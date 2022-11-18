Mary H. (Behring) Posewitz, 84, of Sheboygan, passed away at Sheboygan Senior Community on Monday, November 21, 2022. Mary was born in Kohler to the late Alfred and Julia (Wagner) Behring on August 15, 1938. She attended Kohler Public Schools followed by St. Vincent’s Infant Academy for 2 years. She was united in marriage to John Posewitz on April 8, 1961 in Kohler at St. John’s Evangelist Catholic Church. She worked for Dr. Schroeder and lovingly raised her family. Mary enjoyed making quilts for each of her children and grandchildren, cooking, traveling and spending time with her family, friends and neighbors. She was a loving and kind woman filled with faith. She had great compassion for others and a humble spirit that will be missed by all who knew her.

