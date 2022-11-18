Read full article on original website
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all aboutTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensTyler, TX
Texas Roadhouse To Bring Exciting Restaurant Concept To Longview, Texas
When it comes to dining out in East Texas, the options are nearly unlimited. No matter what you're in the mood for there is going to be someplace that will satisfy your urge. Coming soon, Longview will see another fast-casual restaurant open up that will offer residents yet another choice when it comes to eating out.
Police Warn of People Being Robbed in Parking Lots Right Now in Texas
A news story coming out of McKinney, Texas recently confirms police are currently warning area residents that people are being robbed in store parking lots--including a Costco store nearby. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores...
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Henderson County tradition to your list.
Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
List: Where to see the best Christmas lights in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Christmas season is here and that means Christmas lights are going up! Here’s a list of some of the best places to see Christmas lights in East Texas this year: ATHENS Land Of Lights Christmas Park Athens Land of Lights is open from 6 P.M. till 10 P.M. and is located […]
Amazing Job by This Dollar General Employee in Longview, TX Inspired Praise
It seems that when people speak out online, quite often their comments tend to be negative. And honestly, some things need to be ranted about…so we GET IT. At the same time, that means when someone goes out of their way to give a positive shoutout, that person must’ve made a really good impression.
Police Ask for Help: Have You Seen This Missing Tyler, TX Man?
Earlier on Monday morning, Police in Tyler, Texas shared a post regarding a man who has been missing since September of 2022. The City of Tyler Police Department shared a post this morning on their Facebook regarding a man who has been reported missing since September of this year. Tyler Police received word from the missing man's mother that she's not heard from her son since the end of September.
CandysDirt.com
Hideaway: The Best Kept Secret of East Texas Living
When we last checked in with Chad Hudson, founder and owner of Savoy Builders, he was packing up a glorious home in Rockwall, a Midcentury Modern on one-and-a-half verdant acres in Chandlers Landing. He built the home, let us drool over it, then sold it in about two seconds. He...
Maggie Is A Lover That Enjoys Belly Rubs All Day
When it comes to giving unconditional love, Maggie is your girl and she loves it when that love is returned to her in the form of belly rubs! She'll lay on her back in your lap and let you rub on her belly all day long! After all of that lovin', she still wants to give you puppy kisses too!
Police Investigate Several Purse Snatching Incidents at Big Box Stores in Texas
A news story coming out of Frisco, Texas recently confirms police are currently investigating several incidents of "purse snatching" at various big box stores in the area. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores in Tyler, Longview, and all around East Texas?
Major crash closes Highway 135 in Kilgore
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – According to Kilgore Police Department a major crash has closed off both lanes of Highway 135 at Peavine Road on Monday evening. Kilgore PD is still investigating the cause of the accident and they are unsure how long both lanes will be blocked off. This story will be updated when more […]
KLTV
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A light in the night once more shines bright north of Longview. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is officially open in the 6000 block of Highway 259 North. There are more lights this year, and they now have security in place to keep the line along the shoulder of Highway 259 safe. Millions of lights, and right off the bat owner Carmela Davis is going to tell us the nights of the shortest lines.
Southern 4 The Soul Concert Coming To Tyler, TX In January 2023
We're kicking off the new year with an incredible show that's Southern 4 The Soul!. The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM #1 for R&B (And Southern Soul) has proudly teamed up with Code 3 Productions Limited, True Virtue Media and Brown Liquor Music to bring you the first big Southern Soul Concert of the year 2023 so get your "All Black" outfit ready for this one!
TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas
After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
These fast food chains are dominant in Texas
The most common fast food chain in Texas isn't Whataburger.
KLTV
Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Turkey will be on the menu for an East Texas rescue mission, as a donation comes to their rescue. AAON Coil Products of Longview donated dozens of turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission this morning, in time for Thanksgiving week. For several years, AAON Longview has...
20 of the Restaurants Near Tyler, TX Offering Thanksgiving Food Options
If you live in or around Tyler, Texas and you're thinking you may want to spend less time cooking and more time with friends and family this year, then why not consider ordering your Thanksgiving Dinner from one of these great restaurants?. Here's the thing: I gotta tell ya,as much...
Kudos to the Super 1 Manager in Longview, TX Who Paid Woman’s Bill
Shout out to the manager at Super 1 on Highway 80 in Longview, TX for being such a perfect example of kind customer service in ETX. So often, it seems like the headlines we read are mostly fraught with BAD NEWS. It can be exhausting, for sure. But here in East Texas, when we run across stories of people being kind to other people in Longview, Hallsville, Tyler, Kilgore, and all around East Texas, it's a reminder that there are still so many good things happening in this crazy world of ours.
East Texas family loses vehicle in fire, expresses gratitude to community for helping during difficult time
MINEOLA, Texas — It was a normal Wednesday for Krista Johnson until her vehicle burst into flames in a Walmart parking lot, leaving her family of five with no car and added financial struggles. Fortunately, no one was inside the van but they were inside the Mineola store, which...
$1000 reward for information on who killed an axis buck in Gladewater
GLADEWATER, TEXAS (KETK) – Operation Game Thief, a nonprofit that works with Texas Parks and Wildlife, is asking for the public’s help finding the person who shot an axis buck near County Road 3110 in Gladewater. They said that the buck was on someone’s private property when someone shot it from the roadway and left […]
