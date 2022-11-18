Read full article on original website
Commercial Manure Applicator Training Scheduled for Jan. 5
AMES, Iowa -- Commercial manure applicators can attend annual training to meet commercial manure applicator certification requirements on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will conduct Commercial Manure Applicator training from 9 a.m. to noon at 72 locations in Iowa. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Confinement Site Manure Applicator Workshops Scheduled for 2023
AMES, Iowa -- Confinement site manure applicators and anyone interested in learning about manure issues should plan to attend a two-hour workshop offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in January or February 2023. These workshops are offered in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Registration is required. No walk-ins allowed. There is no fee to attend, but applicators will need to pay certification fees and send the forms in to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to complete certification requirements.
Iowa Learning Farms Virtual Field Days to Focus on Improving Water Quality
AMES, Iowa – Iowa Learning Farms, in partnership with the Iowa Nutrient Research Center and Conservation Learning Group, will hold two upcoming virtual field days focusing on improving water quality. The Dec. 8 virtual field day will focus on drainage water recycling, followed by a Dec. 15 virtual field...
CBE’s Shanks named Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Fellow
Shanks is Anson Marston Distinguished Professor in Engineering, Mike and Jean Steffenson Faculty Chair, and Director of the Iowa State University-based Center for Biorenewable Chemicals (CBiRC). The I&EC Division Fellow award is presented to a chemist or engineer selected from an academic, industrial, or government laboratory based on innovative contributions...
Yard and Garden: All about Cold Frames
AMES, Iowa -- In the fall, cooler temperatures signify an end to the harvest of many vegetables in the garden. However, if you use cold frames you can extend the growing season. These simple structures allow you to continue to garden and harvest fresh produce even when temperatures turn cooler. In this article, horticulturists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach answer questions about building and using a cold frame in your garden.
