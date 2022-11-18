We folks here in Southeast Texas have much to be thankful for. All around us, in many ways, from crime to weather and more, this is one of the luckiest areas. Anyone who wants a job can get one and the economy is now on the verge of booming. I probably won’t be here to see it but you can’t even envision the drastic change that will occur. It won’t be without affecting our infrastructure. Traffic will be a solid bottleneck. Six-thousand new construction workers will amount to at least 10,000 new citizens. It will almost be impossible to get out of places like Market Basket on Texas Ave. in Bridge City etc. I’m told despite all the R.V. parks being built, workers will be staying as far as Jasper and Lake Charles, commuting to work in Orange County. Great things are coming but big headaches will come with it. It is a blessing for young people and younger families that work right here at home but for the elderly folks on fixed income not so good. Since WWII, Orange County has been waiting on another boom. Let’s be thankful for the progress that will make us the envy of others. If you would like to acknowledge any guest in for Thanksgiving or if you visited anyone, contact Margaret or Janelle at [email protected] or call 409-886-7183. Happy Thanksgiving.

BRIDGE CITY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO