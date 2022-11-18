Read full article on original website
Related
Where You Can and Cannot Buy Alcohol in New England on Thanksgiving and Christmas
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let's be honest about alcohol and the holidays for a minute. We've all seen the memes and heard the jokes about how much alcohol we need to get through the holidays with family. And of course, it's mainly referring to the Thanksgiving season through New Years Day.
Here’s What Not to Say to New Englanders at the Thanksgiving Table
Ah, Thanksgiving. It's quite the special time of year. For many, Thanksgiving is a welcome day to pause and be grateful for what we have. It gives us quality time to spend with family and friends, all while enjoying a delicious Thanksgiving meal. Maybe your family and friends have special holiday traditions, whether that's watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade or a football game, bracing yourselves to go out Black Friday shopping at midnight, or something else.
Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City
It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
This New England State Ranked #1 Most Competitive When It Comes to Trivia
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Trivia is one of those things that I'm not so great at, but it doesn't stop me from playing. Any time I partake in a trivia night, I know full and well that I am not going to win. But, like most competitive things I partake in, it's all in the name of fun!
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness".
These 12 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving and the holiday season are quickly approaching, and everyone's busy thinking about what food they're preparing, where they're going, and finalizing travel plans. Maybe you're sticking close to home this year, or maybe you've got some traveling ahead of you. You could be getting together with a large family, or having a classic friendsgiving with a handful of close friends. Whatever you've got going on, there's one thing we all have in common: we gotta eat. It's turkey day, after all.
YUM! 40 Best Places to Get Crab Rangoons in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We all know them... We all love them. "Crab rangoons" is one of those words you say and immediately people are sighing, moaning, or just simply...
The Best Human in New England May Be a Teen from Lynnfield, Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There's no denying, this time of year is stressful as hell. Between the weather changing and getting colder, which causes stress driving and trying to keep your home warm, and trying to make the holidays special for family and friends -- blood pressure tends to hit an all-time high.
Did You Know That There is a Santa Camp in New England?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Don't forget to leave out some milk and cookies, because Santa, Mrs. Claus, and worker elves are a lot closer than you think. At one point...
New England Zoo to Ring in the Season With Annual Holiday Lights Spectacular
The holiday season will be upon us before we know it, along with the countless activities that come with this special time of year. One of these events is the beloved annual Holiday Lights Spectacular at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island. According to the Zoo's website,...
These 30 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Worth Making the Trip for
We New Englanders sure do love our food. Everyone raves about the awesomeness of a great breakfast, and New Hampshire undoubtedly has a whole lot of popular breakfast joints. Similarly, you can never run out of places in the Granite State to enjoy a quality lunch, and the same can be said for dinner options. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious and filling meal is probably just a short drive away.
A Small Maine Island Restaurant Was the Inspiration for the Krusty Krab in ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There's a very good chance you've seen an episode or two of the incredibly popular cartoon SpongeBob Squarepants. Even if you haven't, you know what the character looks like, and may even know that SpongeBob works in a restaurant called the Krusty Krab.
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
York, Maine, Named One of the Best Places to Travel to in the World in 2023
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A town in southern Maine got quite the recognition from a popular website recently. The town of York was named one of the 50 best places...
NH, Maine Seacoast Holiday and Christmas Parades 2022
Christmas and Holiday Parade season is here with the first of the parades scheduled for Dover and Newburyport on Saturday, November 27. Most events are scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Parade times and dates are subject to change without notice in this report. Amesbury. Saturday, December 3 - The Amesbury...
Thanksgiving Food Programs and Assistance in Maine for Those in Need
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We swam and skipped our way through summer, trick or treated our way through October, and now we are starting to prepare for the feast of Thanksgiving.
Amesbury, Massachusetts, Getting a New Brewery and Restaurant, Outrider Beer Co., in 2023
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A new brewery in town means a new beer to try...or many new beers. My favorite!. Downtown Amesbury, Massachusetts, will be the home to the Northshore's...
Funtown in Saco, Maine, Announces New One-of-a-Kind Haunted Hotel Attraction for 2023
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For the last several months, Funtown Splashtown USA has been teasing fans of the park with the idea of a brand new attraction for 2023. Based on some of the signage that popped up in the park at the close of the 2022 season, many people believed it could be a return of the lost-but-not-forgotten Haunted Mansion from the Cascade Water Park days. It'll be haunted, but it's going to be something different.
This is the Perfect Christmas Gift for Someone Who Likes to Hike in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is a special elite club of people that are interested in hiking the 48 tallest mountains above 4000 feet in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. They even have their own Facebook group where they encourage and support each other, called Hike the 4000 footers of NH!
One of the Most Historic Homes in the Country is Up for Sale in Boston
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Owning a home that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places would definitely stand out as one of the most unique talking points at a party.
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0