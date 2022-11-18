ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
101.5 KNUE

Police Ask for Help: Have You Seen This Missing Tyler, TX Man?

Earlier on Monday morning, Police in Tyler, Texas shared a post regarding a man who has been missing since September of 2022. The City of Tyler Police Department shared a post this morning on their Facebook regarding a man who has been reported missing since September of this year. Tyler Police received word from the missing man's mother that she's not heard from her son since the end of September.
CandysDirt.com

Hideaway: The Best Kept Secret of East Texas Living

When we last checked in with Chad Hudson, founder and owner of Savoy Builders, he was packing up a glorious home in Rockwall, a Midcentury Modern on one-and-a-half verdant acres in Chandlers Landing. He built the home, let us drool over it, then sold it in about two seconds. He...
Mix 93.1

Maggie Is A Lover That Enjoys Belly Rubs All Day

When it comes to giving unconditional love, Maggie is your girl and she loves it when that love is returned to her in the form of belly rubs! She'll lay on her back in your lap and let you rub on her belly all day long! After all of that lovin', she still wants to give you puppy kisses too!
KETK / FOX51 News

Major crash closes Highway 135 in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – According to Kilgore Police Department a major crash has closed off both lanes of Highway 135 at Peavine Road on Monday evening. Kilgore PD is still investigating the cause of the accident and they are unsure how long both lanes will be blocked off. This story will be updated when more […]
KLTV

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A light in the night once more shines bright north of Longview. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is officially open in the 6000 block of Highway 259 North. There are more lights this year, and they now have security in place to keep the line along the shoulder of Highway 259 safe. Millions of lights, and right off the bat owner Carmela Davis is going to tell us the nights of the shortest lines.
107-3 KISS-FM

Southern 4 The Soul Concert Coming To Tyler, TX In January 2023

We're kicking off the new year with an incredible show that's Southern 4 The Soul!. The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM #1 for R&B (And Southern Soul) has proudly teamed up with Code 3 Productions Limited, True Virtue Media and Brown Liquor Music to bring you the first big Southern Soul Concert of the year 2023 so get your "All Black" outfit ready for this one!
US105

TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas

After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
KLTV

Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Turkey will be on the menu for an East Texas rescue mission, as a donation comes to their rescue. AAON Coil Products of Longview donated dozens of turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission this morning, in time for Thanksgiving week. For several years, AAON Longview has...
101.5 KNUE

Kudos to the Super 1 Manager in Longview, TX Who Paid Woman’s Bill

Shout out to the manager at Super 1 on Highway 80 in Longview, TX for being such a perfect example of kind customer service in ETX. So often, it seems like the headlines we read are mostly fraught with BAD NEWS. It can be exhausting, for sure. But here in East Texas, when we run across stories of people being kind to other people in Longview, Hallsville, Tyler, Kilgore, and all around East Texas, it's a reminder that there are still so many good things happening in this crazy world of ours.
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas.

