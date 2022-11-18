Read full article on original website
These 12 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving and the holiday season are quickly approaching, and everyone's busy thinking about what food they're preparing, where they're going, and finalizing travel plans. Maybe you're sticking close to home this year, or maybe you've got some traveling ahead of you. You could be getting together with a large family, or having a classic friendsgiving with a handful of close friends. Whatever you've got going on, there's one thing we all have in common: we gotta eat. It's turkey day, after all.
The 17 Best Places to Get a Grilled Cheese in New Hampshire
Grilled cheese people are like craft beer people - everyone can tolerate a regular grilled cheese, like a regular light beer, but only REAL grilled cheese people know where to order one while out at a restaurant. When someone orders a grilled cheese at dinner, it likely turns heads. I...
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness".
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
17 Best New Hampshire Ski Resorts (2023)
New Hampshire is in the eastern United States. With easy access to multiple ski resorts that provide top-notch snow conditions, as well as breathtaking views, New Hampshire attracts visitors every winter who are searching for a memorable ski trip. During your ski trip, you can stay at one resort for...
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
A Surprising Town in Maine Identified as Having the Best Beer Scene in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The beer scene in Maine is no longer a secret, with visitors associating Vacationland with beer as much as they do lobster and moose. But as with any popular attraction where that people will travel for, different cities and towns in Maine have been working hard to become the beer capital of the Pine Tree state. So while Portland has carried the mantle as a beer lovers destination, there's another small town in Maine that is getting a lot of recognition.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
Two Degree Difference: Fastest warming season in Vermont
In this week's Two Degree Difference we explore the four very different seasons and which ones are warming the fastest in Vermont.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Pizza in Vermont
Vermont is a state that isn't necessarily known for its amazing pizza options but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Enjoy a Cozy Weekend Getaway to the New Hampshire White Mountains in This Caboose
With a 4.95 rating out of 5 and over 600 reviews, three of which I quote below, this unique and cozy Airbnb listing is calling out to those looking for that distinctive stay any time of the year. I've compiled a gallery of photos, because it's a must that we...
This Fancy $80,000 Electric Car is Only Sold in 12 States, Including New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The California emissions law bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by the year 2035. Many states have followed suit, including the New England states of Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Connecticut. This is the beginning of the rush to get electric vehicles out into the public, but it's not that easy.
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire in Vermont
CHESTER, Vt. — Firefighters from New Hampshire helped battle a fire in Vermont on Sunday night. Alstead Fire and Rescue crews said the flames broke out at a building in Chester. There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in New Hampshire
New Hampshire may be a small state, but it has some of the most picturesque settings in the northeast. You know those beautiful photos of a lakeside cabin with mountains in the backdrop? That scene could be from a number of lakes in the New Hampshire Lakes Region. This area of lakes is nestled at the base of the White Mountains and contains chains of lakes like Lake Winnipesaukee, Lake Winnisquam, and Squam Lake. These are all good-sized lakes but are any of them the deepest? Deep, cool lakes can provide an ideal habitat for a variety of fish, so is the fishing better in the deepest lakes? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in New Hampshire.
Where You Can and Cannot Buy Alcohol in New England on Thanksgiving and Christmas
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let's be honest about alcohol and the holidays for a minute. We've all seen the memes and heard the jokes about how much alcohol we need to get through the holidays with family. And of course, it's mainly referring to the Thanksgiving season through New Years Day.
manchesterinklink.com
NH is second-best state for working with animals
MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire is the second-best state in the U.S. to be employed working with animals, a study has found. Animal-related jobs may seem on the surface to be relatively well-paying in New Hampshire, with the average salary $53,818, according to the study. But that includes everything from veterinarians to dog-walkers, with veterinarian salaries boosting the number.
Beetle With Massive Stinger Found in New Hampshire Could Induce Nightmares
Mother Nature keeps us guessing all the time! Just when you think you've seen it all, you spot a critter that you never knew existed. Chris Thatcher spotted a bug that really perplexed him, so he decided to share a photo of it on the U Local New Hampshire Facebook page. He said:
When Two Major Earthquakes Rocked New Hampshire During the Holidays
It’s 1940. You’re just digging out of the Great Depression and praying for loved ones fighting in World War II. There’s never been a time when New Hampshire was in greater need of a little Christmas. So of course, that’s when the Granite State experiences its biggest...
NHPR
Where a dead moose draws a crowd in northern Vermont
When a moose arrives in Island Pond, one of its teeth gets put in a little envelope. Its ovaries go in a jar of alcohol. Hunters have to bring them in after they gut the animal in the field. It can be hard for them to identify the organs. “That's...
