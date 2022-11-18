ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

103.7 WCYY

These 12 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving and the holiday season are quickly approaching, and everyone's busy thinking about what food they're preparing, where they're going, and finalizing travel plans. Maybe you're sticking close to home this year, or maybe you've got some traveling ahead of you. You could be getting together with a large family, or having a classic friendsgiving with a handful of close friends. Whatever you've got going on, there's one thing we all have in common: we gotta eat. It's turkey day, after all.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

17 Best New Hampshire Ski Resorts (2023)

New Hampshire is in the eastern United States. With easy access to multiple ski resorts that provide top-notch snow conditions, as well as breathtaking views, New Hampshire attracts visitors every winter who are searching for a memorable ski trip. During your ski trip, you can stay at one resort for...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Seacoast Current

A Surprising Town in Maine Identified as Having the Best Beer Scene in America

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The beer scene in Maine is no longer a secret, with visitors associating Vacationland with beer as much as they do lobster and moose. But as with any popular attraction where that people will travel for, different cities and towns in Maine have been working hard to become the beer capital of the Pine Tree state. So while Portland has carried the mantle as a beer lovers destination, there's another small town in Maine that is getting a lot of recognition.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?

Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Seacoast Current

The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

This Fancy $80,000 Electric Car is Only Sold in 12 States, Including New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The California emissions law bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by the year 2035. Many states have followed suit, including the New England states of Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Connecticut. This is the beginning of the rush to get electric vehicles out into the public, but it's not that easy.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire in Vermont

CHESTER, Vt. — Firefighters from New Hampshire helped battle a fire in Vermont on Sunday night. Alstead Fire and Rescue crews said the flames broke out at a building in Chester. There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt.
CHESTER, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in New Hampshire

New Hampshire may be a small state, but it has some of the most picturesque settings in the northeast. You know those beautiful photos of a lakeside cabin with mountains in the backdrop? That scene could be from a number of lakes in the New Hampshire Lakes Region. This area of lakes is nestled at the base of the White Mountains and contains chains of lakes like Lake Winnipesaukee, Lake Winnisquam, and Squam Lake. These are all good-sized lakes but are any of them the deepest? Deep, cool lakes can provide an ideal habitat for a variety of fish, so is the fishing better in the deepest lakes? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in New Hampshire.
BRISTOL, NH
Seacoast Current

Where You Can and Cannot Buy Alcohol in New England on Thanksgiving and Christmas

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let's be honest about alcohol and the holidays for a minute. We've all seen the memes and heard the jokes about how much alcohol we need to get through the holidays with family. And of course, it's mainly referring to the Thanksgiving season through New Years Day.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
manchesterinklink.com

NH is second-best state for working with animals

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire is the second-best state in the U.S. to be employed working with animals, a study has found. Animal-related jobs may seem on the surface to be relatively well-paying in New Hampshire, with the average salary $53,818, according to the study. But that includes everything from veterinarians to dog-walkers, with veterinarian salaries boosting the number.
COLORADO STATE
NHPR

Where a dead moose draws a crowd in northern Vermont

When a moose arrives in Island Pond, one of its teeth gets put in a little envelope. Its ovaries go in a jar of alcohol. Hunters have to bring them in after they gut the animal in the field. It can be hard for them to identify the organs. “That's...
ISLAND POND, VT
Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast.

