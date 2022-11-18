ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Where You Can and Cannot Buy Alcohol in New England on Thanksgiving and Christmas

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let's be honest about alcohol and the holidays for a minute. We've all seen the memes and heard the jokes about how much alcohol we need to get through the holidays with family. And of course, it's mainly referring to the Thanksgiving season through New Years Day.
Here’s What Not to Say to New Englanders at the Thanksgiving Table

Ah, Thanksgiving. It's quite the special time of year. For many, Thanksgiving is a welcome day to pause and be grateful for what we have. It gives us quality time to spend with family and friends, all while enjoying a delicious Thanksgiving meal. Maybe your family and friends have special holiday traditions, whether that's watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade or a football game, bracing yourselves to go out Black Friday shopping at midnight, or something else.
Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City

It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
This New England State Ranked #1 Most Competitive When It Comes to Trivia

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Trivia is one of those things that I'm not so great at, but it doesn't stop me from playing. Any time I partake in a trivia night, I know full and well that I am not going to win. But, like most competitive things I partake in, it's all in the name of fun!
These 12 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving and the holiday season are quickly approaching, and everyone's busy thinking about what food they're preparing, where they're going, and finalizing travel plans. Maybe you're sticking close to home this year, or maybe you've got some traveling ahead of you. You could be getting together with a large family, or having a classic friendsgiving with a handful of close friends. Whatever you've got going on, there's one thing we all have in common: we gotta eat. It's turkey day, after all.
YUM! 40 Best Places to Get Crab Rangoons in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We all know them... We all love them. "Crab rangoons" is one of those words you say and immediately people are sighing, moaning, or just simply...
The Best Human in New England May Be a Teen from Lynnfield, Massachusetts

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There's no denying, this time of year is stressful as hell. Between the weather changing and getting colder, which causes stress driving and trying to keep your home warm, and trying to make the holidays special for family and friends -- blood pressure tends to hit an all-time high.
Did You Know That There is a Santa Camp in New England?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Don't forget to leave out some milk and cookies, because Santa, Mrs. Claus, and worker elves are a lot closer than you think. At one point...
These 30 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Worth Making the Trip for

We New Englanders sure do love our food. Everyone raves about the awesomeness of a great breakfast, and New Hampshire undoubtedly has a whole lot of popular breakfast joints. Similarly, you can never run out of places in the Granite State to enjoy a quality lunch, and the same can be said for dinner options. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious and filling meal is probably just a short drive away.
A Small Maine Island Restaurant Was the Inspiration for the Krusty Krab in ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There's a very good chance you've seen an episode or two of the incredibly popular cartoon SpongeBob Squarepants. Even if you haven't, you know what the character looks like, and may even know that SpongeBob works in a restaurant called the Krusty Krab.
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
NH, Maine Seacoast Holiday and Christmas Parades 2022

Christmas and Holiday Parade season is here with the first of the parades scheduled for Dover and Newburyport on Saturday, November 27. Most events are scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Parade times and dates are subject to change without notice in this report. Amesbury. Saturday, December 3 - The Amesbury...
Funtown in Saco, Maine, Announces New One-of-a-Kind Haunted Hotel Attraction for 2023

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For the last several months, Funtown Splashtown USA has been teasing fans of the park with the idea of a brand new attraction for 2023. Based on some of the signage that popped up in the park at the close of the 2022 season, many people believed it could be a return of the lost-but-not-forgotten Haunted Mansion from the Cascade Water Park days. It'll be haunted, but it's going to be something different.
This is the Perfect Christmas Gift for Someone Who Likes to Hike in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is a special elite club of people that are interested in hiking the 48 tallest mountains above 4000 feet in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. They even have their own Facebook group where they encourage and support each other, called Hike the 4000 footers of NH!
