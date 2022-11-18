Read full article on original website
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
casualhoya.com
LINKS: Hoyas Head Home to Host American on Wednesday Morning
Many fans of the Georgetown Hoyas projected a 1-1 finish at the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic this year, but losing to eventual event champion Loyola Marymount was not likely on many cards. Next, Patrick Ewing’s squad has to prepare for a Wednesday morning (11:30 AM, FS2) tip against American University, a noon game against UMBC (FS2), and a trip to Lubbock, Texas for the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle against Texas Tech next Wednesday (ESPN+).
casualhoya.com
GAME GRADES: Georgetown Scrapes by La Salle in Last Jamaica Test
#5 - Hoyas vs. La Salle - 11/20/22. Winning is decidedly better than losing. But how do we really feel after the Hoyas escape Jamaica with a 1-1 record after holding on against La Salle? And I mean, they did just hold on. The Georgetown Hoyas came out with the energy and focus you’d expect after getting absolutely embarrassed in the first game against a Loyola Marymount team that ended up winning the “tournament.”
casualhoya.com
GAME THREAD: Georgetown vs La Salle
Game 5: La Salle Explorers (2-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (2-2) Where: Montego Bay Convention Centre (Montego Bay, Jamaica) TV: CBS Sports Network (Dave Ryan and Steve Wolf) Radio: 1067 The Fan (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season) Series: Explorers lead 15-10 Last Meeting: Georgetown beat La Salle 93-79 on Dec. 10,...
247Sports
Is Kevin Willard surprised by Maryland basketball's dominant start?
Everyone's been surprised by Maryland basketball's torrid start. The Terps, who few viewed as an NCAA Tournament team entering the season, are 5-0 and have beaten all five opponents by at least 18 points, including back-t0-back blowouts of projected tourney teams Saint Louis and Miami to win he Hall of Fame Tipoff CLassic.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball ranked in new AP Poll
It didn't take long for Maryland basketball to rise from a national afterthought to a top-25 team. The Terps landed at No. 23 in the college basketball AP Poll on Monday, the result of their surprisingly dominant 5-0 start. It's the first time Maryland's been ranked since the preseason last...
Milestone accomplished, Miami meets Maryland in Hall of Fame final
With a 700th coaching win now secure with his team’s 74-64 victory over Providence, Miami’s Jim Larranaga is looking to
Maryland downs Miami to win Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off
Donta Scott led a balanced attack with 24 points and Maryland parlayed hot shooting and dominance on the boards to
DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 22, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
St. John’s win back-to-back WCAC Capital Div. titles
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — On Sunday, in the WCAC Capital Division championship, St. John’s defeat DeMatha 7-3 in a defensive battle. It’s the Cadets’ second straight championship, and it took the late heroics of Asa Gregg, who made an acrobatic catch in the corner of the end zone to score the only touchdown […]
Howard wins share of first MEAC title in nearly 30 years
Howard took care of business against Morgan State, winning a share of the MEAC title for the first time since 1993. The post Howard wins share of first MEAC title in nearly 30 years appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Coolidge defeats Bell in Gravy Bowl
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a rematch of last year’s Gravy Bowl, Coolidge and Bell hit the gridiron at Roosevelt High School. However, this year, the Colts defeat the Griffins 21-6, advancing to the DCSAA Class A championship.
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
therealdeal.com
Elliman plans expansion to DC area
Despite a softening of the residential market, Douglas Elliman Realty continues to expand. The firm is opening three locations in the Metro D.C. area: Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Virginia.; and Bethesda, Maryland., to go along with new offices opened earlier this year in Nantucket, Massachusetts.; New Canaan, Connecticut; Las Vegas, Houston, Orange County, California.; and Basalt, Colorado.
mediafeed.org
You can tell the difference between Baltimore & DC from space. Here’s how
The shot from high above Earth was otherworldly. As the International Space Station passed over Baltimore and Washington D.C. on July 15, 2020, the crew snapped a photo that fascinated onlookers. Despite being only 41 miles apart, Baltimore was bathed in a white glow. Our nation’s capital was covered by...
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Wings Now Open
Silver Spring Wings at 11335 Elkin Street (former site of El Rinconcito Catracho) in the Wheaton Urban District is now open for carry out and delivery. The menu features chicken wings, chicken tenders, boneless wings, fried rice, potato wedges, coleslaw, fresh lemonade, strawberry shortcake, and double fudge brownies. The restaurant is also expected to eventually share a space with its sister brand, District Teriyaki.
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
Man charged for Oxon Hill stabbing murder
OXON HILL, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department have announced the arrest of 29-year-old Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland of Clinton for the murder of 47-year-old Anthony Taylor Sr. of Suitland on November 2nd. Police responded to the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway shortly after noon to find Taylor in a parking lot with a single stab wound. He was unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead as short time later by medical examiners. “The preliminary investigation revealed Scottland and Taylor were unknown to each other. The suspect stabbed the victim during a dispute,” police said. Detectives The post Man charged for Oxon Hill stabbing murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Metro gate change proving to be ineffective, fare evasion continues
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Friday, a new gate change that Metro is testing at the Fort Totten station did not seem to be deterring many people from evading fares. Metro has installed pieces of metal and plexiglass on top of fare gates at Fort Totten in order to test how effective they are at stopping people from evading fares. The idea behind them is to prevent someone from putting their hands on top of the gates and pushing or launching themselves over the gates.
Washington Examiner
Congress needs to rein in DC Council's pro-crime insanity
Crime has skyrocketed in Washington, D.C., since 2019. Carjackings, always violent and occasionally deadly for hardworking Washingtonians, have especially spiked since 2019. There have been 330 of them reported so far this year, up 23% from the already high number last year. Murders are up 36% since 2019 and 157% since 2012.
D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an Armed Robbery that took place yesterday afternoon in Southeast D.C. Police are asking for help identifying the suspect involved. Shortly after 4:30 pm, a store employee was approached by the suspect at an establishment on the 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded all of the cash from the register. After discharging the weapon, the employee did as asked. The suspect then left the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please take no The post D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
