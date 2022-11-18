Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenChilton, WI
Woman drives "57 Lady" Chevrolet for six decadesAmy ChristieWest Bend, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
whbl.com
Marjorie Buttz
Marjorie Buttz, age 87, of Sheboygan passed away Sunday November 20, 2022. Marjorie was born April 27, 1935, in Sheboygan to the late Carl and Clara. (Suchse) Dern. She was united in marriage to Larry Buttz on June 5, 1960, in. California; he preceded her in death in 1998. Marjorie...
whbl.com
Thomas Grudzielanek
Thomas J. Grudzielanek, of Sheboygan, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on November 17, 2022. He. was born on January 15, 1953, in Milwaukee the son of Ervin and Jean Grudzielanek. He graduated from. Kettle Moraine High School in 1971 and UW-Oshkosh in 1976. He married the love of his life,...
whbl.com
Mary Posewitz
Mary H. (Behring) Posewitz, 84, of Sheboygan, passed away at Sheboygan Senior Community on Monday, November 21, 2022. Mary was born in Kohler to the late Alfred and Julia (Wagner) Behring on August 15, 1938. She attended Kohler Public Schools followed by St. Vincent’s Infant Academy for 2 years. She was united in marriage to John Posewitz on April 8, 1961 in Kohler at St. John’s Evangelist Catholic Church. She worked for Dr. Schroeder and lovingly raised her family. Mary enjoyed making quilts for each of her children and grandchildren, cooking, traveling and spending time with her family, friends and neighbors. She was a loving and kind woman filled with faith. She had great compassion for others and a humble spirit that will be missed by all who knew her.
whbl.com
Vigil Planned For Hunting Accident Victim
BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A vigil is planned for an 11-year-old boy who died in a tragic hunting accident. Friends and family of Easton Thom invite the community to come out to Riverside Park in Berlin and show their support on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. Those attending...
whbl.com
Sheboygan Press, Other Gannett Papers Reportedly Brace for Staff Cuts
The media organization, Poynter Institute, reports that the parent company of the Sheboygan Press and more than 200 other daily newspapers plans another round of staff cuts. Poynter says that Gannett’s new interim head of the news division, Henry Faure Walker, made the announcement in a note directed to its news division only this past Thursday. With 6% of its 3,440 news division staff targeted, the cuts would affect around 200 staff.
Comments / 0