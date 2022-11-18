Read full article on original website
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
Legendary Goonies House for Sale in Oregon-$1.65 Million
Another famous movie house is now on the market for a cool $1.65 million. The Goonies was filmed at the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house the home in Astoria, Oregon. The restored house (built in 1896) comes with unbelievable Pacific Ocean views. The iconic home looks out over the Columbia River. Word has it, there's a ladder to the attic. The asking price is $1.65 million.
