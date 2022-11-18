ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Ex-NC State DL charged with threatening coach Dave Doeren

By Field Level Media
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPxiQ_0jG7uYoW00

A former NC State football player has been charged with stalking and threatening coach Dave Doeren.

Joseph Boletepeli, a local product who played two seasons for Doeren, is alleged to have sent text messages that threatened the coach, including one that read, "Imma get him I promise."

Boletepeli, 22, was arrested Thursday in Wake County, N.C., and released on $25,000 bond. He also faces a charge of resisting arrest. He was ordered to stay away from the Raleigh campus and from Doeren. Arrest warrants issued by campus police said that Boletepeli, earlier this month, tweeted a threat of physical harm to "Dave Doeren and the rest," the News & Observer reported.

According to court records obtained by the newspaper, Boletepeli also appeared at Doeren's office and acted in a way that "would cause a reasonable person to suffer substantial emotional distress by placing that person in fear of death, bodily injury ... or the safety of the person's immediate family."

The 247Sports composite listed Boletepeli as a three-star prospect in the Class of 2018. He committed to the Wolfpack in November 2017. In three seasons at Millbrook High School in Raleigh and one at Heritage High in Wake Forest, he was coached by former NC State and NFL players Torry Holt and Dewayne Washington.

At NC State, Boletepeli appeared in six games over the 2018-19 seasons and had 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

In 2020, he transferred to Maryland and played in four of the Terrapins' five games in the pandemic-shortened season, making eight tackles.

He later entered the transfer portal but didn't play again. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Girl dies in Raleigh Christmas Parade tragedy: What went wrong?

RALEIGH, N.C. — The death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during Saturday's Raleigh Christmas Parade is tragedy on two fronts. First, a family and her dance team participating in the parade are dealing with their loss. Second, the 20-year-old-driver charged in the death, Landen Christopher Glass, will have to live the memories of those fateful seconds when his pickup truck drove toward a group of dancers, hitting and killing one of them.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fiber-line cut knocks out phone, internet to 20 Johnston County schools

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Schools said Monday that a fiber-line cut has caused an interruption to internet and phone services at the following schools:. Archer Lodge Middle. Clayton High. Clayton Middle. Cleveland Elementary. Cleveland High. Cleveland Middle. Cooper Academy. Corinth Holders Elementary. Corinth Holders High. East...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Dog abandoned in NC finds new forever home

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Woman killed in head-on crash in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) We’re learning new information about what led up to a head-on crash that killed a 24-year-old woman. The crash happened in Alamance County on I-40 Eastbound near Trollingwood Road. Keir Witherspoon died at the scene. Troopers say the driver responsible was impaired at the time and had a pending DWI in […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

Certifying North Carolina election results follows a meticulous process

Four precinct judges in Wayne County — two Republicans, two Democrats — work side-by-side sorting and counting ballots from two randomly selected precincts. The aim is to reconcile the number of votes for each candidate in a top contest — in this case, the U.S. Senate race — with the results tape emitted from the polling site's tabulator.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Driver charged after head-on crash in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A driver was charged Thursday after a head-on crash in Wake Forest. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Stony Hill Road. Two people were rushed to the hospital after the crash. Police told the WRAL Breaking News Tracker there were children in the minivan,...
WAKE FOREST, NC
live5news.com

Christmas parade in NC canceled after truck hits girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD/CNN) - An out-of-control pickup truck struck a girl Saturday morning while people were lining up to march in the Raleigh Christmas Parade. Witnesses say the driver screamed to warn people that he couldn’t stop the vehicle. Authorities said the victim, who wasn’t able to get out...
RALEIGH, NC
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
CARY, NC
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy