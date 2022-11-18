It's not just Elon Musk. Your boss probably wants you to put in 'long hours at high intensity' too.

Elon Musk wants workers to dedicate themselves to their jobs. Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images

Musk emailed Twitter employees Wednesday telling them they could either work all the time or quit.

The email shows the stronghold that the concept of the "ideal worker" has on corporate America.

Many employers want their workers to be available 24/7, even if that’s an unrealistic expectation.

The upshot of the message was short enough to fit in a tweet: Chain yourself to your job or sign off for good.

Elon Musk emailed Twitter employees on Wednesday with new expectations for them. "We will need to be extremely hardcore," wrote Musk, who became the owner of Twitter in October. He gave employees until Thursday evening to agree to the new conditions; otherwise, they would receive three months' severance.

Fewer than half of the company's remaining roughly 4,000 employees chose on Thursday to stay and sign up for Musk's "Twitter 2.0," a person familiar with the company's processes told Insider.

So many employees refused to sign up that it took Musk and his transition team off guard, another person familiar with the company said. People being pitched on why they should stay with Twitter weren't offered more money but instead were urged to be excited about Musk's vision for Twitter , the person familiar with the company said.

Musk's missive is unsurprising — this is the same leader who ordered some staff to work 84-hour weeks and slashed half the workforce .

But the email is also an extreme example of the value corporate America places on the "ideal worker," or people who prioritize their jobs over other parts of their lives. Research suggests many employees feel pressured to fulfill this stereotype — even if that means pretending to work around the clock — lest they sabotage their career.

Other employers are making the same demands that Musk is — just more subtly.



The tug-of-war between bosses and workers has been playing out in some industries over whether employees need to return to the office following years of working from home because of the pandemic. On top of that, the debate over quiet quitting amid tech layoffs has some workers pushing harder than ever .

Musk often flaunts his commitment to his work

The transition to "hardcore" work, Musk wrote in the email, "will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade." ( You can see the full text of the email here .)

Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, often flaunts his commitment to his work . On Monday, he tweeted that he was planning to sleep at Twitter's headquarters "until the org is fixed." (The tweet has since been deleted.) During a virtual interview at the G20 summit Monday, Musk said, "I'm working the absolute most that I can work — morning to night, seven days a week."

In 2018, Musk told The New York Times that during a tumultuous year at Tesla, "There were times when I didn't leave the factory for three or four days — days when I didn't go outside." Musk said that behavior often came at the expense of seeing his kids. And in 2018, Musk tweeted that "there are way easier places to work" than Tesla, "but nobody ever changed the world on 40 hours a week."

Many employers pressure their workers to always be available

Organizations often pressure employees to become "ideal workers," Erin Reid, a professor at McMaster University's DeGroote School of Business, and Lakshmi Ramarajan, an associate professor at Harvard Business School, wrote in The Harvard Business Review in 2016. The ideal worker is always available to meet the needs of a boss or a client. "An overwhelming number of people believe that achieving success requires them and those around them to conform to this ideal," the professors wrote.

But employees often find these expectations untenable. In a 2015 paper , Reid found that some men at a global strategy-consulting firm were pretending to work 80-hour weeks when, in fact, they were spending some of that time with their family or on other nonwork activities.

Ayesha Whyte , an HR executive and employment attorney at the Virginia law firm Dixon Whyte, told Insider that Musk's mandate to work 84-hour weeks is "ridiculous," given that many people started thinking differently about their work during the pandemic and might eventually leave for a job with better work-life balance.

It's possible Musk knows all this and doesn't care. Perhaps he'd rather employ people who are willing and able to focus solely on their work — or at least fake it. As Steve Cadigan , who runs the HR consultancy Cadigan Talent Ventures, told Insider , Musk might be saying, "I need to do a full reset here," because the current business is "just not going the way I want."