that stemmed from an apparent domestic dispute in Dublin over the weekend.According to the Dublin Police Department, officers were called to the Sofi Apartments on San Ramon on Sunday afternoon. Police said there was a dispute between a man, woman, and the woman's estranged husband.During the dispute, a physical altercation took place between the two men, which resulted in the estranged husband being fatally shot.In a statement Tuesday, police said that based on the initial investigation and testimony from eyewitnesses, the shooting was in self-defense.Police did not release the names of the people involved. The condition of the others involved in the dispute was not immediately available.The Alameda County District Attorney's Office is conducting a review to determine if charges will be filed.
DUBLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Ex-employee arrested in drive-by shooting targeting Palo Alto restaurant

STANFORD -- A 32-year-old San Jose man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly firing at least two rounds during a drive-by shooting aimed at his former workplace -- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse -- in the Stanford Shopping Center.Palo Alto police said information from a witness and other leads eventually led to the arrest of  Zachary Michael Ginsberg of San Jose on felony charges of attempted murder and shooting at an occupied building.Ginsberg was a former employee of Fleming's Prime Steakhouse, which was struck by at least one of the rounds.According to investigators, Palo Alto police dispatch received a call from a Fleming's...
PALO ALTO, CA
SFist

Torture Charges Filed In Gambling Den Beating Incident In Oakland

Prosecutors say that a patron at an illegal gambling den in Oakland was stripped naked and brutally beaten for six minutes in a January 2022 incident caught on video, and the three men believed responsible now face torture charges. The motive for beating is not clear from court documents, but...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland shopper stabbed in brazen daytime attack on Lakeshore Avenue

OAKLAND -- An Oakland resident was recovering at local hospital and a suspect in custody after a brazen stabbing in the city's busy Lakeshore Avenue shopping district.Oakland police said the incident took place at around 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded to a 911 call and located a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to his neck. They rendered aid at the scene and the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.  He was expected to recover, but his condition was not released.Witnesses pointed out the suspect to officers, who arrested the him after a short foot chase. Investigators told the East Bay Times that it was a random attack with the victim sitting down, having a cup of coffee when he was stabbed.The 46-year-old suspect did not know the victim and was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at (510) 238-3326.  
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 fatally shot hours apart in San Jose; suspects sought

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are searching for suspects after two men were fatally shot in separate shootings in opposite ends of the city on Friday.Around 7:30 a.m., San Jose officers were called to the 10000 block of Dougherty Avenue in the Coyote Valley. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.He was pronounced dead at the scene. Several hours later, around 2:30 p.m., police were also called to a shooting reported on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway in North San Jose. In this shooting, police found an...
SAN JOSE, CA
ksro.com

Two Arrested for Possessing Fentanyl and a Gun in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop

Two young men are behind bars after a traffic stop in Santa Rosa. Police say the 19 and 20-year-old were driving around Sunday night with a loaded pistol, and fentanyl in their car. The gun had a 22-round loaded magazine and is registered to a woman who lives near Stockton. Police say the younger suspect was on felony probation and had the fentanyl for personal use.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Stolen guns and narcotics lead to arrest in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Officers with the Suisun City Police Department arrested four suspects Friday night on charges related to stolen firearms and narcotics, according to a social post from Suisun City PD. Officers responded to the 500 block of Erin Drive shortly before midnight on a report of suspicious activity, the social post […]
SUISUN CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda County deputy cited for DUI following crash

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy is under investigation following a suspected DUI crash on Highway 580. Deputy Michael Ziller was off-duty and driving an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office utility truck on November 10 at 6:40 p.m. when the truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer. Ziller had worked a day shift on November 10 […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda Co. deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI after totaling BBQ truck

LIVERMORE, Calif. - An Alameda County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of driving a county-owned BBQ-ing vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Deputy Michael Ziller was then released to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, stemming from a crash in Livermore, according to the California Highway Patrol.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Break Up Vallejo Sideshow

Police are investigating a sideshow that happened in Vallejo Saturday night. The incident occurred at the intersection of Lemon Street and Sonoma Boulevard. There was a large group of people that gathered around to watch the sideshow. According to Vallejo police, they also received calls from residents, who reported hearing...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

DUI suspect arrested after deadly crash in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A man is facing charges for an alleged DUI crash that killed a woman in North Sacramento over the weekend. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Dry Creek Road and Marysville Boulevard and involved three vehicles.Sacramento police say the woman, who was a passenger in one of the involved vehicles, died from her injuries at the hospital. Her name has not been released. Officers say another driver — 25-year-old Joel Jimenez-Cervante — was found to be driving under the influence.Jimenez-Cervante was taken to the hospital and will be booked into the Sacramento County Jail once medically cleared.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shots fired at sideshows in Vallejo and Richmond

VALLEJO, Calif. - Police said that shots were fired at sideshows in Vallejo and Richmond over the weekend. A spectator was also arrested with their vehicle towed. In Vallejo, a large crowd gathered Saturday night at Lemon street and Sonoma Boulevard and police called in backup, including the California Highway Patrol, the Solano County Sheriff and Benicia police, to help break up the crowd and move them onto Interstate 80. Authorities said a fire hydrant was knocked over.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa Sheriff warns of scammers threatening callers with arrest

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office is warning people about a scam involving phone calls from someone claiming to be from the sheriff's office, saying there's a warrant for their arrest and they will be arrested unless they pay them money.The sheriff's office says on its Facebook page "The Sheriff's Office does not have people pay fines or fees through reloadable prepaid cards. Nor are citizens ever contacted in this way."The Sheriff's Office would like to warn people about this scam which has multiple versions. Scammers have also had listeners make payment over the phone through reloadable prepaid cards that could be purchased at a local store." Authorities say many people have already been taken by the scam and anyone getting such a call "should refuse to provide any personal information to the caller or simply hang up. "Please contact your local law enforcement agency and notify them of the incident to see if a report could be taken." 
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Coroner's inquest finds Oakland woman's death after police pursuit was accidental

MARTINEZ -- The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said Friday that a coroner's jury found 29-year-old Naya Jackson of Oakland died because of an accident.  The coroner's jury reached the verdict Friday in the inquest after hearing the testimony of witnesses called by hearing officer Laura Pagey.  Jackson died June 25 in Moraga when she crashed through a guardrail on Glorietta Boulevard.  A police officer allegedly saw Jackson allegedly commit a traffic violation near Moraga Way and St. Andrews Drive around 10:10 a.m. that day. A chase ensued, with Jackson speeding toward Orinda. Authorities said the officer called off the pursuit for safety reasons shortly before the crash, in which Jackson was killed and a passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to a hospital.  Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston convenes a coroner's inquest in fatal incidents involving law enforcement personnel. It's a public hearing during which a jury rules on the manner of a person's death. Jury members can choose from the following four options when making their finding: accident, suicide, natural causes, or at the hands of another person other than by accident.
OAKLAND, CA
