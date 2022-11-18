Read full article on original website
Sherlock Breaux in the Creaux's Nest
We folks here in Southeast Texas have much to be thankful for. All around us, in many ways, from crime to weather and more, this is one of the luckiest areas. Anyone who wants a job can get one and the economy is now on the verge of booming. I probably won’t be here to see it but you can’t even envision the drastic change that will occur. It won’t be without affecting our infrastructure. Traffic will be a solid bottleneck. Six-thousand new construction workers will amount to at least 10,000 new citizens. It will almost be impossible to get out of places like Market Basket on Texas Ave. in Bridge City etc. I’m told despite all the R.V. parks being built, workers will be staying as far as Jasper and Lake Charles, commuting to work in Orange County. Great things are coming but big headaches will come with it. It is a blessing for young people and younger families that work right here at home but for the elderly folks on fixed income not so good. Since WWII, Orange County has been waiting on another boom. Let’s be thankful for the progress that will make us the envy of others. If you would like to acknowledge any guest in for Thanksgiving or if you visited anyone, contact Margaret or Janelle at [email protected] or call 409-886-7183. Happy Thanksgiving.
Holiday season fun begins this week
The official start to the holiday season begins this week and there are a bunch of great events on tap for the next several weeks. A few big shows have been announced for 2023 already as well including Aaron Lewis at the Jefferson Theatre on Feb. 4, The Mavericks at the Jefferson Theatre on Feb. 10 and For King and Country at Ford Park Arena on May 6. Check out the shows below and visit the venue websites for more details.
Three take oath for Orangefield ISD School Board
Orangefield ISD gave the oath of office last week to three trustees, including one new one. Kyle Dubose, left, is the new school board member. He is replacing Donovan Weldon, who decided not to run again for the position after serving 19 years on the board. Weldon during his tenure helped with the 2003 bond election along with working on recovery after hurricanes Rita, Ike, and Harvey. Laura Clark and Marcus Wernig are the returning board members. The district was able to cancel the November board election because the three open positions had no contested races.
Old hospital turns into SWAT training grounds
Once, Orange Memorial Hospital, now closed, saved lives. On Friday, the building once again helped save lives, but this time for law enforcement. The building became the training ground for the Orange County Sheriff's Office SWAT team with a simulated hostage situation in close quarters. "This is a rehearsal and...
Bears and Bobcats announce All District Players
The All-District selections for two Orange County high school football teams have been announced. Coach Eric Peevey with the Little Cypress Mauriceville Bears and Coach Josh Smalley for the Orangefield Bobcats announced which of their players have been so honored. Topping the list of District 10-4A All-District Superlatives for the...
Shangri La Gardens Christmas Strolls and Community Food Drive
(ORANGE, TX) Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center will once again usher in the holiday season with the 2022 Christmas Strolls and Community Food Drive event. This FREE family-friendly event welcomes visitors with colorful displays throughout the Gardens, along with lighted community-decorated Christmas trees. You are cordially invited to...
City of Orange Open House
The City of Orange invites the community to join us at Orange City Hall on Thursday, December 1 from 5pm to 7pm. Attendees can enjoy pictures with Santa, ornament decorating, and holiday treats. For additional information, please contact the Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau at 409-883-1011.
Lutcher Theater presents My Fair Lady and welcomes home Orange native
(Orange, Texas) The Lutcher Theater will present "My Fair Lady" on Monday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. and celebrates the return of Orange, TX native, Sophie Braud, back to the Lutcher Theater stage. A limited amount of tickets are still available and can be purchased at lutcher.org. From Lincoln Center...
County renews tax abatement policy that helped get new plastics plant
Orange County Commissioners Court Tuesday renewed the county's tax abatement policy for another two years, days after Chevron Phillips-QatarEnergy announced an $8.5 billion new plastics plant here. The county gave a tax abatement contract to the company as part of an incentive package to attract the plant, which is supposed to bring up to 3,500 construction jobs and 500 permanent jobs.
